John Hadl, the six-time Pro Bowl quarterback who starred for the Chargers in the 1960s, died Wednesday at 82. No cause of death was announced. Hadl had been a standout at the University of Kansas, where he played offense, defense and also punted. The school retired Hadl’s number 21, one of only three football players to have their uniform retired by the Jayhawks, alongside running backs Gale Sayers and Ray Evans. A statue honoring Hadl was unveiled in 2020 and stands outside the Anderson Family Football Complex, the Jayhawks’ football stadium “John Hadl had a generational impact on Kansas football,” Kansas athletic director...

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO