Philadelphia, PA

The Comeback

Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback

For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
9NEWS

Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Former Buccaneers quarterback gets head coaching gig

A former quarterback of the Tampa Buccaneers is moving on up in the coaching world, which is a cool thing even if his Buccaneers days are long gone. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Trent Dilfer out of Fresno State with the sixth overall pick in the 1994 draft, they obviously had high hopes for the quarterback. After all, this was a franchise at the time that was constantly looking for the one player that was going to turn the ship around despite weak rosters (see Vinny Testaverde), which seem to always lead to ugly results. Suffice to say, Dilfer wasn’t much better for the Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean his tenure with the Bucs is without positives.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Quarterback Rankings, Week 13: Dak Prescott is a top 3 QB (and that can't last ... right?)

Dak Prescott is throwing interceptions at a career-worst rate. He’s had five since returning to the Dallas Cowboys’ lineup in Week 7. But he’s been pretty good in every other facet of the game — including letting his running backs take over — and the Cowboys are 4-1 since then. Prescott is averaging more than 250 passing yards per game and has more touchdowns than turnovers and sacks combined. That’s led him to rise up the advanced stats leaderboard … all the way into third place thanks to a small sample size and some underwhelming opponents.
WASHINGTON STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Vick To Produce Docuseries On The Evolution Of Black QBs

Michael Vick is looking to explore the evolution of black quarterbacks in the NFL. Michael Vick is responsible for changing the way we see the quarterback position. When he was drafted first overall by the Atlanta Falcons, he immediately turned the into contenders. His run-and-gun style of football was mesmerizing, and he inspired a generation of black quarterbacks who were told they would never make it.
6abc

Source: Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson has lacerated kidney

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be sidelined indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, a league source confirmed. A decision on whether to place him on injured reserve has not yet been made, the source added, as they work to establish a timetable for his return. Gardner-Johnson was injured late...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. to skip bowl game, enter draft

Penn Statecornerback Joey Porter Jr. is skipping his team's bowl game and has declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Porter is the No. 18-ranked prospect in Todd McShay's latest draft rankings and the No. 3 corner behind Georgia's Kelee Ringo and Oregon's Christian Gonzalez. He was named as a third-team...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
6abc

Top NFL draft prospect Olu Fashanu will return to Penn State

Penn Stateleft tackleOlu Fashanutold ESPN he's returning to school next year, a surprising move in NFL circles considering he is projected as the top offensive line prospect in the 2023 NFL draft. Fashanu, 19, is a redshirt sophomore who is in his first full season as a starter at Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Philly

Hurts has Eagles off and running toward best record in NFL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Rodgers entered the Packers' game against the Eagles as the reigning two-time NFL MVP. Jalen Hurts showed in the head-to-head matchup why he could be the one to take the award from Rodgers.Hurts cemented his status as a top MVP candidate with a game that goes down as one of the greatest for a QB in Eagles' history. Yes, even for a franchise that boasts Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick and Randall Cunningham, Hurts topped them all in the rushing department.Hurts ran for 157 yards in the 40-33 victory to set an Eagles record for a quarterback. He also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Mike White, Jordan Love take flight; Bucs, Ravens falter: NFL notes and analysis

Another wild and wacky football weekend is in the books with upsets and surprising performances doting the headlines. The so-called heavyweights (Ravens, Titans and Buccaneers) suffered through dismal performances while a set of upstarts (Dolphins and Jets) made statements with resounding victories. After reviewing the tape and examining the box...
TAMPA, FL
6abc

Joel Embiid drops 30 points in return, keeps 76ers on roll

PHILADELPHIA -- After Joel Embiid missed four straight games with a left foot sprain, he immediately reminded the world -- not that anyone needed it, mind you -- just how valuable he is to his Philadelphia 76ers. Not only did Embiid finish with 30 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

