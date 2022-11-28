Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Sixers star James Harden’s 2-word reaction to Joel Embiid’s superhero performance vs. Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks seem to always have heated battles whenever these two teams are matched up against each other. And Joel Embiid seems to not have forgotten the Hawks’ triumph over his Sixers during the 2021 NBA playoffs, as he seems to always have an added motivation whenever he goes up against Atlanta.
Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Loss to 76ers
Listing the five biggest takeaways from the Atlanta Hawks loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Doc Rivers’ Injury Updates on Tyrese Maxey, James Harden
76ers head coach Doc Rivers discussed the latest on James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.
Dominant Eagles’ run game led to something that hasn’t happened in 74 years | ‘Hey man, we’re kicking ass’
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles center Jason Kelce stood with some family and friends at 12:49 a.m. Monday morning, near the corner of a Lincoln Financial Field endzone where the team had run out to take the field to play the Green Bay Packers. It was a brief moment of relaxation for Kelce, one that was well deserved after he and the offense were able to accomplish just a couple of hours prior on Sunday Night Football.
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
College Basketball Power Rankings: Undefeated Purdue is a big problem
Thanksgiving Week always delivers the goods in college basketball, and the past week has given us a great look at many of the teams we expected to be contenders. The action revved up with the Maui Invitational, which saw Creighton and Arkansas play the best game of the year to date. I cannot get over the level that the Jays and Razorbacks hit, with Creighton winning 90-87 behind a combined 66 points from Ryan Nembhard, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman. Arizona was king at the Lahaina Civic Center, though, showcasing that it has a frontcourt as strong as any in the country. More on the Wildcats below.
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
Hawks Beat Magic but Lose Two Starters
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic.
Sixers beat Hawks in Embiid’s Return: All you need to know
Last night the Sixers picked up a win against the Atlanta Hawks in what was the return of Joel Embiid after missing time due to a foot injury. Embiid led the way with 30pts, 8rebs, and 7ast while shooting 9/18 from the field. Shake Milton balls out (again) for the...
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Earned More Than $400K Per Game While Injured Last Year
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was among the most costly injured players during the NBA season last year. According to a study by Online Betting Guide, Butler cost the Heat $448,478 per game while injured. He missed 24 games, meaning he made $10,763,480 while sidelined. Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden...
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move Following Wednesday's Win
Following Wednesday night’s victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to waive Matt Ryan, who was on a non-guaranteed deal with the team.
Ben Simmons' Injury Status In Magic-Nets Game
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game.
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies fans will love this Trea Turner report
It may be the days before the MLB Winter Meetings begin, but one report will have Philadelphia Phillies fans feeling much better about their team’s chances of landing free agent shortstop Trea Turner, perhaps sooner than later. Rumors: Philadelphia Phillies have “good chance” to sign Trea Turner.
Shake Milton, Tobias Harris Dominate as 76ers Defeat Magic
The 76ers picked up a second-straight win in Orlando on Sunday night.
New York Knicks Make A Roster Move On Tuesday
The New York Knicks announced on Tuesday that they have waived Feron Hunt, who was on a two-way contract.
Joel Embiid reveals bold defensive plan that worked perfectly in crunch time against Trae Young, Hawks
PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid’s return to action after missing four games came down to the wire. The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks entered the fourth quarter tied and kept it close throughout the way. The Sixers held onto the win thanks to Embiid’s dominance. With 30 points,...
5 Players That Had A Short But Sweet Stint With 76ers
- In this guide, we’re exploring five players that had a short spell playing for the 76ers. This is a fun game to play in bars and with your friends, remembering players that you had almost forgotten played for your team. Sometimes it is easy for it to slip through your memory after you have had a player on your team for just a year or two. Let’s dive into some of the players that will make you say: “Oh yeah, I forgot he played for those guys.
