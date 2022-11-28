ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2023 Instead

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are silly meme tokens, and they don't have much long-term promise. Investors seeking a growing business that benefits from strong competitive advantages should look at Block. With shares down 61% in 2022, now is a good time to buy the stock as we look toward the...
cryptonewsz.com

Why BudBlockz might yield an outstanding reward than Stellar and Shiba Inu?

Cryptocurrency investors constantly search for coins that will generate massive wealth for them. It is why, once such a coin is discovered, they stick to it full-time. Certain coins have lived above the cryptocurrency winter by making rewards for their investors. Stellar (XLM) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are such coins that investors have stayed with because of the good profit they generated. However, BudBlockz (BLUNT) seems more effective and will yield outstanding rewards for investors. Let’s explore these coins!
u.today

Shiba Inu Must Break This Resistance Level, Here's Why: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 29

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
cryptoslate.com

Another $2B worth of Bitcoin withdrawn from Coinbase over weekend

Coinbase experienced withdrawals totaling roughly $2 billion worth of BTC over the weekend of Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, bringing the total amount withdrawn since Nov. 24 to $3.5 billion. Roughly $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) was withdrawn from the exchange between Nov. 24 to Nov. 25. The exchange’s...
cryptonewsz.com

New tokens Aptos (APT) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) surge while Shiba Inu (SHIB) shows resilience!

Even as some fiat currencies are losing value against the US dollar amid gloomy economic forecasts, the cryptocurrency market has shown resilience after suffering one of the worst crashes in May this year. Many top-ranking cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have managed to trade in a stable range for several weeks, while new tokens like Aptos (APT) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have surged quickly.
Fortune

Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Messari’s Ryan Selkis on crypto rebuilding its reputation after SBF ‘made a lot of people look silly’ in D.C.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in a Twitter spaces with Messari CEO Ryan Selkis that regulators need to clarify rules around crypto or risk companies moving to other countries with looser regulations. Crypto didn’t have a great relationship with regulators pre-FTX meltdown, and two influential industry founders discussed on Wednesday...
WASHINGTON, DC
NEWSBTC

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) out-classes Flasko (FLSK) and Oryen (ORY) to become the hottest blockchain token

There’s no doubt that the cryptocurrency market is flooded with different blockchain protocols. This can be overwhelming for someone who is just getting started with cryptocurrencies and wishes to benefit from the opportunities that come with new tokens. If you’re looking to invest in a new cryptocurrency, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will look into the three most-talked-about currencies in the market today – Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Flasko (FLSK), and Oryen (ORY).
cryptonewsz.com

Here’s why investors are attracted to Tora Inu

The introduction of Tora Inu into the cryptocurrency market comes at a time when memes, and more especially sharp-centered cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu, are commanding the lion’s share of media attention. But make no mistake, the new digital currency is not just here to...
dailycoin.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Portal Suggests What Could Increase SHIB Burn Rate

The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) is constantly involved in burning activities to increase its market price. The two-year-old community has seen plenty of new ways to burn SHIB this year, including SHIB SuperStore, Shibburn Radio, and the upcoming SB Visa Card. Despite the developments, the burn rate cannot maintain a steady flow, as it’s down by 26% in the last 24 hours.
invezz.com

Best Metaverse Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Before 2023

Which metaverse Coins have the biggest potential - investment opportunities 2023. The 7 best crypto coins to invest in the next year - who has the most potential?. New metaverse token overtake more established coins like Decentraland and are still gaining pace. The recent crypto market crash and the more...
astaga.com

357 Million XRP Moved WhIle Coinbase stops Support

XRP Information: XRP, Ripple’s native crypto has confronted a lot resistance from completely different platforms because of the US SEC launching a lawsuit in opposition to it. Nonetheless, these troubles haven’t stopped whales from accumulating the token. Nonetheless, constructive XRP information coming from the crucial lawsuit has helped it to remain related available in the market.

