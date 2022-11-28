ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Associated Press

Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists and led by as many as 31 points midway through the third quarter before Toronto rallied, cutting the deficit to 113-102 with 5:30 left. But Williamson, who also had 10 rebounds, iced the game by igniting an 8-0 run over the next 1:27. He blocked a Pascal Siakam layup attempt at one end and finished with a dunk at the other. He then had steals on Toronto’s next two possessions, leading to another fast-break dunk and then a put-back layup by Dyson Daniels. Williamson capped the blitz by rebounding a missed layup and getting a quick put-back as the Pelicans extended their lead to 121-102 with 3:24 left.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
6abc

Joel Embiid drops 30 points in return, keeps 76ers on roll

PHILADELPHIA -- After Joel Embiid missed four straight games with a left foot sprain, he immediately reminded the world -- not that anyone needed it, mind you -- just how valuable he is to his Philadelphia 76ers. Not only did Embiid finish with 30 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

Cavs vs Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

After a busy roadtrip, the Cavs come home for a pair of games, starting off with a visit from the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. This is the first meeting of these two this season. Philly is riding a three game win streak. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
6abc

Source: Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson has lacerated kidney

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be sidelined indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, a league source confirmed. A decision on whether to place him on injured reserve has not yet been made, the source added, as they work to establish a timetable for his return. Gardner-Johnson was injured late...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cleveland.com

Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Live updates as Cleveland returns home

CLEVELAND -- Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference face off tonight as the Cavaliers host the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT. The Sixers have won three straight and four of their past five games while the Cavaliers just lost two of three on their three-game trip following a four-game winning streak.
CLEVELAND, OH
6abc

Top NFL draft prospect Olu Fashanu will return to Penn State

Penn Stateleft tackleOlu Fashanutold ESPN he's returning to school next year, a surprising move in NFL circles considering he is projected as the top offensive line prospect in the 2023 NFL draft. Fashanu, 19, is a redshirt sophomore who is in his first full season as a starter at Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
6abc

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. to skip bowl game, enter draft

Penn Statecornerback Joey Porter Jr. is skipping his team's bowl game and has declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Porter is the No. 18-ranked prospect in Todd McShay's latest draft rankings and the No. 3 corner behind Georgia's Kelee Ringo and Oregon's Christian Gonzalez. He was named as a third-team...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

