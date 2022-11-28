This year’s Cyber Monday sales include a wide selection of Christmas decorations—from lifelike artificial trees and garlands to string lights and outdoor inflatables—just in time for the next round of holiday decorating! If your fake fir is looking worse for wear, or you’re looking for a light display that rivals the Griswold house, don’t delay. With Black Friday officially behind us, there’s not much time left to choose your decor, have it delivered, and set it up before the holiday.

3 DAYS AGO