agupdate.com

Doans raise commercial herd, buffalo at Black Leg Ranch

STERLING, N.D. – In the tall, native prairie grasses and forages on pastures at Black Leg Ranch, commercial Black Angus cattle graze rotationally during the summer and stay out on the land throughout the year. In the southern part of the ranch, a herd of buffalo graze on their own pastures.
STERLING, ND
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?

Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
MONTANA STATE
KOOL 101.7

“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers

Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Compared To Other States, Just How Bad Is Winter In Montana?

Winter is here, which means snow tires, studded tires, chains on tires, 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive...well, you get the picture. The winter months can be pretty brutal in Montana, from snow and ice-covered highways to avalanche warnings and loss of power. If you're going to live here, you certainly need to be prepared, but when compared to other states, just how bad is winter in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
KROC News

Two Minnesota Towns Are Among the Most Magical in the U.S.

Few states do winter better than we do, and now two Minnesota cities here have just been named to the list of the Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. Perhaps it's the influence of our Nordic heritage, but as I said earlier, when it comes to winter, there are few places that do it better than we do here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Young family skillfully sets Five Pine Cattle Co. in motion

WORTHINGTON, Minn. – “Pulling yourself up by your bootstraps” is an old phrase that Matt and Amanda Altman are making new again. The couple, in their early 30s, have purchased a farm site and farmland, built a nice herd of registered Gelbviehs, and developed good careers. This...
WORTHINGTON, MN
cohaitungchi.com

RV Camping in Deschutes National Forest and Bend, Oregon

Bend has earned all of this attention, but when you take a city full of great food, beer and shopping, then surround it with the natural paradise that was here before all of this development, you end up with a fair deal of competition to find that perfect place to park your RV.
BEND, OR
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’

There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of the great places to see in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
agupdate.com

Hopeful for more rain in 2023

While it was a fun year to report to the Tri-State Neighbor as a crop watcher, Will Jones said it definitely was not his favorite year of farming in northwestern Iowa. “It maybe wasn’t the worst year ever, but it wasn’t great,” Jones said. He said they...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed

Mid-term voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it's set to take effect.A federal judge in Portland will hear oral arguments Friday on whether Measure 114, which is scheduled to go into law Dec. 8, violates Americans' constitutionally protected right to bear arms. Depending on the outcome, the groundbreaking law could be delayed for months or longer as it works its...
OREGON STATE
agupdate.com

Lieberts run Angus operation in north central Montana

EDEN, Mont. – On Richard Liebert’s ranch in Eden, just south of Great Falls, Mont., the onset of winter weather means many producers are turning to their haystacks a bit early this year, feeding out what Liebert said is “very precious” hay. “Right now, everyone is...
GREAT FALLS, MT
agupdate.com

Retirement allows Beckers Angus to hold annual production sale

ASKOV, Minn. – David Becker put in a lot of hours on the road. As a longtime MnDOT chief road inspector, he had time to think about his registered Angus herd back home. “I always wanted to have a sale, but you have to calve at least 100 cows before you can sustain an annual sale,” he said. “I didn’t have that many because I was working long hours.”
ASKOV, MN
Outsider.com

Montana Judge Temporarily Restricts Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone National Park

As of November 15, a Montana judge has reinstated wolf hunting restrictions near Yellowstone National Park, effective immediately. Just last year, the state relaxed the regulations for hunting and trapping wolves near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. Montana officials allotted hunters and trappers to bag a total of 450 wolves for the 2021-2022 season. However, they soon had to shut down hunting near the parks after hunters took 23 Yellowstone wolves, most of which were in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
agupdate.com

From the Fields: Lynn Grooms

Harvest in southwestern Wisconsin was close to being completed the week of Nov. 21. The crop season ended with soybeans yields ranging from 10 percent to 20 percent better than 2021, averaging 70 bushels per acre. Corn yields were similar to 2021, ranging anywhere from 180 bushels to 230 bushels per acre, said Dan Smith, southwest-regional outreach specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Nutrient and Pest Management Program.
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Take care to meet needs for cattle in winter and in drought

While preparing nutrition for the cowherd this winter, the two biggest issues are the quantity of feed – especially in drought areas – and being sure pregnant cows and heifers are in their best body condition before challenging winter weather and calving season arrives. Beef cow nutrition plays...
NEBRASKA STATE

