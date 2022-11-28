Read full article on original website
Related
Church That Made Gay Man a Bishop Accused of Letting 'Inmates Run Asylum'
Cedrick Bridgeforth is the first openly gay Black bishop in the United Methodist Church. He won the election with nearly 80 percent of the vote.
BBC
Nottingham fire death family were planning new life in USA
A husband whose wife and two children died after a fire at their home has said they were due to join him for a new life in the USA. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, one-year-old Naeemah and Fatimah, aged three, died in hospital following the fire in Fairisle Close, Nottingham, on Sunday.
Head of trans children charity Mermaids resigns after six years
Susie Green is stepping down amid intense public scrutiny of charity in recent months
BBC
Park home residents rally over 'legal theft of equity'
Park home residents are holding a rally at Westminster in a bid to overturn a law which forces them to pay a 10% fee from their home sales to site owners. Organiser and park home owner Sonia McColl OBE, from Dorset, said the flat fee was a "legal theft of equity".
BBC
Cost of living: Struggling single dad flooded with offers of help
Single dad Samuel lives in a one bedroom flat in Bristol with his two young sons. Earlier this month, the BBC visited his home where he is forced to share a bed as there is not enough room for the boys to have their own. The response to his story...
BBC
Brighton Marathon: Council issues licence to London event organisers
Organisers of the London Marathon are set to take over the Brighton race after the company that runs it hit serious financial difficulties. A "plan" agreed by the local council is for a three-year deal initially, with an option of an extra two. Councillor Martin Osbourne said he was sure...
BBC
Bridgend: Candlelit vigil held after babies' bodies found
About 100 people have gathered and lit candles at a vigil in memory of two babies found dead at a house. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and a woman, 29, continue to be questioned by police in connection with the discovery in the Wildmill area of Bridgend. Local people...
BBC
Mystery donor gives boxes of books to Barrow school
A school has offered "a thousand thanks" to a mystery donor who sent them 180 books. Two large boxes were delivered to Greengate Junior School in Barrow, Cumbria, containing more than a book each for the school's 160 pupils. They included works by Roald Dahl, Jaqueline Wilson and Michael Morpurgo.
BBC
Cost of living: Kent animal reserve food bill up by £130,000
The food bill at an animal reserve in Kent has risen by more than £130,000 since the cost of living crisis. The spend at Port Lympne Hotel and Reserve in Hythe was budgeted to be £476,000 in the first 10 months of the year. However, their actual costs...
Mom Slams Divisive Sign Banning 'Poorer' Children from using Play Area on Estate
A mom spoke up against a sign placed outside an estate’s play area banning children who don’t live there from using it. When Becca Martin took her four-year-old son, Charlie, to a private playground, she found a sign saying only children living in the estate were allowed there. She was shocked and angry after visiting the playground on the Fairways Estate off Holt Road, Wrexham, where the sign was put up to greet them.
cottagesgardens.com
Designer Christina Roughan Decks the Halls of this Historic Home
“We believe a home has a heart, and upon seeing this jewel box, our goal was to create something very special,” says designer Christina Roughan of Roughan Interiors about Wetmore Mansion—the home of Sam Green, Chris Lacovara and their twins, Kate and Alex. The homeowners requested that Roughan create spaces for their family that were welcoming with a mix of modern and traditional. “Our home in Bedford is old and a bit grand, but we have young children and wanted the house to be livable,” notes Lacovara. “Chris designs spaces that are elegant and comfortable at the same time, and she mixed modern and traditional elements in a way that suited both the house and our lifestyle.”
Comments / 0