“We believe a home has a heart, and upon seeing this jewel box, our goal was to create something very special,” says designer Christina Roughan of Roughan Interiors about Wetmore Mansion—the home of Sam Green, Chris Lacovara and their twins, Kate and Alex. The homeowners requested that Roughan create spaces for their family that were welcoming with a mix of modern and traditional. “Our home in Bedford is old and a bit grand, but we have young children and wanted the house to be livable,” notes Lacovara. “Chris designs spaces that are elegant and comfortable at the same time, and she mixed modern and traditional elements in a way that suited both the house and our lifestyle.”

