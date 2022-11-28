Read full article on original website
Related
This is the side of the World Cup that Qatar would prefer you ignore
It is one of the regular moments of harsh reality that takes you out of the illusion that is this World Cup. As the taxi driver drops the group off, there is a sudden plea. It is not for a five-star rating.“Can you give me a tip please?”, he asks. “I have no money to eat.”The driver, of south Asian descent, sends almost everything he earns back to his family. This is supposed to be the long-awaited period when such workers can generate income due to the number of visitors to Qatar but here is another who is just starving.Anyone...
World Cup fans in Qatar insult and refuse to speak to reporters when they find out they're from Israel
Israeli journalists are being shunned at the World Cup in Qatar, with many fans yelling at them and refusing to conduct interviews once they find out which country they are from. Ordinarily, Israelis can't easily visit Qatar - but as part of a deal with FIFA, the Gulf state has...
Sporting News
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Group C has not at all unfolded as the world expected it to. Saudi Arabia were somewhat sent back to earth when a 2-0 loss to Poland followed their shock victory over Argentina. However, a win against Mexico would guarantee their group stage escape, their first in 28 years. Mexico's...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Sporting News
Christian Pulisic injury update: USA star says 'I'll be ready' for Netherlands after heroic goal
United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic left the Americans' critical World Cup group stage clash with Iran at halftime after he suffered an abdominal injury while scoring late in the first half and was transported to a hospital for further examination. The USA talisman suffered the injury in...
‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’
A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Qatar hotel prices and air fares tumble once World Cup fans start to leave
For almost all the footballers in Qatar, there is still everything to play for in the World Cup 2022. But from Tuesday onwards, the results of the final matches of the group stage will see beaten teams – and fans – beginning the long journey home.Research by The Independent shows that accommodation prices in Qatar are peaking for the tournament on Monday and Tuesday nights.The cheapest stay for two offered through the official accommodation provider is £323 per night at the Al Mansoura apartments.But once supporters, players and media from the countries knocked out leave, rates start to slip fast.On...
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
SB Nation
Canelo Alvarez wants to whoop Messi after he stepped on Mexico jersey at World Cup
The best boxer in the world has beef with the biggest soccer star in the world because of a perceived moment of disrespect that happened in the World Cup. On Saturday, Argentina defeated Mexico, 2-0, in the World Cup thanks to a brilliant goal by Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old broke a scoreless draw in the 64th minute with a missile from outside the box. Argentina was playing for its tournament life in its second game after a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and Messi heroically came through when his country needed it. It was a monumental moment for one of the all-time greats playing in what’s likely his final World Cup after a long history of coming up a little short in the sport’s premier event.
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo
South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
Mexico’s Andres Guardado rips Canelo Alvarez for ‘silly’ Lionel Messi threat
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez does not represent the Mexican national team’s sentiment about Lionel Messi. One day after the legendary boxer threatened Argentina’s soccer megastar, Mexico’s captain at the World Cup, Andres Guardado, dismissed the comments as “silly.” As is customary between opponents after games, Guardado exchanged jerseys with Messi after Mexico’s 2-0 loss to Argentina on Saturday. After video surfaced of the Argentinian team celebrating in the locker room, Alvarez, who is Mexican, accused Messi of deliberately stepping on the Mexican jersey Guardado gave him. “I know the person Messi is,” Guardado told reporters, per Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports. “It’s a...
TMZ.com
Canelo Alvarez Apologizes For Threatening Lionel Messi
Canelo Alvarez is apologizing to Lionel Messi and the people of Argentina after threatening to kick the soccer superstar's ass ... saying he's learned from the mistake. "These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina," the boxing champ said in a statement on Wednesday.
Iran wants Team USA kicked out of World Cup over flag image
A state-affiliated Iranian news agency on Sunday called for the United States to be kicked out of the World Cup for releasing an edited image of the Iranian flag in support of protesters there.
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Comments / 0