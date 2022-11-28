ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Shark Cyber Monday 2022 deals: Cordless vacuums and hair tools reduced in post-Black Friday sale

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4hkP_0jPY7dSc00

Cyber Monday – the post-Black Friday shopping event – is in full swing and if you’re looking to bag a bargain, you’ve come to the right place.

From Boots , Argos and Currys to John Lewis & Partners , Very and Ninja , new deals are dropping by the minute, spanning everything from TVs , laptops , gaming and tech to mattresses , home appliances , beauty , fashion , and toys .

Always a hot ticket during the sales, when it comes to vacuums, few brands have the cult status Shark does. Sure, Dyson is a main player in the appliance game, but Shark’s tools have featured heavily in our expert guides and the brand is renowned for its high-tech hair tools and efficient cleaners.

Luckily for those wanting to invest, we’ve been following the brand’s sale since it kicked off, and we can confirm it does not disappoint.

With up to £220 off, the Shark Cyber Monday sale is not one to be missed. To ensure you secure a real bargain, we’ve rounded up the best deals that have dropped – keep reading to find out more.

Shark anti hair wrap upright vacuum cleaner NZ690UK: Was £299.99, now £169, Sharkclean.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04iQsz_0jPY7dSc00

This corded upright model features the brands renowned anti hair wrap technology and can tackle both hard surfaces and carpet – and you can switch between them with the simple touch of a button. The lift-away option makes it easy to detach the main unit of the floorhead, creating a lightweight vacuum that makes cleaning the stairs a breeze. It comes with a multi-surface tool which will help tidy sofas, cushions, curtains and soft furnishings too. With £130 off its regular price, you’d almost become excited for the big spring clean ahead in the future.

Buy now

Shark lightweight 2-in-1 cordless vacuum WV361UK: Was £199.99, now £169.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEo04_0jPY7dSc00

Two vacuum cleaners for the price of one  – well, sort of – this lightweight model from Shark will transform from a floor vacuum cleaner to a handheld model, so it can turn its hand to quick clean-ups as well as hoovering larger areas of your home. Boasting a crevice tool, multi-surface tool and the brand’s anti-hair-wrap technology – which prevents hair from getting tangled in the brush as you clean – this cordless two-in-one model will run for 16 minutes on one charge, so there’s plenty of time to zoom around your home. As of now, you can hoover up this lightweight model with a discount of 15 per cent.

Buy now

Shark floor and handheld steam cleaner S6005UK: Was £179.99, now £129.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tyfTe_0jPY7dSc00

While most known for its vacuum cleaners, the brand’s only steam cleaner is also top-notch. Our reviewer tested it last year and said, “There doesn’t appear to be anything this steam cleaner can’t tackle”. According to our tester, this was thanks to its lightweight design as much as the cleaning power of superheated steam.

They added that “It works equally well when used either as a handheld device or a corded one, and the brilliant array of attachments means there’s one for every type of surface and every type of grime.” Sound good? Well, it’s alo reduced by £50 now too.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless upright vacuum ICZ300UK: Was £399.99, now £236, Sharkclean.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rh4EU_0jPY7dSc00

Here, we have another vacuum with Shark’s snazzy anti-hair-wrap technology. Ideal for homes with furry inhabitants, it’s designed to stop hair becoming tangled in the brush. Promising a deep clean, owing to the power fin design, this vacuum digs into the pile of your carpet to draw out more dirt, while the brush roll gives your cleaning sessions extra oomph by drawing up dust from hard floors. Running for an hour on one charge, hoover up this cordless model while it is discounted by over a whopping £160.

Buy now

Shark quick cleaning bundle WV361S1000UK: Was £269.98, now £199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oD9jv_0jPY7dSc00

Here, we have a cleaning duo with a discount of 25 per cent – Shark’s two-in-one cordless vacuum cleaner and the brand’s corded steam mop. The steamer on the right relies on water alone, impressively, to ensure everything from marble to tile and stone floors end up squeaky clean, without relying on cleaning chemicals to remove bacteria. The absorbent cleaning pads can be chucked in the washing machine whenever they need a refresh, and as for the vacuum cleaner, this is the brand’s cordless two-in-one, which means it can be switched for a handheld without comprimising on suction.

Buy now

Shark HD120UK style iQ hair dryer: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c5tgz_0jPY7dSc00

Shark’s alternative to Dyson’s cult supersonic dryer, you can save £20 on the high-tech hair tool right now. Shark’s slightly different style iQ model took the top spot in our round-up of the best hair dryers , so you know you’re in safe hands with the brand’s expertise. “Shorter and rounder than a “traditional” hair dryer, with rose gold detailing, it feels as much like a smart gadget as it does a styling tool,” our tester said.

Buy now

Shark anti-hair-wrap upright vacuum cleaner with lift-away NZ690UKTDB: Was £299.99, now £169, Sharkclean.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3du8MO_0jPY7dSc00

This £130 saving on one of Shark’s bestselling lift-away models is not to be missed. Complete with anti-hair-wrap technology, an anti-allergen complete seal, car detail kit, crevice tool and multi-surface tool, no surface will be left untouched. Plus, the detachable main unit means you can comfortably clean stairs, ceilings and more.

Buy now

Cordless Handheld Vacuum WV200UK: Was £129.99, now £98, Sharkclean.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijUAu_0jPY7dSc00

Shark has got your back for any quick clean-ups, with this cordless handheld vacuum cleaner, which has more than £30 off in the Cyber Monday sale this year. Sleek, slim and lightweight, but featuring a high-efficiency motor, it’s perfect for quick jobs and small places – running for up to eight minutes. There are two handy attachments, too, ensuring you can clean everything from crumbs on the kitchen counter to pet hair on the sofa.

Buy now

The Independent

The Independent

