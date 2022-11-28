Caleb Lomu Commits, Ayden Greene and Roderick Pierce Decommit, and Other Names in the News

Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest from the world of recruiting, including names like Caleb Lomu, Ayden Greene, Roderick Pierce, and more!

–3-star WR Ayden Greene, Powell High School, Powell, Tennessee.

Ayden Greene , the No. 458 overall, No. 62 wide receiver, and No. 14 player in Tennessee decommitted from the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday afternoon. He backed off his pledge after committing to them on June 5. So, the Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers, and Virginia Tech Hokies are the teams to watch now. He has visited the Hogs and Vols, and the On3 Recruiting Machine has the Hokies in the lead at 32.9 % to land him. His decommitment drops the Bearcats class down the rankings to No. 30, and there could be more after Luke Fickell left for Wisconsin.

–4-star 2024 OT Luke Hamilton, Avon High School, Avon, Ohio.

Luke Hamilton committed to the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon and became the third recruit in Jim Harbaughs 2024 class. He is the No. 209 overall, No. 11 offensive tackle, and No. 8 player in Ohio. Hamilton was at The Big House in October when the Wolverines hosted the Michigan State Spartans, and they have been the team to beat for him ever since. Adding him gives the Wolverines their second big victory in as many days.

–4-star OT Caleb Lomu, Highland High School, Gilbert, Arizona.

Caleb Lomu committed to the Utah Utes on Sunday, one day after they clinched a spot in the Pac-12 championship game for the second consecutive season. Lomu, the No. 232 overall, No. 20 offensive tackle, and No. 4 player in Arizona, chose the Utes over the Arizona Wildcats, California Golden Bears, Michigan Wolverines, and USC Trojans. He is the highest-ranked prospect in the Utes 2023 class that ranks No. 43 overall, and he said he plans to help them recruit.

" I'm going to go crazy as a recruiter, Hopefully, my commitment is the beginning of something great, and now I'm going to be one of the biggest recruiters to get all those guys there with me and continue to compete for championships. "

The Utes still have an opportunity to land some big targets, which would raise their ranking.

–3-star DL Roderick Pierce, Brother Rice High School, Oak Lawn, Illinois.

Roderick Pierce , the No. 740, No. 81 defensive lineman, and No. 12 player in Illinois, decommitted from the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday. He had been committed to them since May 19 and is the second player to decommit from the Badgers 2023 class. The Michigan Wolverines look like the team to beat now, as he was at the Big House on November 18 for an official visit when they hosted the Illinois Fighting Illini. After his visit, he said,

" As of now, I would say that Michigan is at the top of my list of options ."

The On3 RPM has the Wolverines with an 85.4% chance of landing. So Michigan is the team to beat here easily.

–4- star 2024 S Peyton Woodyard, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, California.

Peyton Woodyard has named his top seven teams and will announce his decision on January 7. Those teams are the Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. Woodyard is the No. 29 overall, No. 2 safety, and No. 2 player in California in the 2024 class and was at the Coliseum on Saturday night when the Trojans beat the Irish. However, according to the On3 RPM, the Irish, 46.7%, and the Bulldogs, 40.8%, are the leaders to land him. Despite those predictions, I like the Trojans here.