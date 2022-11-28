ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

KTAR.com

Developers break ground on 113-acre industrial park in Mesa

PHOENIX — Developers have broken ground on a 113-acre industrial park in Mesa that will be home to more than 1.6 million square feet of space across 10 buildings. The Eastmark Center of Industry will be located at Signal Butte and Elliot roads and be part of the Elliot Road Technology Corridor.
MESA, AZ
West Valley View

Goodyear Financial Center sold to Seattle-based company

Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate services firm, recently helped broker the sale of Goodyear Financial Center, a multi-tenant office building in the city of Goodyear. A two-story, 44,127-square-foot property that is currently 95% leased, the office sold for approximately $9.2 million to Goodyear Alliance LLC, an entity formed by a group of private investors based in Seattle, Washington.
GOODYEAR, AZ
azbex.com

Activity Advancing for Buckeye Commons Projects

The Buckeye Commons retail master plan near I-10 and Verrado Way in Buckeye continues to progress. Costco Wholesale Corporation recently paid master site owner Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. $5.7M for the 22-acre site of its new 161KSF store in the development. Costco will serve as an anchor site for Buckeye...
BUCKEYE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7 Valley cities rank in Top 100 Boomtowns in America

Metro Phoenix is doing extremely well when it comes to the Top Boomtowns in America rankings for 2022. Seven Valley cities are ranked in the Top 100 in SmartAsset‘s annual list. Here are the Arizona cities that are among the Boomtowns in America:. No. 17. Peoria. No. 25. Goodyear.
GOODYEAR, AZ
West Valley View

Abrazo West hosts hiring event

Abrazo West Campus is holding an open house hiring event on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 5 p.m. for all current vacancies throughout the hospital. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume and meet hiring managers during the job fair at 13677 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear. The hiring event...
GOODYEAR, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Single-family rental community Orchards on 12th sells for $19.4M

Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Bill Hahn, and Ryan Boyle brokered the $19,433,137 (±$511,398/per unit) Orchards on 12th, a 38-home, new construction single-family rental community located at 1220 E. Baseline Road in Phoenix. Northmarq represented the seller, Scottsdale-based TruVista Holdings, LLC . The buyer, CPI/BYN Orchards SFR Owner, LLC, is an entity formed by Los Angeles-based The Carlyle Group and Banyan Residential from Washington D.C.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

APPROVED: Scottsdale luxury mixed-use development

A mixed-use project that could represent a capital investment of $1 billion in north Scottsdale received its thumbs up. Scottsdale-based Optima Inc. received approval from Scottsdale City Council this week on a development agreement and rezoning for Optima McDowell Mountain Village. The deal was approved Monday on a 4-3 vote.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)

The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Find Pierogi, Pastries, and a Taste of Poland at This Metro Phoenix Market

Polish immigrant Mariusz Kurowski founded a successful business in the 1990s in Chicago selling a wide selection of Polish sausages and groceries. When he sold his share, he and his wife Agnieszka, and their adult sons, Michael and Matthew, ventured to Arizona for the sunshine and warm weather. But like...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Surprise Squad gives the gift of free gas in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the holidays right around the corner, everyone would rather spend their money on gifts for loved ones instead of having to fill up their gas tanks. That’s why Arizona’s family reporter Ian Schwartz and the Surprise Squad decided to go to the Fry’s Fuel Center at 43rd Avenue and McDowell and pay for their gas!
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Forest officials warn visitors about shipping container wall at Arizona border

PHOENIX – Officials are warning Coronado National Forest visitors about potential safety hazards related to shipping container border wall construction in southern Arizona. “We’re really concerned about just making sure that visitors know that there is this border wall activity occurring … and we want people to stay away from that,” Starr Farrell of the National Forest Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location

A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

