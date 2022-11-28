Warren Gatland is understood to be open to taking charge of England on a caretaker basis if Eddie Jones is sacked. The Kiwi has flown home to New Zealand after punditry duties for the autumn internationals, but he may not be there for long as, all of a sudden, the man who coached Wales for 12 years and has overseen the Lions on three tours finds himself preparing for the possibility of another long-haul assignment.

13 HOURS AGO