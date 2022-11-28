Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Family Dollar Store Customer Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Unarmed RobberLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Allen ISD School Board Approves Controversial Rezoning PlanLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Blake Griffin had a poster-worthy alley-oop dunk and the Celtics bench absolutely lost its mind
Blake Griffin used to be one of the most prolific dunkers in the NBA, but his highlights are more of a rarity these days. Griffin, who signed with the Celtics during the offseason and decided to wear No. 91 as a tribute to Dennis Rodman, is averaging a career-low in points per game (3.4 ppg) and minutes per game (11.1 mpg) so far this season.
Yardbarker
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
This Knicks-Mavs Trade Features Julius Randle
NBA superstar Luka Doncic may seem superhuman, but he’s a person like you or me. Like any person, he needs some help. His Dallas Mavericks record tells you all that you need to know. At 9-10, they are below .500. When your team rosters a player like Doncic, that’s not a good thing.
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game
NBA fans loved Kysre Gondrezick's picture from when she attended a Houston Rockets game as they showered her with praise.
Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game
Luka Doncic admitted that he was scared when he saw Klay Thompson get a wide-open look to tie the game between the Mavericks and the Warriors.
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks "Plan To Sign" 4x NBA All-Star
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Dallas Mavericks "plan to sign" four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
An NBA executive stated that the Warriors players are upset that the team allowed Gary Payton II to leave for the Trail Blazers this past offseason.
Draymond Green Was Flying On A Regular Plane And Fans Liked That: "He's Smart. No Need To Waste Thousands On A Private Jet."
NBA fans react to Draymond Green flying on a regular plane instead of spending a lot of money to travel on a private jet.
NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air
You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
SB Nation
LeBron James reacts to a bloody forehead like any parent would
For the last two decades, LeBron James has reigned supreme over the NBA. King James has been the king of his position, king of his conference, king of the league, and king of the GOAT debate (maybe?). Now, in his advanced age (sports, the only place where 37 is considered...
Lakers Fans Think LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Were Embarrassing During Clutch Time Against The Pacers
Lakers fans are certain that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were the reason why the team lost.
‘I understand all their pain’: Warriors’ Kevon Looney spills on Stephen Curry’s major role in young players’ struggles
It’s no secret that the younger players on the Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily this season. There is no bigger testament to this fact that 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman was sent down to the G League. For his part, Warriors big man Kevon Looney is...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Will Not Win Championship With Their Current Playstyle
The Dallas Mavericks made the Western Conference Finals last season, notably upsetting the No. 1 seeded Phoenix Suns on the way there. This season, however, the team has struggled with inconsistency to start the season. A question that has previously been raised about the Dallas Mavericks is whether they can...
FOX Sports
Detroit hosts Dallas after Doncic's 41-point game
Dallas Mavericks (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Detroit Pistons after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 116-113 win against the Golden State Warriors. The Pistons are 3-7 in home games. Detroit is 1-1...
Check out what Duke basketball alum Grayson Allen just did
Former Duke basketball national champ Grayson Allen shot a sizzling 7-for-7 from downtown for the Milwaukee Bucks (14-5) in the first half of their 124-115 home win over the Dallas Mavericks (9-10) on Sunday night. According to ESPN, that ties for the most made 3-pointers without a miss during any...
Luka Doncic’s bananas performance draws hilarious take from Jason Kidd
Luka Doncic blessed the Dallas Mavericks with yet another mesmerizing performance Tuesday night, this time against the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, at home. Doncic torched the Warriors’ defense for 41 points on 14-for-27 shooting from the field for the Mavs. But points were far from the only...
Former Knicks Player Said Michael Jordan Is One Of The Dirtiest Players In NBA History: "He Would Cheap-Shot You And Then Look At The Ref For Help"
Former NBA player Chris Childs once claimed that Michael Jordan is a dirty player and would use the help of the referees to get out of trouble.
Comments / 0