What the papers say – November 28

By PA Reporter
 3 days ago

Protests in China and Matt Hancock’s third-place finish on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! are among the stories leading the papers at the start of the working week.

The Telegraph and Metro report Chinese protesters have called for the resignation of leader Xi Jinping as anti-lockdown demonstrations sweep across the country.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror leads with calls for Mr Hancock to quit Parliament following his stint on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity.

The Sun says the former health secretary’s lover has been mapping out a potential future in showbiz.

The Times reports military personnel would drive ambulances and fill frontline roles in hospitals under plans being drawn up to help the NHS cope with a series of strike actions.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised a “lifesaving shake-up of the NHS”, cutting down on bureaucracy and providing an extra £113 million in funding, according to the Daily Express .

The Independent says former prime minister Tony Blair’s think tank has suggested Mr Sunak should “revisit” the Brexit deal.

The Guardian leads with analysis showing more than 4,000 European doctors have opted not to work in the NHS following the Brexit vote in 2016.

The i reports the PM is “losing control as Tory rebellions grow”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says there has been “fury” over Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s promise to scrap the charitable status of private schools.

And the Daily Star leads with the imminent arrival of the “Beast from the East” cold front.

