Store Bought vs. Organic Farm Fresh Eggs: What's The Difference?. Store Bought vs. Organic Farm Fresh Eggs: What’s The Difference? Eggs are one of the more versatile foods in our diets. Whether they are eaten scrambled, fried, boiled, poached or deviled, eggs have eaten around the globe. Eggs provide structure to baked goods and pasta. And while chicken eggs are easily the most common eggs sold in the U.S., duck eggs, goose eggs, quail eggs, and guinea fowl eggs are gaining in popularity. And why not? Eggs are filled with many nutrients, including vitamins A, B, D, E, and K, as well as the minerals phosphorus, selenium, calcium, and zinc.

5 DAYS AGO