SignalsAZ
Acker Night 2022 Brings Prescott to Life with Music
Acker Night returns for its 34th year in Prescott on Friday, December 9. The Opening Ceremony begins at 5:00 pm on Gurley Street, with carols sung by local schoolchildren. From 5:30 to 8:30 pm, 120 downtown businesses open their doors to hundreds of talented musicians who donate their time, performing everything from rock and roll to bluegrass to country music.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Brings Old World Tradition to Christmas 2022
Enjoy old world tradition in 2022 with the new 3-day Christkindl Market. Prescott’s First Annual Christmas Village & Christkindl Market will be held Dec. 16, 17, and 18 on West Goodwin Street in front of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce in downtown Prescott. Inspired by a centuries-old European tradition, the Christkindl Market will feature hand-crafted ornaments and other unusual gift items from local artisans and vendors.
SignalsAZ
Apache Junction Holiday Program and Light Parade
The city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation will be hosting the annual Holiday Program and Light Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event will take place at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail. All are invited to a full afternoon of activities, vendors, food, and entertainment leading to the annual Light Parade. If your local business or agency is interested in having a booth at the event, please contact Jared Grimm at jgrimm@apachejunctionaz.gov.
scottsdale.org
2 local churches offering festive holiday events
Two Scottsdale churches have slated special events to stoke the holiday spirit. Desert Hills Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale is presenting an unusual event to celebrate the holidays – a Renaissance Yuletide Feaste. Recreating a typical royal holiday feast celebrated over 400 years ago, the event will be held at...
KTAR.com
Mici Italian restaurant to open second Valley location in Queen Creek
PHOENIX — Colorado-based restaurant Mici Italian is preparing to open its second Valley location in Queen Creek sometime during the winter. Construction for the 1,500-square-foot shop, which will be located near Ellsworth and Riggs roads, is already underway, according to a press release. The 28-seat restaurant will offer dine-in,...
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
getnews.info
Bridging AZ Announces the Opening of GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor, a Charity Store for Gently Used Home Furniture and Decor Items
GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor will provide residents in Arizona with a huge selection of home furniture and decor brands including Copenhagen, Ethan Allen, Howard Miller, and a host of others. Scottsdale, Ariz. – Bridging AZ, a local non-profit, Arizona’s first and largest furniture bank is announcing the opening...
fox10phoenix.com
'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience
A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location
A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open
You can find tomahawk steak at a newly opened Mexican restaurant.Photo byMaddie Hamilton/UnsplashonUnsplash. There’s no shortage of taco options in metro Phoenix. Few cities in the world can compete with the sheer volume of restaurants, trucks, and stands that sprout up in the Valley. The vast majority of these locations tend to focus on street tacos and other easy, quick-to-sling-together Mexican food. But what happens when you want something a bit more upscale, a bit more modern? That’s when your restaurant choices start to grow limited. Thankfully, if you’re ever interested in a modern take on classic Mexican, there is a new restaurant now open and serving hungry patrons in Phoenix.
matadornetwork.com
This Stunning Hotel Couples Luxury With Community at the Base of Scottsdale’s Camelback Mountain
Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale has been turning heads and attracting families, couples, and wealthy starlets from Hollywood to Scottsdale, Arizona, since 1959. Lying at the base of majestic Camelback Mountain and Mummy Mountain in an upscale area known as Paradise Valley, Mountain Shadows fittingly got its name from the shadows that sweep across its exterior as the sun sets across the changing landscape.
KTAR.com
Scratch Daily Dose in midtown Phoenix off your list of brunch spots
PHOENIX – Midtown Phoenix lost a popular brunch option last week when the Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar closed its doors for good. Nov. 23 was the last day of service at the daytime eatery on Highland Avenue near State Route 51, behind the Camelback Colonnade shopping center. “It...
Phoenix New Times
Find Pierogi, Pastries, and a Taste of Poland at This Metro Phoenix Market
Polish immigrant Mariusz Kurowski founded a successful business in the 1990s in Chicago selling a wide selection of Polish sausages and groceries. When he sold his share, he and his wife Agnieszka, and their adult sons, Michael and Matthew, ventured to Arizona for the sunshine and warm weather. But like...
KTAR.com
Scottsdale 1 of 8 US cities hosting ‘Enchant’ holiday light maze
PHOENIX — People can see one of the world’s largest holiday-themed light events from right here in the Valley as “Enchant” is taking place at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale. The 10-acre spectacle began Friday and runs through Jan. 1 with ticket prices...
East Valley Tribune
Shortfall leaves Gilbert museum in lurch
Gilbert officials are exploring if they can give more financial help to HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum without violating the state’s gift clause after its feell short by nearly $1 million on its fundraising to expand. Currently the Town gives $50,000 a year to HD SOUTH...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix family accidentally donates meaningful Christmas tree skirt to Goodwill
A family needs help after accidentally donating a precious holiday tradition to a Goodwill in Phoenix. The tradition involving hand prints and a Christmas tree skirt started in 2018 when Leo was born. "I bought the tree skirt and put paint on his tiny little hand, and that was the...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)
The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
KTAR.com
Super Bowl Music Fest reveals lineup for 3 concerts at Footprint Center
PHOENIX – The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, three nights of concerts at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix leading up to the big game, released its lineup on Tuesday. kicks things off on Feb. 9, three days before Super Bowl LVII takes place in Glendale. A special guest to be announced will open the show.
KTAR.com
Ground broken on next phase of Mansel Carter Oasis Park in Queen Creek
PHOENIX — Ground has been broken on the next phase of a park in Queen Creek that is expected to be completed by late next year. The 13-acre expansion of Mansel Carter Oasis Park will include the addition of tennis courts, volleyball courts, pickleball courts, an outdoor fitness zone and more.
