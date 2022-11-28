ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Mavs Trade Features Julius Randle

NBA superstar Luka Doncic may seem superhuman, but he’s a person like you or me. Like any person, he needs some help. His Dallas Mavericks record tells you all that you need to know. At 9-10, they are below .500. When your team rosters a player like Doncic, that’s not a good thing.
DALLAS, TX
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
DENVER, CO
SB Nation

LeBron James reacts to a bloody forehead like any parent would

For the last two decades, LeBron James has reigned supreme over the NBA. King James has been the king of his position, king of his conference, king of the league, and king of the GOAT debate (maybe?). Now, in his advanced age (sports, the only place where 37 is considered...
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Dallas after Doncic's 41-point game

Dallas Mavericks (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Detroit Pistons after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 116-113 win against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons are 3-7 in home games. Detroit is 1-1...
DETROIT, MI

