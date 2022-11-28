Read full article on original website
Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues
HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
Steps to take now that Houston’s boil water notice has been lifted🚰
HOUSTON – The City of Houston has officially lifted the boil water notice that has been in place since Sunday. Representatives from the city announced early Tuesday morning that water samples have been tested and approved by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for safe consumption once again. Below...
Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know
How can you tell if your water provider is part of the boil water notice for City of Houston customers? Check the following list for more guidance.
Need bottled water? These are distribution sites across Houston as boil-water situation continues
HOUSTON – An estimated 2.2 million people are feeling the effects of a pressure drop at the city’s main water system on Sunday. As KPRC 2 reported, the pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m. You can read more about the incident here.
Bottled water limits: This is what you need to know about buying water as boil water notice continues across Houston
HOUSTON – Many grocery chains are limiting bottled water purchases as the boil water notice continues across the Houston area. Here are some of the most well-known chains across Houston and what they’re doing to stem the rush for water. Costco has a limit of five cases of...
Houston issues boil water notice for 2.2 million customers
The city of Houston is under a boil water notice after a Sunday morning power outage at one of its water treatment plants. Houston ISD schools will be closed on Monday.
Houstonians say the city fumbled sounding the alarm on boil water notice
HOUSTON — Eboni Davis was at home Sunday night when she got a text saying she wouldn’t have work the following day at Yates High School because of a boil water notice in the nation’s fourth-most-populous city. “I was like, ‘That’s crazy. How did they even let...
All of Houston under boil water notice after system outage: Report
As first published by ABC 13, the City of Houston's Main Water System has been placed under a boil water notice after losing power.
Houston residents question the timing of the boil order almost 6 hours after system failure
Residents are verbalizing their dissatisfaction with the city and the timing of the notification, which was given almost 6 hours after a water treatment plant outage.
Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice
Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
An Entire Texas City Needs To Boil Its Water Before Using & Locals Are Pissed
More than two million Houston residents currently need to boil their water before even using it for cooking, bathing or drinking. A boil water advisory was recently issued by the City of Houston’s Main Water System after a power outage caused water pressure to drop below the required minimum of 20 pounds per square inch.
Houston boil water: Put your address in and see if you're affected, plus how to get alerted when it's lifted
HOUSTON — Since the boil water notice was put into effect Sunday night, many of you have been contacting us, asking if your house is in the boil water notice area. The previous site that was given by the city was apparently having trouble handling the traffic being sent its way.
Boil water notice issued for parts Fort Bend County, Houston Public Works says
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A boil water notice was issued by the City of Houston Public Works Department Sunday that includes a portion of Fort Bend County, according to a news release. According to Houston Public Works, the affected area is in the Blue Ridge area that is...
Residents to receive emergency order to vacate apartments in Dickinson due to lack of hot water
DICKINSON, Texas – Residents living at a Dickinson apartment complex learned of an emergency order to vacate due to lack of hot water, which is creating an unsafe environment, the notice letter read. According to the notice on Nov. 30, the city of Dickinson Building Official, with approval and...
Thousands of residents without power after fire at welding gas supplier in Brazoria County
FREEPORT, Texas – A large fire has been reported at a welding gas supplier Wednesday in Brazoria County, according to the Freeport Fire Department. Officials said a CenterPoint substation caught on fire located at Praxair, Inc., located at TX-332, southeast of Highway 288. The substation feeds power to the...
The Houston boil water notice could also impact these places
HOUSTON — A boil water notice was issued for the City of Houston's main water system Sunday evening. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. The City of Houston released a list of places that could also be impacted by the boil water notice. The...
Houston lifts boil water notice, schools to remain closed
The city of Houston lifted its boil water notice on Tuesday morning after sending water samples to a state lab for testing. The order went into effect Sunday night after a power outage at a purification plant.Nov. 29, 2022.
H-E-B and Kroger limit bottled water sales under boil notice
In light of the boil-water notice issued by the city of Houston Sunday night, local residents are running to groceries stores across town to buy bottles of water for activities such as drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing their teeth. With supplies limited, stores such as Kroger, H-E-B and Randalls are only allowing customers to purchase so much bottled water at one time.
Governor Abbott sends immediate resources to Houston as city remains under boil water notice
TEXAS – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to send all necessary resources to the city of Houston after a boil water notice was issued following a power outage that impacted three water treatment plants.
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use Computer
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use Computers. Technology has advanced at the speed of light, reaching into the world's population within the last two decades and transforming lives to break the cycle of computer literacy in unimaginable ways. Local government officials are capitalizing on today's technology power to improve the lives of those who has never used a computer. Now the City of Houston has implemented a state-of-the-art technology pilot program by hiring tech experts to visit four of Houston's low-income historic neighborhoods, Acres Home, Kashmere Gardens, Magnolia Park-Manchester, and Sunnyside, to teach citizens in those designated areas how to use computers. Comcast Texas and the SERJobs program partnered with the City of Houston Mayor's Office of 'Complete Communities' to kick off the program on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
