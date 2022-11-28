ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Caleb Lomu Commits, Ayden Greene and Roderick Pierce Decommit, and Other Names in the News

By Julio Gonzales Jr.
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlyDo_0jPYCx1000

Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest from the world of recruiting, including names like Caleb Lomu, Ayden Greene, Roderick Pierce, and more!

–3-star WR Ayden Greene, Powell High School, Powell, Tennessee.

Ayden Greene , the No. 458 overall, No. 62 wide receiver, and No. 14 player in Tennessee decommitted from the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday afternoon. He backed off his pledge after committing to them on June 5. So, the Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers, and Virginia Tech Hokies are the teams to watch now. He has visited the Hogs and Vols, and the On3 Recruiting Machine has the Hokies in the lead at 32.9 % to land him. His decommitment drops the Bearcats class down the rankings to No. 30, and there could be more after Luke Fickell left for Wisconsin.

–4-star 2024 OT Luke Hamilton, Avon High School, Avon, Ohio.

Luke Hamilton committed to the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon and became the third recruit in Jim Harbaughs 2024 class. He is the No. 209 overall, No. 11 offensive tackle, and No. 8 player in Ohio. Hamilton was at The Big House in October when the Wolverines hosted the Michigan State Spartans, and they have been the team to beat for him ever since. Adding him gives the Wolverines their second big victory in as many days.

–4-star OT Caleb Lomu, Highland High School, Gilbert, Arizona.

Caleb Lomu committed to the Utah Utes on Sunday, one day after they clinched a spot in the Pac-12 championship game for the second consecutive season. Lomu, the No. 232 overall, No. 20 offensive tackle, and No. 4 player in Arizona, chose the Utes over the Arizona Wildcats, California Golden Bears, Michigan Wolverines, and USC Trojans. He is the highest-ranked prospect in the Utes 2023 class that ranks No. 43 overall, and he said he plans to help them recruit.

" I'm going to go crazy as a recruiter, Hopefully, my commitment is the beginning of something great, and now I'm going to be one of the biggest recruiters to get all those guys there with me and continue to compete for championships. "

The Utes still have an opportunity to land some big targets, which would raise their ranking.

–3-star DL Roderick Pierce, Brother Rice High School, Oak Lawn, Illinois.

Roderick Pierce , the No. 740, No. 81 defensive lineman, and No. 12 player in Illinois, decommitted from the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday. He had been committed to them since May 19 and is the second player to decommit from the Badgers 2023 class. The Michigan Wolverines look like the team to beat now, as he was at the Big House on November 18 for an official visit when they hosted the Illinois Fighting Illini. After his visit, he said,

" As of now, I would say that Michigan is at the top of my list of options ."

The On3 RPM has the Wolverines with an 85.4% chance of landing. So Michigan is the team to beat here easily.

–4- star 2024 S Peyton Woodyard, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California.

Peyton Woodyard has named his top seven teams and will announce his decision on January 7. Those teams are the Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. Woodyard is the No. 29 overall, No. 2 safety, and No. 2 player in California in the 2024 class and was at the Coliseum on Saturday night when the Trojans beat the Irish. However, according to the On3 RPM, the Irish, 46.7%, and the Bulldogs, 40.8%, are the leaders to land him. Despite those predictions, I like the Trojans here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game

A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
TULSA, OK
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Reportedly Down To 3 Notable Schools

Deion Sanders has collected some serious head coaching consideration due to his overwhelming success with the Jackson State football program. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is reportedly down to three programs as he fields college football suitors. The decision appears to be down to Colorado, Cincinnati and USF, per...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job

If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday

It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world. We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon. The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring

A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State Game

Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their biggest regular season win in decades on Saturday, knocking off arch-rival Ohio State in Columbus, and by their widest margin in nearly 30 years. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and reflected on how big The Game is and had two...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Hiring SEC Offensive Coordinator

The Nebraska Huskers are reportedly making a big offensive coordinator hire. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Huskers are hiring a top SEC offensive coordinator to fill that position on Matt Rhule's staff. "Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job

College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit

South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires

Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
DENVER, CO
Mike Farrell Sports

Mike Farrell Sports

New York, NY
711
Followers
281
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.

 https://mikefarrellsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy