Update, 3 pm ET, Nov. 29, 2022: Houston lifted its boil water notice Tuesday after tests found no evidence of contamination in the drinking water. The city’s public works department wrote in a press release, “Customers no longer need to boil water before drinking, cooking, and making ice. Water quality testing submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has confirmed that tap water meets all regulatory standards and is safe to drink.”

