The Bengals on Sunday pulled out their most impressive victory so far this season by a score of 20-16 against the Titans. I am beginning to feel like the people of Nashville are starting to really hate this Cincinnati team. No Joe Mixon, No Ja’Marr Chase, No problem this time around, as Cincinnati gives the Titans another heartbreaking loss, just as they ended their season in the playoffs last year. As the Bengals game finished, the Jaguars decided to give us more joy as Ex-Bengal Marvin Jones Jr. and Trevor Lawrence connected on a last second touchdown along with a Lawrence converted 2-point conversion to beat the Ravens. Your Cincinnati Bengals are now tied for first in the AFC North and have won 5 of their last 6 games.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO