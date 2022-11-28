ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Acker Night 2022 Brings Prescott to Life with Music

Acker Night returns for its 34th year in Prescott on Friday, December 9. The Opening Ceremony begins at 5:00 pm on Gurley Street, with carols sung by local schoolchildren. From 5:30 to 8:30 pm, 120 downtown businesses open their doors to hundreds of talented musicians who donate their time, performing everything from rock and roll to bluegrass to country music.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Brings Old World Tradition to Christmas 2022

Enjoy old world tradition in 2022 with the new 3-day Christkindl Market. Prescott’s First Annual Christmas Village & Christkindl Market will be held Dec. 16, 17, and 18 on West Goodwin Street in front of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce in downtown Prescott. Inspired by a centuries-old European tradition, the Christkindl Market will feature hand-crafted ornaments and other unusual gift items from local artisans and vendors.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Apache Junction Holiday Program and Light Parade

The city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation will be hosting the annual Holiday Program and Light Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event will take place at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail. All are invited to a full afternoon of activities, vendors, food, and entertainment leading to the annual Light Parade. If your local business or agency is interested in having a booth at the event, please contact Jared Grimm at jgrimm@apachejunctionaz.gov.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
scottsdale.org

2 local churches offering festive holiday events

Two Scottsdale churches have slated special events to stoke the holiday spirit. Desert Hills Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale is presenting an unusual event to celebrate the holidays – a Renaissance Yuletide Feaste. Recreating a typical royal holiday feast celebrated over 400 years ago, the event will be held at...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Mici Italian restaurant to open second Valley location in Queen Creek

PHOENIX — Colorado-based restaurant Mici Italian is preparing to open its second Valley location in Queen Creek sometime during the winter. Construction for the 1,500-square-foot shop, which will be located near Ellsworth and Riggs roads, is already underway, according to a press release. The 28-seat restaurant will offer dine-in,...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience

A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location

A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open

You can find tomahawk steak at a newly opened Mexican restaurant.Photo byMaddie Hamilton/UnsplashonUnsplash. There’s no shortage of taco options in metro Phoenix. Few cities in the world can compete with the sheer volume of restaurants, trucks, and stands that sprout up in the Valley. The vast majority of these locations tend to focus on street tacos and other easy, quick-to-sling-together Mexican food. But what happens when you want something a bit more upscale, a bit more modern? That’s when your restaurant choices start to grow limited. Thankfully, if you’re ever interested in a modern take on classic Mexican, there is a new restaurant now open and serving hungry patrons in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
matadornetwork.com

This Stunning Hotel Couples Luxury With Community at the Base of Scottsdale’s Camelback Mountain

Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale has been turning heads and attracting families, couples, and wealthy starlets from Hollywood to Scottsdale, Arizona, since 1959. Lying at the base of majestic Camelback Mountain and Mummy Mountain in an upscale area known as Paradise Valley, Mountain Shadows fittingly got its name from the shadows that sweep across its exterior as the sun sets across the changing landscape.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Scratch Daily Dose in midtown Phoenix off your list of brunch spots

PHOENIX – Midtown Phoenix lost a popular brunch option last week when the Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar closed its doors for good. Nov. 23 was the last day of service at the daytime eatery on Highland Avenue near State Route 51, behind the Camelback Colonnade shopping center. “It...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Find Pierogi, Pastries, and a Taste of Poland at This Metro Phoenix Market

Polish immigrant Mariusz Kurowski founded a successful business in the 1990s in Chicago selling a wide selection of Polish sausages and groceries. When he sold his share, he and his wife Agnieszka, and their adult sons, Michael and Matthew, ventured to Arizona for the sunshine and warm weather. But like...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Shortfall leaves Gilbert museum in lurch

Gilbert officials are exploring if they can give more financial help to HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum without violating the state’s gift clause after its feell short by nearly $1 million on its fundraising to expand. Currently the Town gives $50,000 a year to HD SOUTH...
GILBERT, AZ
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)

The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Super Bowl Music Fest reveals lineup for 3 concerts at Footprint Center

PHOENIX – The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, three nights of concerts at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix leading up to the big game, released its lineup on Tuesday. kicks things off on Feb. 9, three days before Super Bowl LVII takes place in Glendale. A special guest to be announced will open the show.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy