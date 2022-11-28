2022 FFX Awards – Special Teams Player of the Year: Grant Meadors

Special teams play is an often undervalued part of football, but this season, Liberty’s Grant Meadors provided stability and dependable play when his team called on him making 52 of 54 extra point attempts and getting touchbacks on 82% of his kickoffs.

Meadors is the winner of the 2022 FFX Special Teams Player of the Year Award.

