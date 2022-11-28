Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Diagnosis Revealed
The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced Karl-Anthony Towns' injury diagnosis.
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Has Vikings 2nd-Round Pick Turned into a Catastrophe?
The Minnesota Vikings used to employ a head coach that was set on being able to coach up secondary defenders. He was let go while his defense fell apart, and ultimately he stopped having that ability. Needing to fix it, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah selected Andrew Booth Jr. with a 2nd round pick in 2022. Boy, has that gone poorly.
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists and led by as many as 31 points midway through the third quarter before Toronto rallied, cutting the deficit to 113-102 with 5:30 left. But Williamson, who also had 10 rebounds, iced the game by igniting an 8-0 run over the next 1:27. He blocked a Pascal Siakam layup attempt at one end and finished with a dunk at the other. He then had steals on Toronto’s next two possessions, leading to another fast-break dunk and then a put-back layup by Dyson Daniels. Williamson capped the blitz by rebounding a missed layup and getting a quick put-back as the Pelicans extended their lead to 121-102 with 3:24 left.
College Basketball Power Rankings: Undefeated Purdue is a big problem
Thanksgiving Week always delivers the goods in college basketball, and the past week has given us a great look at many of the teams we expected to be contenders. The action revved up with the Maui Invitational, which saw Creighton and Arkansas play the best game of the year to date. I cannot get over the level that the Jays and Razorbacks hit, with Creighton winning 90-87 behind a combined 66 points from Ryan Nembhard, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman. Arizona was king at the Lahaina Civic Center, though, showcasing that it has a frontcourt as strong as any in the country. More on the Wildcats below.
Wizards Dominate the Wolves 142-127 for Win #11
The Washington Wizards returned home Monday night after a three-game road trip
PurplePTSD: 4 Injured Vikings, Knee Surgery for Rookie, the Week 9 Dub
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell updates the masses on the status...
How to Watch Mavericks-Pistons Game On Thursday
The Dallas Mavericks (10-10) and Detroit Pistons (5-18) will play each other on Thursday night in Detroit. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
Ant's 4th quarter, defense leads Timberwolves over Memphis
Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the fourth during a 109-101 victory.
Kevin Durant's Tweet About Devin Booker Is Going Viral
Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant tweeted about Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker.
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
Injury Report: Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets will be without Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe vs. the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night in Brooklyn.
Yuta Watanabe ruled out vs. Wizards
The Brooklyn Nets will be without Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring strain) against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night in Brooklyn.
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move Following Wednesday's Win
Following Wednesday night’s victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to waive Matt Ryan, who was on a non-guaranteed deal with the team.
4 Ex-Vikings Associated with Jets Roster
A bit of a reunion is on the docket this Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) host the New York Jets (7-4). Four ex-Vikings play for the Jets, and two will be on the field. The Vikings hope to maintain the NFC’s No.2 seed in the playoff chase, while the Jets cling to a seventh seed coveted by the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. A win for New York isn’t absolutely required to stay in the hunt but would assuredly help.
Timberwolves Must Find Identity With Karl-Anthony Towns Out
With Karl-Anthony Towns now expected to be sidelined indefinitely with a right calf strain, others on this roster must step up.
Grizzlies-Timberwolves NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
Spread, over/under and props bets for Wednesday’s Grizzlies-Timberwolves game in Minnesota. The Grizzlies are small road favorites.
FGCU visits Georgia Southern following Curry's 30-point game
Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -5; over/under is 136. BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Carlos Curry scored 30 points in Georgia Southern's 101-73 victory against the Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels. The Georgia Southern Eagles have...
