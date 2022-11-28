Read full article on original website
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Costco Planning to Open New Store in ArizonaBryan DijkhuizenBuckeye, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
KTAR.com
Developers break ground on 113-acre industrial park in Mesa
PHOENIX — Developers have broken ground on a 113-acre industrial park in Mesa that will be home to more than 1.6 million square feet of space across 10 buildings. The Eastmark Center of Industry will be located at Signal Butte and Elliot roads and be part of the Elliot Road Technology Corridor.
West Valley View
Goodyear Financial Center sold to Seattle-based company
Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate services firm, recently helped broker the sale of Goodyear Financial Center, a multi-tenant office building in the city of Goodyear. A two-story, 44,127-square-foot property that is currently 95% leased, the office sold for approximately $9.2 million to Goodyear Alliance LLC, an entity formed by a group of private investors based in Seattle, Washington.
How the Metrocenter, light rail construction could help Arizona chip industry
Developers of the $1 billion Metrocenter Mall redevelopment project are set to move forward with purchasing the 80-acre site and demolishing most of the buildings by next year.
azbex.com
Activity Advancing for Buckeye Commons Projects
The Buckeye Commons retail master plan near I-10 and Verrado Way in Buckeye continues to progress. Costco Wholesale Corporation recently paid master site owner Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. $5.7M for the 22-acre site of its new 161KSF store in the development. Costco will serve as an anchor site for Buckeye...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
7 Valley cities rank in Top 100 Boomtowns in America
Metro Phoenix is doing extremely well when it comes to the Top Boomtowns in America rankings for 2022. Seven Valley cities are ranked in the Top 100 in SmartAsset‘s annual list. Here are the Arizona cities that are among the Boomtowns in America:. No. 17. Peoria. No. 25. Goodyear.
West Valley View
Abrazo West hosts hiring event
Abrazo West Campus is holding an open house hiring event on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 5 p.m. for all current vacancies throughout the hospital. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume and meet hiring managers during the job fair at 13677 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear. The hiring event...
Advice for Home Sellers About the Upcoming 2023 Real Estate Market
Each market in this country is different but they are all seeing similar trends. The days of the seller getting everything are over and the market is balancing somewhat. Below are tips from the experts in different markets across the country on what to expect for home sellers going into 2023.
azbigmedia.com
Single-family rental community Orchards on 12th sells for $19.4M
Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Bill Hahn, and Ryan Boyle brokered the $19,433,137 (±$511,398/per unit) Orchards on 12th, a 38-home, new construction single-family rental community located at 1220 E. Baseline Road in Phoenix. Northmarq represented the seller, Scottsdale-based TruVista Holdings, LLC . The buyer, CPI/BYN Orchards SFR Owner, LLC, is an entity formed by Los Angeles-based The Carlyle Group and Banyan Residential from Washington D.C.
roselawgroupreporter.com
APPROVED: Scottsdale luxury mixed-use development
A mixed-use project that could represent a capital investment of $1 billion in north Scottsdale received its thumbs up. Scottsdale-based Optima Inc. received approval from Scottsdale City Council this week on a development agreement and rezoning for Optima McDowell Mountain Village. The deal was approved Monday on a 4-3 vote.
getnews.info
Bridging AZ Announces the Opening of GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor, a Charity Store for Gently Used Home Furniture and Decor Items
GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor will provide residents in Arizona with a huge selection of home furniture and decor brands including Copenhagen, Ethan Allen, Howard Miller, and a host of others. Scottsdale, Ariz. – Bridging AZ, a local non-profit, Arizona’s first and largest furniture bank is announcing the opening...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)
The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
Phoenix New Times
Find Pierogi, Pastries, and a Taste of Poland at This Metro Phoenix Market
Polish immigrant Mariusz Kurowski founded a successful business in the 1990s in Chicago selling a wide selection of Polish sausages and groceries. When he sold his share, he and his wife Agnieszka, and their adult sons, Michael and Matthew, ventured to Arizona for the sunshine and warm weather. But like...
AZFamily
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
AZFamily
Surprise Squad gives the gift of free gas in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the holidays right around the corner, everyone would rather spend their money on gifts for loved ones instead of having to fill up their gas tanks. That’s why Arizona’s family reporter Ian Schwartz and the Surprise Squad decided to go to the Fry’s Fuel Center at 43rd Avenue and McDowell and pay for their gas!
Plan to raise Barlett Dam could bring billions of gallons of water to Arizona
The lake is known for boating and fishing, but its real job is to collect rain and snowpack on the Verde River before it flows into the Salt River to be diverted to users in the Valley.
fox10phoenix.com
Driving north of Phoenix? Expect major I-17 closures overnight for the next few months
PHOENIX - Travelers driving on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix at night will need to prepare for major closures on the highway for the next few months. For the next eight months, the Arizona Dept. of Transportation is planning to shut down the highway in both directions two or three times a week Mondays through Thursdays overnight.
Forest officials warn visitors about shipping container wall at Arizona border
PHOENIX – Officials are warning Coronado National Forest visitors about potential safety hazards related to shipping container border wall construction in southern Arizona. “We’re really concerned about just making sure that visitors know that there is this border wall activity occurring … and we want people to stay away from that,” Starr Farrell of the National Forest Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
