ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Highest-paying business jobs in Altoona

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Altoona, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Sheetz announces expansion, plans to open store in Detroit by 2025

Blair County-based convenience store chain Sheetz announced plans to expand out-of-state once again. Sheetz says it plans to open a store in Detroit, Michigan in 2025. “We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades.”
DETROIT, MI
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 11 southbound closed in Union Township, Snyder County

Both lanes of Route 11 southbound are closed at Hilsher’s General Store in Union Township, Snyder County, due to a multi-vehicle crash. PennDOT expects the road to be closed for approximately two hours. A detour using Peffer Valley Road, Main Street, and McNess Road is in place. Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
Newswatch 16

Brewing company helps business after fire

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A community in Union County is rallying behind a business devasted by a fire earlier this month. Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg hosted 'The Gilson Rally' Sunday afternoon to help the Gilson Snow Company near New Berlin recover after a fire. A portion of...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

What’s going to happen to the Lycoming Mall?

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For several years the Lycoming Mall has lost more and more businesses with very few still remaining. Recently, the mall was purchased by a company that plans to redevelop the space. The Lycoming Mall in Muncy was once booming with life and shoppers. For years, many shops inside have left […]
MUNCY, PA
WTAJ

Train stop on tracks halted traffic in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train that stopped on the tracks in Blair County halted all traffic from passing Tuesday afternoon. According to Blair County 911, there was no emergency, but it was a weight issue that stopped the train in its tracks. They said that Norfolk Southern was able to get the train […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Philipsburg hosting “Light Up Our Town” competition

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The holiday season is here and with it comes decorating to the nines. Philipsburg is getting ready for the season with a decorating competition and the public has until Friday, Dec. 9 to enter. The competition is also offering some cash and cash certificate prizes for the top 5 houses. […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Several deer rescued from frozen lake in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders successfully saved the lives of three deer that were trapped in the icy water of Duman Lake in Barr Township over the weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 26, three deer were spotted trapped in the water surrounded by ice at Duman Dam Park in Cambria County, according to the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Flying Magazine

Piper’s History Found on the Bank of the Susquehanna

The Piper Aviation Museum's collection includes a hangar full of significant models. [Courtesy: Piper Aviation Museum]. When I was learning to fly, my instructor spent a lot of time on pilotage, pointing out rivers, ridges, highways, railways, and other landmarks that could guide me to interesting destinations or, more importantly, back to the airport if all else failed.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
State College

Bair Retiring After 16 Years as Centre Region Fire Director

After 16 years as Centre Region fire director, Steve Bair is retiring at the end of December. The Centre Region Council of Governments General Forum recognized Bair on Monday night with a resolution of commendation and appreciation. “Steve has earned the unwavering respect, trust and dedication of his peers, and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

State police investigating death in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway in Cambria County after state police say a person was found dead Wednesday morning. According to state police, a person was found dead in the area of Dunman Lake in Barr Township. Details about what happened are still limited, but troopers say that there is no threat […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Thief stole lockbox containing cash, keys

Mill Hall, Pa. — A unknown man stole a lockbox from a truck stop and now police are asking for the public's help in finding him. The Travel Centers of America truck stop, 5600 Nittany Valley Drive, reported the theft last week, according to Trooper Ralston from Lamar State Police. The thief stole a lockbox from the business around 2 a.m. on Nov. 21. The lockbox contained cash and keys, police said. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Lamar barracks at 570-726-6000.
LAMAR, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy