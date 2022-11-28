Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
Crypto Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), Polkadot (DOT)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency markets continue their struggle to recover from the FTX-Alameda contagion. Altcoins like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Polkadot (DOT) started the current week with red candles. Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) failed to move above...
Motley Fool
Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2023 Instead
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are silly meme tokens, and they don't have much long-term promise. Investors seeking a growing business that benefits from strong competitive advantages should look at Block. With shares down 61% in 2022, now is a good time to buy the stock as we look toward the...
cryptonewsz.com
Why BudBlockz might yield an outstanding reward than Stellar and Shiba Inu?
Cryptocurrency investors constantly search for coins that will generate massive wealth for them. It is why, once such a coin is discovered, they stick to it full-time. Certain coins have lived above the cryptocurrency winter by making rewards for their investors. Stellar (XLM) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are such coins that investors have stayed with because of the good profit they generated. However, BudBlockz (BLUNT) seems more effective and will yield outstanding rewards for investors. Let’s explore these coins!
cryptonewsz.com
‘Magic: The Gathering’ Clone Calvaria is the newest P2E hype, but only Oryen Network posts 200% returns for presale buyers
Play-to-Earn (P2E) games have become popular in the crypto market this year. These projects enable users to monetize their playtime while experiencing the best blockchain offers. One of the latest, most-popular P2E platforms is Calvaria. The trading card game is enjoying success in its ongoing ICO, with support mainly from gamers.
u.today
Shiba Inu Must Break This Resistance Level, Here's Why: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 29
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
cryptoslate.com
Another $2B worth of Bitcoin withdrawn from Coinbase over weekend
Coinbase experienced withdrawals totaling roughly $2 billion worth of BTC over the weekend of Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, bringing the total amount withdrawn since Nov. 24 to $3.5 billion. Roughly $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) was withdrawn from the exchange between Nov. 24 to Nov. 25. The exchange’s...
cryptonewsz.com
New tokens Aptos (APT) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) surge while Shiba Inu (SHIB) shows resilience!
Even as some fiat currencies are losing value against the US dollar amid gloomy economic forecasts, the cryptocurrency market has shown resilience after suffering one of the worst crashes in May this year. Many top-ranking cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have managed to trade in a stable range for several weeks, while new tokens like Aptos (APT) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have surged quickly.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whales Load Up Over $789,000,000 in BTC in Less Than One Week: Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm finds Bitcoin (BTC) whales are re-accumulating after selling off huge amounts of the top crypto asset in the wake of FTX’s implosion earlier this month. According to Santiment, whales have been dumping their cumulative holdings for 13 months, and addresses holding between 100 and...
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
Cathie Wood is buying the dip in Coinbase, adding $53 million this month as the FTX collapse pressures the crypto industry
Wall Street has soured on Coinbase since the FTX debacle, but ARK's Cathie Wood sees a buying opportunity as the stock price crumbles.
Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Messari’s Ryan Selkis on crypto rebuilding its reputation after SBF ‘made a lot of people look silly’ in D.C.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in a Twitter spaces with Messari CEO Ryan Selkis that regulators need to clarify rules around crypto or risk companies moving to other countries with looser regulations. Crypto didn’t have a great relationship with regulators pre-FTX meltdown, and two influential industry founders discussed on Wednesday...
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
bitcoinist.com
The Latest Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin Struggling To Resurge, Ethereum Has Seen Better Days And Big Eyes Coin Continues To Rise
Since the FTX Exchange collapsed on November 11th, the crypto industry has been struggling to recover. The crypto economy wasn’t doing great, to begin with, but this recent event has only added insult to injury. Who would have imagined that after peaking at an astronomical $64,978.89 in November 2021,...
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) out-classes Flasko (FLSK) and Oryen (ORY) to become the hottest blockchain token
There’s no doubt that the cryptocurrency market is flooded with different blockchain protocols. This can be overwhelming for someone who is just getting started with cryptocurrencies and wishes to benefit from the opportunities that come with new tokens. If you’re looking to invest in a new cryptocurrency, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will look into the three most-talked-about currencies in the market today – Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Flasko (FLSK), and Oryen (ORY).
cryptonewsz.com
Here’s why investors are attracted to Tora Inu
The introduction of Tora Inu into the cryptocurrency market comes at a time when memes, and more especially sharp-centered cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu, are commanding the lion’s share of media attention. But make no mistake, the new digital currency is not just here to...
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Portal Suggests What Could Increase SHIB Burn Rate
The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) is constantly involved in burning activities to increase its market price. The two-year-old community has seen plenty of new ways to burn SHIB this year, including SHIB SuperStore, Shibburn Radio, and the upcoming SB Visa Card. Despite the developments, the burn rate cannot maintain a steady flow, as it’s down by 26% in the last 24 hours.
invezz.com
Best Metaverse Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Before 2023
Which metaverse Coins have the biggest potential - investment opportunities 2023. The 7 best crypto coins to invest in the next year - who has the most potential?. New metaverse token overtake more established coins like Decentraland and are still gaining pace. The recent crypto market crash and the more...
astaga.com
357 Million XRP Moved WhIle Coinbase stops Support
XRP Information: XRP, Ripple’s native crypto has confronted a lot resistance from completely different platforms because of the US SEC launching a lawsuit in opposition to it. Nonetheless, these troubles haven’t stopped whales from accumulating the token. Nonetheless, constructive XRP information coming from the crucial lawsuit has helped it to remain related available in the market.
Comments / 0