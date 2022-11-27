Read full article on original website
Related
Airbnb under fire for suspected carbon monoxide deaths, face wrongful death lawsuit
Three families announced a planned wrongful death lawsuit against Airbnb after their loved ones died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
In crowded camps, Rohingya refugees embrace family planning
Rohingya cleric Abdur Rashid still believes children are divine gifts, but life in a Bangladeshi refugee camp with six little mouths to feed has left him and his wife unwilling to accept another heavenly blessing. "Children are blessings from God and he's the one who arranges necessities for them -- but we have been stuck in this squalid camp for years now," Rashid told AFP. "I prefer not to bring in any more life in the face of this hardship."
New US sanctions against North Koreans over missile program
The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on three members of North Korea's ruling party central committee for their involvement in the country's ballistic missile program
Comments / 0