ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

George Takei addresses William Shatner’s claim that he uses his name for publicity

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pkf34_0jPY7bhA00

George Takei has addressed his Star Trek co-star William Shatner ’s claim that he uses his name for “publicity”.

Last year, Takei mocked Shatner’s voyage to outer space, saying he was being used as a 90-year-old “guinea pig” to assess the impact of space on an “unfit” specimen.

Shatner responded to Takei’s comments, telling The Times : “I began to understand that they were doing it for publicity.

“Sixty years after some incident they are still on that track. Don’t you think that’s a little weird? It’s like a sickness.

“George has never stopped blackening my name. These people are bitter and embittered. I have run out of patience with them. Why give credence to people consumed by envy and hate?”

On Friday (26 November), Takei responded to Shatner’s comments, saying: “Bill says I talk about him to get publicity… nonsense!

“I don’t need him for publicity so I’m not going to play his game by talking about him,” he told Mirror.

In his new essay collection, Boldly Go , Shatner wrote about the breakdown of his friendship with many of his Star Trek co-stars including Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”.

“I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it,” Shatner wrote.

The Captain Kirk actor’s collection Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder is out now.

Comments / 16

Kamalas Krash
2d ago

Takei is obsessed with Bill, the old queen can never get over Kirk was the star of the show.

Reply(2)
12
Roscoe Dog
2d ago

Sulu’s favorite episode was the one where he was shirtless and oiled up, prancing through the ship, swinging his sword 🗡️

Reply
3
Love muffin
2d ago

George's "career" ended in the sixties. He's been playing the victim card ever since.

Reply
7
Related
Collider

Kirk Thatcher Talks ‘Star Trek IV,’ Working With Leonard Nimoy, and Getting to Write Scotty’s Computer Joke

Multihyphenate Kirk Thatcher has been involved with a vast range of iconic movies and television over the past 40 years. From his first job, on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi no less, Thatcher has been crafting beloved stories that reach into all corners of fandom as a writer, director, producer, actor, and visual effects coordinator. Though much of his career centers around his work with Jim Henson on the Muppets franchise, Thatcher has also worked on projects like Star Trek, Gremlins, Spiderman: Homecoming, and many more. Recently Collider's own Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub sat down with Thatcher to discuss his work on the highly acclaimed smash hit MCU television special, Werewolf by Night.
The Independent

William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’

William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
Decider.com

Bill Maher Says He Will Never Welcome “Moron” Mike Lindell on ‘Real Time’: “Dream On, Nutcase”

Bill Maher mocked Mike Lindell on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, shutting down the MyPillow CEO’s offer to appear on his show, Real Time. While discussing yesterday’s midterm elections with host Jimmy Kimmel, Maher said the only fix for our divided country’s issues is uniting both ends of the political spectrum — but he drew the line at talking to “nutcases” like Lindell.
Deadline

Antonio Banderas Reveals The Name Of The Actor He’d Pass The Torch To If ‘Zorro’ Reboot Happened

Antonio Banderas famously portrayed the masked vigilante in 1998’s film The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro. Banderas recently opened up about being game for a third installment of the franchise and who he would like to pass on the torch to play the titular character. “Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?” Banderas told ComicBook of starring in a third film. “Yeah, I think today, I said something like that to somebody. They asked me about Zorro. If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for...
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
People

James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition

James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino sends message to critics of N-word usage in his movies

Quentin Tarantino has no sympathy for critics of his work.For years, the Pulp Fiction director has been condemned for the ultra-violent nature of his movies and the use of the N-word by some of his characters.Speaking to Chris Wallace recently on the host’s HBO Max talk show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Tarantino said those offended should simply watch “something else”.“You talk about being the conductor and the audience being the orchestra,” Wallace said to Tarantino. “So when people say, ‘Well there’s too much violence in his movies. He uses the N-word too often.’ You say what?”“You should see...
The Hollywood Reporter

Freddie Prinze Jr. on What Made Him “So Angry” About Being Asked to Take a Pay Cut for ‘Scooby-Doo’ Sequel

When looking back on his career, Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why starring in the Scooby-Doo films resulted in some frustrations. In the 2002 Warner Bros. film, Scooby-Doo, based off the famed animated series, Prinze Jr. starred as the Mystery Inc. gang member Fred Jones alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini.More from The Hollywood ReporterFreddie Prinze Jr. on Why 'Christmas With You' Was One of the Rare Times He's Gotten to Play LatinoFreddie Prinze Jr. Talks Starring Role in Netflix Holiday Film, How His Daughter Inspired Thirst for ActingAmazon's Best Black Friday Deals on Tech, Toys, Clothing, Gifts...
The Independent

The Independent

949K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy