FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
Sixers star James Harden’s 2-word reaction to Joel Embiid’s superhero performance vs. Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks seem to always have heated battles whenever these two teams are matched up against each other. And Joel Embiid seems to not have forgotten the Hawks’ triumph over his Sixers during the 2021 NBA playoffs, as he seems to always have an added motivation whenever he goes up against Atlanta.
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists and led by as many as 31 points midway through the third quarter before Toronto rallied, cutting the deficit to 113-102 with 5:30 left. But Williamson, who also had 10 rebounds, iced the game by igniting an 8-0 run over the next 1:27. He blocked a Pascal Siakam layup attempt at one end and finished with a dunk at the other. He then had steals on Toronto’s next two possessions, leading to another fast-break dunk and then a put-back layup by Dyson Daniels. Williamson capped the blitz by rebounding a missed layup and getting a quick put-back as the Pelicans extended their lead to 121-102 with 3:24 left.
Yardbarker
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Earned More Than $400K Per Game While Injured Last Year
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was among the most costly injured players during the NBA season last year. According to a study by Online Betting Guide, Butler cost the Heat $448,478 per game while injured. He missed 24 games, meaning he made $10,763,480 while sidelined. Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden...
How to Watch 76ers-Cavaliers Game On Wednesday
The Philadelphia 76ers (12-9) and Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8) will play each other on Wednesday night in Cleveland. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
How to Watch Mavericks-Pistons Game On Thursday
The Dallas Mavericks (10-10) and Detroit Pistons (5-18) will play each other on Thursday night in Detroit. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
6abc
Joel Embiid drops 30 points in return, keeps 76ers on roll
PHILADELPHIA -- After Joel Embiid missed four straight games with a left foot sprain, he immediately reminded the world -- not that anyone needed it, mind you -- just how valuable he is to his Philadelphia 76ers. Not only did Embiid finish with 30 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists...
NBA
Cavs vs Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
After a busy roadtrip, the Cavs come home for a pair of games, starting off with a visit from the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. This is the first meeting of these two this season. Philly is riding a three game win streak. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS,...
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Joel Embiid reveals bold defensive plan that worked perfectly in crunch time against Trae Young, Hawks
PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid’s return to action after missing four games came down to the wire. The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks entered the fourth quarter tied and kept it close throughout the way. The Sixers held onto the win thanks to Embiid’s dominance. With 30 points,...
6abc
Source: Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson has lacerated kidney
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be sidelined indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, a league source confirmed. A decision on whether to place him on injured reserve has not yet been made, the source added, as they work to establish a timetable for his return. Gardner-Johnson was injured late...
6abc
Is NFC East the NFL's best division? A look at playoff hopes for Eagles, Cowboys, Giants and Comm...
The NFC East is the best division in football. Take all the time you need to digest that sentence. It has been lean times for the storied division of late, having produced just one team with a double-digit win column -- the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys in 2021 -- over the past three seasons. Yikes.
Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Live updates as Cleveland returns home
CLEVELAND -- Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference face off tonight as the Cavaliers host the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT. The Sixers have won three straight and four of their past five games while the Cavaliers just lost two of three on their three-game trip following a four-game winning streak.
6abc
Top NFL draft prospect Olu Fashanu will return to Penn State
Penn Stateleft tackleOlu Fashanutold ESPN he's returning to school next year, a surprising move in NFL circles considering he is projected as the top offensive line prospect in the 2023 NFL draft. Fashanu, 19, is a redshirt sophomore who is in his first full season as a starter at Penn...
6abc
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. to skip bowl game, enter draft
Penn Statecornerback Joey Porter Jr. is skipping his team's bowl game and has declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Porter is the No. 18-ranked prospect in Todd McShay's latest draft rankings and the No. 3 corner behind Georgia's Kelee Ringo and Oregon's Christian Gonzalez. He was named as a third-team...
6abc
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts runs for 157 yards, breaking Michael Vick's franchise mark
PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts set a franchise record for most rushing yards by a Philadelphia Eagles quarterback in a single game, racking up 157 yards on the ground in a 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. He broke a record that had previously belonged to Michael...
