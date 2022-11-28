ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 16

NunyaBusinessNate
2d ago

My LAWD! who wrote this article, perhaps a 3rd grader high on juice pops!? Much of the article is unintelligible due largely to the poor grammar!

Reply
13
jeffreyhosang
2d ago

as I recall ...did the mayor of Miami Suarez... put his retirement (401k) in crypto currency.... bragging about Miami out dueling NY. in some sort of financial advantage

Reply
6
xXangie_the_14thXx
2d ago

Guess there goes 90% of the Bentleys, Rolls Royces and Lamborghinis too.

Reply(1)
10
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morningbrew.com

Miami nightclubs take a financial hit as crypto millionaires disappear

This holiday season, it’s important to keep those who aren’t having the jolliest time in our thoughts. We’re talking, of course, about Miami nightclubs, which have been rocked by the absence of big-spending crypto whales amid the market’s deep freeze. Nightclubs in the city became a...
MIAMI, FL
crypto-academy.org

The Mayor of Miami Claims to Still Accept BTC as Payment

Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami, declared that notwithstanding the continuing market fluctuation, he continues to accept Bitcoin (BTC) as payment. He stated at a press conference after presenting at a conference that he had just bought the dip. Suarez, the head of the Conference of Mayors in the United States, initially declared just last year that he would make history by becoming the first American politician to receive his formal salary in Bitcoin (BTC).
MIAMI, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

12 FREE (and Fun!) Things to Do in Miami with Kids

Few U.S. cities offer the cultural buzz of Miami and laid-back beach life of Miami Beach in one compact package. Within 10 minutes of Miami-Dade downtown, I can be basking on a beautiful Florida beach with my family. What’s not to love? I’ve visited Miami more times than I can count. But after I had kids a few years ago, I wondered if I’d be as enamored with the city as before.
MIAMI, FL
getnews.info

Mandrake Restaurant & Lounge, the New Sensation in Miami Beach

Mandrake Miami is a prestigious American restaurant offering top-of-the-line gourmet food and beverages, indoor & outdoor seating options, as well as exquisite VIP rooms for any event. The successful businesspeople, owners of bars, nightclubs, concert venues, and artist producers in Canada, Melissa Granda and Nahim Jorge Bonilla, came from snowy...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
FanSided

Miami football will have multiple Power 5 transfer WR options

The Miami football team sorely lacked an offensive playmaker during the 2022 season. Miami all-time leading receiver Mike Harley graduating and single-season receiving leader Charleston Rambo leaving for the NFL were far bigger losses to the Hurricanes’ offense than most people projected. New offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was not...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Twenty Years of Art Basel in Miami Beach: "I Don't Even Know Why I'm Here"

No other event in the last 20 years has transformed Miami Beach and the surrounding areas more than the arrival of Art Basel. When the massive art fair arrived in 2002, the city was still known primarily for nightclubs, cocaine, and celebs. (Still kind of is.) South Beach had swelled as a nightlife destination while Wynwood was still derelict warehousing and dingy studios for fringe artists like Purvis Young. Private art collectors like Norman Braman and the Rubell family began wooing the fair's Swiss operators, convincing them that an edition in the Americas would be a big deal.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
FanSided

Miami football 2023 commits continue Hurricanes dedication

After the Miami football team ended its disappointing season with a loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday 2023 Hurricanes’ commits reaffirmed their pledges via Twitter. Offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau, tight end Jackson Carver and wide receivers Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington all posted to Twitter. The Miami football program is...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

$1M in stolen diamonds for celebrity video scam recovered in Miami

MIAMI -- Nearly $1 million in diamonds, stolen in 2017 as part of an elaborate scheme in which notorious conman James Sabatino pretended to be a music executive representing Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, were recently recovered by the FBI in Miami.Sabatino, 46, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at the highest security prison in the country for stealing more than $10 million in jewels and other items, including the Timberlake-Biel jewels. What made Sabatino's crimes even more remarkable is that he committed them from his jail cell at the Federal Detention Center in Miami where he...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

FIU upgrades to Teslas for student transportation (includes video story)

Florida International University upgraded student transportation by teaming up with Freebee, which provided six Tesla Model X’s to drop students off at nearby locations in Sweetwater. The electric Teslas aid in one of the university’s goals: to reduce its carbon footprint. “I think it’s pretty cool we can...
MIAMI, FL
metro-magazine.com

Miami Electrifies Its Transformational Transit Future

Miami is world famous for its palm trees, beaches, entertainment, and global business, but with its growth has come congestion. To remedy traffic, Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) is working with partners to plot a new transportation and mobility vision for the future. The Department’s...
MIAMI, FL
bocaratonobserver.com

A Little Of NY In FL

Urbanspace’s iconic New York holiday market is taking place on Lincoln Road now through Feb. 15. This marks its first national expansion outside of The Big Apple. Urbanspace is the longest running market operator in New York. The event, which takes place along the mile-long pedestrian-only promenade features 100 local and out-of-state vendors selling their wares in the heart of Lincoln Road District — specifically at the intersection of Washington Avenue.
MIAMI, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Ocean Ridge: Sale of aging co-op to developer is next wave, some say

Duncan Burke fell in love some 50 years ago with the understated individually owned apartments next to Ocean Club of Florida. His godparents owned in Ocean Maisonettes across the street and he bought into the apartments. “My wife and I loved it. It was small but wonderful,” said Burke, who...
OCEAN RIDGE, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

South Florida home sales to drop in 2023 while prices grow, Realtor.com projects

Home sales activity is expected to dip in South Florida next year, while prices will continue to grow, according to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast. The projected year-over-year change in home sale transactions in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach region is -2%, while the expected price change on the typical home is 3.4%.
MIAMI, FL
jitneybooks.com

North Beach Music Festival Is Back

Where have all the jam bands and improvisational musicians been hiding in South Florida? A few factors might explain it: a rise in popularity for newer genres; the pandemic; and — more on this one in a bit — a major relocation. Thankfully, the North Beach Music Festival (NBMF) in Miami Beach is back for a second year to re-stir the jam and usher in a new era for fans with a modern yet mindful lineup.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

Ralph Lauren’s Newest Coffee Shop Is Now Open In Miami

‘Tis the season to sip, snack and shop to your heart’s content. Known for its preppy, all-American style, Ralph Lauren has opened a trendy coffee spot just in time for the holidays – operating in front of its flagship store in Aventura Mall. And the launch marks Florida’s first-ever Ralph’s Coffee location!
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Bullets hit car in Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A driver said Wednesday that the car he was in was targeted early Wednesday by a shooter who fired at least two shots.Police in Miami-Dade have not yet provided a report to CBS 4 about the incident, which occurred near NW 82nd Street and 27th Avenue.The victim, who was not injured, said he is not sure why he was targeted by the gunfire.The front of his car was struck by two bullets, one puncturing his tire, which was flattened, and another piercing the driver's side door."I just got lucky I didn't get shot," said the victim, speaking on condition of anonymity.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy