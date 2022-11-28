Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Voices around the university react to, express shock about President Johnson’s resignationThe LanternColumbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio recruit has complaint about Buckeyes
Ohio State took a significant loss on the field Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines. Arguably nearly as concerning, however, are some of the losses they have taken off the field as well. One Ohio-born recruit, offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, committed to rival Michigan on Sunday, one day after watching the...
Michigan Picks Up Another Commitment From Ohio
After lighting up Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan got hot on the recruiting trail. Technically the momentum started on Friday night when Breeon Ishmail committed to the Wolverines, but then two more prospects pledged to the maize and blue in the days following the Buckeye beatdown. Now, Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney athlete Jason Hewlett has jumped aboard as well.
Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss
Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
How a new President affects the Ohio State Football program
There has been a lot going on around the Ohio State football program in the last few days. We all know that the Buckeyes lost their second-straight game to TTUN. We know that despite that, they still have a chance to make the College Football Playoff. Now, another major announcement was given.
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Play Mistake
Ohio State fans are parsing over every possible reason that they lost to Michigan over the weekend. And on Monday morning, one user pointed to a third quarter play that he believes might've changed the game for the Buckeyes. Per Ross Fulton: "Here is what was supposed to be a...
Desmond Howard’s idea to cure Ohio State’s Michigan issue: Urban Meyer
Even before Michigan’s 45-23 victory in Columbus against Ohio State on Saturday, one Wolverines alum suggested the Buckeyes may look to bring back a familiar sideline savant. On ESPN’s “College Game Day,” former Heisman winner and Michigan wideout Desmond Howard asserted that if Ohio State fell to the Wolverines for a second straight year fans would start to “go against” the program, going so far as to suggest the Buckeyes may look to rekindle their relationship with former head coach Urban Meyer. “When you put so much effort, so much attention, (there’s) so much at stake in this game, and you come...
Did a botched fake punt change game for Ohio State against Michigan?
A key play in the loss to Michigan came when Ohio State punted in the third quarter while trailing Michigan 24-20. But plans for a fake punt failed.
Ohio State basketball: What to know as Buckeye hoops heats up
Following Saturday's loss to Michigan, the 2022 college football season is pretty much over for most Ohio State fans. While there remains a chance the Buckeyes could make the College Football Playoff with certain other results falling their way, there are many others there who don't even want that to happen. Even then, a loss to the Wolverines has everyone looking for something other than college football.
Portsmouth Times
No Chase or Mixon…No Problem, Positives & Negatives, and Graham Ashcraft joins Matt’s Take
The Bengals on Sunday pulled out their most impressive victory so far this season by a score of 20-16 against the Titans. I am beginning to feel like the people of Nashville are starting to really hate this Cincinnati team. No Joe Mixon, No Ja’Marr Chase, No problem this time around, as Cincinnati gives the Titans another heartbreaking loss, just as they ended their season in the playoffs last year. As the Bengals game finished, the Jaguars decided to give us more joy as Ex-Bengal Marvin Jones Jr. and Trevor Lawrence connected on a last second touchdown along with a Lawrence converted 2-point conversion to beat the Ravens. Your Cincinnati Bengals are now tied for first in the AFC North and have won 5 of their last 6 games.
Comments / 0