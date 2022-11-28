ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ohio recruit has complaint about Buckeyes

Ohio State took a significant loss on the field Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines. Arguably nearly as concerning, however, are some of the losses they have taken off the field as well. One Ohio-born recruit, offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, committed to rival Michigan on Sunday, one day after watching the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Michigan Picks Up Another Commitment From Ohio

After lighting up Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan got hot on the recruiting trail. Technically the momentum started on Friday night when Breeon Ishmail committed to the Wolverines, but then two more prospects pledged to the maize and blue in the days following the Buckeye beatdown. Now, Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney athlete Jason Hewlett has jumped aboard as well.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss

Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

How a new President affects the Ohio State Football program

There has been a lot going on around the Ohio State football program in the last few days. We all know that the Buckeyes lost their second-straight game to TTUN. We know that despite that, they still have a chance to make the College Football Playoff. Now, another major announcement was given.
New York Post

Desmond Howard’s idea to cure Ohio State’s Michigan issue: Urban Meyer

Even before Michigan’s 45-23 victory in Columbus against Ohio State on Saturday, one Wolverines alum suggested the Buckeyes may look to bring back a familiar sideline savant. On ESPN’s “College Game Day,” former Heisman winner and Michigan wideout Desmond Howard asserted that if Ohio State fell to the Wolverines for a second straight year fans would start to “go against” the program, going so far as to suggest the Buckeyes may look to rekindle their relationship with former head coach Urban Meyer. “When you put so much effort, so much attention, (there’s) so much at stake in this game, and you come...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State basketball: What to know as Buckeye hoops heats up

Following Saturday's loss to Michigan, the 2022 college football season is pretty much over for most Ohio State fans. While there remains a chance the Buckeyes could make the College Football Playoff with certain other results falling their way, there are many others there who don't even want that to happen. Even then, a loss to the Wolverines has everyone looking for something other than college football.
COLUMBUS, OH
Portsmouth Times

No Chase or Mixon…No Problem, Positives & Negatives, and Graham Ashcraft joins Matt’s Take

The Bengals on Sunday pulled out their most impressive victory so far this season by a score of 20-16 against the Titans. I am beginning to feel like the people of Nashville are starting to really hate this Cincinnati team. No Joe Mixon, No Ja’Marr Chase, No problem this time around, as Cincinnati gives the Titans another heartbreaking loss, just as they ended their season in the playoffs last year. As the Bengals game finished, the Jaguars decided to give us more joy as Ex-Bengal Marvin Jones Jr. and Trevor Lawrence connected on a last second touchdown along with a Lawrence converted 2-point conversion to beat the Ravens. Your Cincinnati Bengals are now tied for first in the AFC North and have won 5 of their last 6 games.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy