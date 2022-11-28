Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest-paying business jobs in Altoona
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Altoona, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Next step in State College Area Connector study will begin this week. Here’s what to know
Crews will set up equipment to assist in counting and documenting traffic in various locations in the study area.
WJAC TV
Sheetz announces expansion, plans to open store in Detroit by 2025
Blair County-based convenience store chain Sheetz announced plans to expand out-of-state once again. Sheetz says it plans to open a store in Detroit, Michigan in 2025. “We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades.”
WJAC TV
PA releases report on plans to expand internet access throughout the state, rural areas
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — One of Governor Tom Wolf's top priorities has been expanding internet access, particularly to those in rural areas. On Monday, his administration released a long-awaited report on its broadband expansion plans. It does seem strange to some that in this day and age, thousands...
Route 11 southbound closed in Union Township, Snyder County
Both lanes of Route 11 southbound are closed at Hilsher’s General Store in Union Township, Snyder County, due to a multi-vehicle crash. PennDOT expects the road to be closed for approximately two hours. A detour using Peffer Valley Road, Main Street, and McNess Road is in place. Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
Brewing company helps business after fire
SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A community in Union County is rallying behind a business devasted by a fire earlier this month. Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg hosted 'The Gilson Rally' Sunday afternoon to help the Gilson Snow Company near New Berlin recover after a fire. A portion of...
Plan out your December with this guide to Centre County holiday events
Santa will be busy over the next few weeks.
What’s going to happen to the Lycoming Mall?
MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For several years the Lycoming Mall has lost more and more businesses with very few still remaining. Recently, the mall was purchased by a company that plans to redevelop the space. The Lycoming Mall in Muncy was once booming with life and shoppers. For years, many shops inside have left […]
WJAC TV
911: One person transported after tree, wires fall onto car in Summerhill
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a tree and wires fell onto a car in the Summerhill area. 911 officials say the incident occurred along Route 53, near the Wilmore Arch. Officials say Route...
Train stop on tracks halted traffic in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A train that stopped on the tracks in Blair County halted all traffic from passing Tuesday afternoon. According to Blair County 911, there was no emergency, but it was a weight issue that stopped the train in its tracks. They said that Norfolk Southern was able to get the train […]
Philipsburg hosting “Light Up Our Town” competition
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The holiday season is here and with it comes decorating to the nines. Philipsburg is getting ready for the season with a decorating competition and the public has until Friday, Dec. 9 to enter. The competition is also offering some cash and cash certificate prizes for the top 5 houses. […]
Bay Journal
Timber! Museum chronicles the decline and return of Pennsylvania forests
One early Pennsylvania settler from England was dismayed by his newfound home. It was “not a land of prospects,” he declared. “There is too much wood.” At the top of a hill, he elaborated, the view “generally is nothing but an undulating surface of impenetrable forest.”
State College
Widespread Power Outage Affects Thousands in Centre County, Disrupts Traffic Lights on North Atherton Street
A widespread power outage on Tuesday evening affected more than 2,400 homes and business in Centre County and disrupted traffic lights on North Atherton Street for several hours. Service was mostly restored throughout the area by 9 p.m. on Tuesday after an outage that a West Penn Power spokesperson said...
PHOTOS: Several deer rescued from frozen lake in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders successfully saved the lives of three deer that were trapped in the icy water of Duman Lake in Barr Township over the weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 26, three deer were spotted trapped in the water surrounded by ice at Duman Dam Park in Cambria County, according to the […]
1 Pennsylvania county remains at high COVID community level. Here’s latest on cases
Here’s the most recent COVID-19 community levels map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data from the state health agency.
Flying Magazine
Piper’s History Found on the Bank of the Susquehanna
The Piper Aviation Museum's collection includes a hangar full of significant models. [Courtesy: Piper Aviation Museum]. When I was learning to fly, my instructor spent a lot of time on pilotage, pointing out rivers, ridges, highways, railways, and other landmarks that could guide me to interesting destinations or, more importantly, back to the airport if all else failed.
Power restored in Patton Township after hourslong outage affected Atherton traffic lights
More than 1,700 West Penn Power customers lost power at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
State College
Bair Retiring After 16 Years as Centre Region Fire Director
After 16 years as Centre Region fire director, Steve Bair is retiring at the end of December. The Centre Region Council of Governments General Forum recognized Bair on Monday night with a resolution of commendation and appreciation. “Steve has earned the unwavering respect, trust and dedication of his peers, and...
State police investigating death in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway in Cambria County after state police say a person was found dead Wednesday morning. According to state police, a person was found dead in the area of Dunman Lake in Barr Township. Details about what happened are still limited, but troopers say that there is no threat […]
Thief stole lockbox containing cash, keys
Mill Hall, Pa. — A unknown man stole a lockbox from a truck stop and now police are asking for the public's help in finding him. The Travel Centers of America truck stop, 5600 Nittany Valley Drive, reported the theft last week, according to Trooper Ralston from Lamar State Police. The thief stole a lockbox from the business around 2 a.m. on Nov. 21. The lockbox contained cash and keys, police said. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Lamar barracks at 570-726-6000.
