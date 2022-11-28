Read full article on original website
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Adds Abreu? The League Might Have A ProblemIBWAAHouston, TX
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
Florida Judge Orders Ron DeSantis To Turn Over Records On Migrant Flights
The governor's office intends to appeal the decision, claiming it already provided enough information on the controversial flights.
Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Get 1.1M More Votes in Florida Than DeSantis?
The former president made the claim on Truth Social while trying to suggest he is still the one to lead the GOP following the party's poor midterm performance.
Donald Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Warns Ron DeSantis Not To Run Against Him
An attorney for Donald Trump appeared to warn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against opposing the former president in the 2024 presidential election. (Watch the video below.) “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Alina Habba said on the Right Side Broadcasting Network during a Trump rally in Vandalia, Ohio, Monday. “I like what DeSantis is doing in Florida, but he needs to stay in Florida.”
Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
Nicole: Condos In Danger Of Collapse On Florida's East Coast, State of Emergency For 45 Counties
Buildings were already vulnerable due to erosion from Hurricane Ian. Some people refused to evacuate. Street flooding was reported in several areas. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida's East...
Newly divorced Gisele has bought yet another house in the Miami area. What we know
Famous exes Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady appear to be already crushing the coparenting thing.
Trump claims he used the FBI to help DeSantis win 2018 election – prompting calls for investigation
Roger Stone 'disappointed' by GOP turnout in midterms on Alex Jones's show. Donald Trump has claimed that he used the FBI and US attorneys to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 election to become governor of Florida – prompting calls for an “immediate investigation” into the close race.
More Than 290,000 Floridians Without Power After Hurricane Nicole
Nicole made landfall as a category 1 hurricane.
Abducted, 6-year-old JoJo reunites with mom at Miami Airport
MIAMI - More than two months after he was abducted from South Florida, a 6-year-old boy with autism was reunited with his mother Tuesday night at Miami International Airport.CBS4 cameras showed the moment Jorge "JoJo" Morales, holding a Miami-Dade police officer's hand spotted his mom, Yanet Leal Concepcion and while smiling, gave her a big hug and a kiss in Concourse J.She tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench "There are no words to express how happy I am."She also shared photos with CBS4 showing her smiling son on board a flight from Canada Tuesday morning. Leal Concepcion said, "I have...
Florida Judge Blocks Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’ For The 2nd Time Calling It ‘Positively Dystopian’
Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker blocked part of Ron DeSantis' "Stop WOKE Act" calling it “positively dystopian.” The post Florida Judge Blocks Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ‘Stop WOKE Act’ For The 2nd Time Calling It ‘Positively Dystopian’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Five Great Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
DeSantis to publish autobiography in February, fueling more speculation of 2024 run
Gov. Ron DeSantis is writing an autobiography that will publish early next year, yet another sign that the Florida governor is getting serious about a 2024 presidential run in the wake of his landslide reelection win. DeSantis’ new book, The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival, will...
Tropical Storm Nicole hitting Florida hard
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach, the National Hurricane Center said, before quickly losing some punch and being downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved over central Florida. But it was still hitting a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain, the center said. What was a rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole's storm surge could...
New Jersey black bear hunt on hold after judge issues temporary stay
A judge has halted the New Jersey black bear hunt less than a week before it was supposed to begin.
Tropical Storm Nicole Nears Hurricane Strength As It Approaches Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole was reported to be near hurricane strength as it moved toward Florida.
Gold Rush treasures from 1857 shipwreck up for Reno auction
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Since the recovery of sunken treasure began decades ago from an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of South Carolina, tens of millions of dollars worth of gold has been sold. But scientists, historians and collectors say that the real fortunes will begin to hit the...
Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests
HONG KONG — (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started...
Awkward-looking William and Kate met with chants of ‘USA’ as they sit courtside at Celtics game
Prince William and Princess Kate faced boos and chants of “USA” from the crowd at a basketball game they were watching in Boston.The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a Boston Celtics game against the Miami Heat at Boston’s TD Garden arena on Wednesday.The royal couple were seated courtside and were spotted cheering the match. They were joined by Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston mayor Michelle Wu.As the couple’s presence was announced and their faces shown on the giant screen, chants of “USA, USA” rang out from the crowd. Boos could also be heard.They announced Prince William and...
