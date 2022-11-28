Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Former Melbourne stalwart ‘blown away’ by Wayne Bennett’s vision for the Dolphins
Kenny Bromwich has listed a number of factors which contributed to his decision in leaving the Melbourne Storm after nearly a decade of service, yet a conversation with Wayne Bennett proved to be the catalyst that caused the Kiwi international to commit to The Dolphins. “To be able to be...
BBC
Cameron Smith: Leeds Rhinos forward extends deal until 2026
Leeds Rhinos forward Cameron Smith has signed a new deal to keep him at the Headingley side until the end of the 2026 season. The 24-year-old has made 101 appearances for the Rhinos and helped them reach the Grand Final in 2022. "Leeds is my club, I never wanted to...
Controversial moment Australian Test team takes a knee at series opener against the West Indies after taking part in an Indigenous barefoot circle - as fans slam the side for 'virtue signalling': 'Focus on cricket, not politics'
Australia's test team has taken a knee for the first time ever ahead of the first ball in the series opener against the West Indies in Perth, but many fans have slammed the gesture as 'woke' and 'virtue-signalling'. Fans flooded Cricket Australia's post about the opening game of the Test...
worldboxingnews.net
Josh Kelly aims to claim British title this Friday night on UK TV
The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title...
EXCLUSIVE: England weigh up STUNNING move for former Wales boss Warren Gatland if they sack Eddie Jones following dire autumn campaign... and Steve Borthwick could work with Kiwi before taking over after the World Cup
Warren Gatland is understood to be open to taking charge of England on a caretaker basis if Eddie Jones is sacked. The Kiwi has flown home to New Zealand after punditry duties for the autumn internationals, but he may not be there for long as, all of a sudden, the man who coached Wales for 12 years and has overseen the Lions on three tours finds himself preparing for the possibility of another long-haul assignment.
ng-sportingnews.com
The ‘development philosophy’ behind Brad Arthur’s new coaching set-up at Parramatta
Parramatta’s development model has been bearing fruit and the club's hierarchy believe it will continue to do so under Brad Arthur, as a fresh injection of coaching talent joins the Eels’ set-up for 2023. Trent Barrett is the headline name on a list also featuring former South Sydney...
ng-sportingnews.com
'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team
Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.
BBC
Kyle Sinckler: England and Bristol prop out for month with leg injury
England and Bristol prop Kyle Sinckler will be out up to four weeks after suffering a leg injury in last weekend's 27-13 defeat by South Africa. Sinckler was replaced at half-time during the disappointing loss at Twickenham on Saturday. The tight-head prop played in all four of England's Autumn Nations...
NASSER HUSSAIN: In an era where we are worried about Test cricket's future it is great for the sport to see that T20 stars Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone will feature for England against Pakistan
It Is a good indication of where this England Test team are at right now that Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone will be playing in the first Test against Pakistan. If Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes had not made this side so attractive and exciting, it is possible those two players might have turned instead to the financial possibilities of franchise cricket.
All-rounder Liam Livingstone delighted to fulfill another childhood dream by making his Test debut for England against Pakistan just weeks after winning the T20 World Cup
Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone has spoken of fulfilling a childhood dream after he was selected for his Test debut by England. ‘Whenever I played in the garden with my brother, it’s either Test cricket for England or the World Cup,’ he said. ‘Being able to live those two...
