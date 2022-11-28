Read full article on original website
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of November 28, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
This Is The Poorest City In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state.
Arizona officials warn of high COVID levels in 8 counties
PHOENIX — Public health officials are advising residents in eight Arizona counties to wear masks inside public spaces due to high community levels of the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday that residents living in more than half of the state's counties should consider wearing masks for public indoor settings.
10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona
As mortgage rates reached 20-year highs and the economy began to falter, the overall U.S. housing market saw sales drop and price growth slow. Yet, among the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. and the 10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona, prices were on the upswing in even more locations this year than last, with 86% of zips experiencing increases.
The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona
On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the 2022 election after a more than four-hour long meeting full of conspiratorial rantings, stirred on by out-of-state actors who have been driving forces behind other Arizona — and national — election conspiracies for the past two years. In total, 41 people appeared before the […] The post The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Forest Service advises public to stay away from border areas where containers are being installed
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Forest Service is telling the public to refrain from entering areas in the Coronado National Forest where the state of Arizona is installing shipping containers on the U.S.-Mexico border. The federal agency is calling the state’s project unauthorized and says related heavy...
Eight Arizona counties report high COVID-19 transmission
Eight Arizona counties are reporting high COVID-19 transmission rates. They include Navajo, Apache, Gila and Pima counties. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several others are in medium transition and no Arizona counties are currently reporting low community levels. Arizona is the only state in the nation...
ADOT seeks public input on overall DBE goals
The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking public input for its Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program as it updates its overall goals for this effort. ADOT and agencies receiving funds through ADOT award contracts each month for transportation projects throughout the state. As a requirement of receiving U.S. Department of Transportation funds, ADOT must operate the Federal Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program.
Claims of election malfeasance keep swirling in Arizona. 12News fact-checks 3 of them
PHOENIX — It’s been three weeks since Election Day. All the votes are counted, and other than some pending litigation and a couple of recounts, the winners have been decided in Arizona. However, it has not stopped a constant flow of misinformation. On Monday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari...
New report goes in-depth on 'clever' ADOT freeway message signs
"We want the signs to capture their attention," said ADOT Assistant Communications Director Doug Pacey. "We want them to engage in the message... we want it to resonate with them."
Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona
A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
At least $3,336 available for Arizona families to meet their basic needs
Check your eligibility and get benefited from this program. If you live in Arizona, you must have an idea that the prices of different items have increased by 1.4 percent over the past few weeks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have gone up by 0.8 percent, the energy index has risen by 7.4 percent, and the costs of all other items have increased by nearly 0.9 percent.
Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
Out-Of-State Kooks Are Still Demanding a Redo of Arizona Election
Arizona counties certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday. But for conspiracy theorists who traveled from out of state to swamp local election board meetings, the dream of discarding the election results lives on.While most Republican candidates have accepted their losses in an underwhelming GOP midterm performance, Arizona has remained a hotbed for election-denying candidates who suggest (incorrectly) that they actually won their races. Those holdouts have attracted the attention of conspiracy theorists, who began gathering in Arizona last week in an unlikely effort to demand a new election.When Arizona’s election boards convened on Monday to certify their...
Arizona Votes to Offer Illegal Immigrants In-State Tuition
Arizona voters approved a proposition which allows illegal immigrants to pay in-state tuition costs. Proposition 308 was passed with 51.2% approval and will “allow Arizona students, regardless of immigration status, to be eligible for financial aid at state universities and community colleges.”. It also qualifies such students for in-state...
Two Counties In Arizona Delay Certifying State Election
Republican officials in two Arizona counties refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election, amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. State election officials have said they will sue Cochise County if the board of supervisors misses Monday’s deadline
COVID-19 infection rates return to high level in eight Arizona counties
COVID-19 infections have been increasing across the country in recent weeks. Now a report from the federal Centers for Disease Control shows Pima County and seven other Arizona counties have returned to a high COVID-19 level. In addition to Pima, the other Arizona counties with high COVID-19 levels are Apache,...
Officials Release New Details on Arizona Election Day Glitches
Election officials in Arizona have released more information related to the malfunctions that occurred during Election Day in the state's most populous county, The Hill reports.
'I want to put him in jail': Woman loses $11K in giveaway scam involving Arizona lottery winners
PHOENIX — A Florida woman lost an estimated $11,000 to a scammer who said he represented Arizona lottery winners who had decided to give away the winnings. Diana Izurieta said she got a text message from someone claiming to represent a Gilbert couple who won $474 million in the lottery this year. The message said the couple had picked 50 people at random across the country to give $90,000 each. The text gave a number to contact, "Mr. Woodman," to coordinate payment.
