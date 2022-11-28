On the weekend afternoon, the dyke covered with white reeds in Hanoi was crowded with people to take pictures and check-in

Read full article on original website
The fish that used to be full of no one knows, is now a famous specialty that is strangely popular, $16/kg
Housewives who want to buy must order a whole month in advance for $16 / kg, equivalent to about 10,000 – 15,000 VND ($0,6)/ child. In the West, there are many famous specialties that make tourists happy, just enjoy them once and will never forget them! In it, there is a type of fish with a very unique name – False black lance catfish, which is welcomed and “favored” by many people.
Dortmund players walk the streets by cyclo, drinking sidewalk coffee
Arriving in Hanoi early in the morning of November 29, after resting at the Metropole hotel, the Dortmund (Germany) club players went to many famous spots in the capital. Photo: Internet (vinlove.net)
The ideal locations for holding year-end parties, bonding with colleagues near Hanoi
A place to have fun together, look back on what has been and done in the past year, and at the same time bond with colleagues. Preparing for another year is about to end and the last months of the year are the time when companies and businesses organize and prepare for meetings and year-end parties. And if your company is looking for a place to hold the Year End Party near Hanoi, scroll down to see some great options for the end of this year!
Unexpectedly bee venomous species are a specialty priced at $20 / kg, and people are extremely passionate about it
Wasps are very poisonous and dangerous species, but bee pupa is a specialty that people buy and drink. Wasps are very poisonous and dangerous mountain bees, their venom can cause skin damage and leave wounds, wasp venom can also cause death if not given first aid and emergency treatment. timely.
‘Pao’s house’ buckwheat flower season
HA GIANG – A 75-year-old house with typical Hmong architecture, the scene of the movie “The Story of Pao”, attracts tourists when coming to Ha Giang in the buckwheat season. Lung Cam cultural and tourism village, in Sung La commune, located in the valley of Dong Van...
Vietnamese specialties hear the name “terrible”, priced at half a million / kg, people still buy it
These are famous dry specialties in the West, many people “get goosebumps” when they hear the name, but they are actually very delicious and nutritious. Dry snake – the name that everyone who hears will “shudder” because the snake is a scary species. However, they...
“Stunned” with billions of trees on the terrace of Hanoi boys
The garden “in the clouds” of this Hanoi boy sometimes has up to 200 artistic trees, some trees cost up to several hundred million dongs. About a year ago, Mr. Nguyen Hoang Anh (lane 29 Khuong Ha Street, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi) knew about mini and super mini bonsai trees. He successfully auctioned a mini bonsai pot for 18 million VND.
Suggested places not to be missed in Hue
HUE – Coming to Hue, visitors can stay at the comfortable Dang Tuan hotel, enjoy coffee at Vy Da Xua, and have a pot of rice at Khai Hoan restaurant…. Located in the central area, Vy Da Xua restaurant, Khai Hoan, Happy Land; or Dang Tuan Hotel, Vy Da motels and residences… are addresses that meet the diverse needs of both Hue people and tourists.
Quitting a thousand USD job and returning to his hometown to raise earthworms, the engineer has a property of $160,000
Leaving a programmer job with a salary of more than 2,000 USD, he returned to his hometown to raise earthworms (Perionyx excavatus), so far, the engineer in the West has a property of more than $160,000. Every day, Mr. Nguyen Cong Vinh (38 years old in Than Cuu Nghia commune,...
The famous ancient village of Hanoi, everyone wants to visit once because the scenery is so peaceful
Hanoi – a prosperous and busy land, the flow of people “races” according to the development of society and the cycle of life. But not far from the city center, there is an ancient village that is extremely peaceful and unbelievably quiet. It is Duong Lam ancient village (in Son Tay town) or also known as the “forgotten ancient town” – which still retains the basic features of an old village: communal house, banyan tree, water wharf, etc. temple….
Trang Bang dew-dried rice paper: The quintessential convergence dish
Dew-dried rice paper is considered the “unique” culinary quintessence of Trang (Tay Ninh). With skillful hands and heirloom experience through generations, artisans in the countryside of Trang Bang have created a unique and delicious rice paper, the flavor is not mixed with any other type of rice paper.
Tourists flock to Ba Den Mountain after the mysterious “flying saucer” phenomenon
The level of tourists flocking to Ba Den mountain (Thach Tan commune, Tay Ninh city) after this spiritual landscape appeared mysterious “flying saucer clouds” increased sharply. Ba Den Mountain is more than 100km from Ho Chi Minh City, famous for its majestic natural scenery associated with thrilling spiritual...
The plant that grows wild in Vietnam is unexpectedly precious ginseng, the people who dig to sell it for $15/kg
In Vietnam, there are many kinds of precious ginseng that grow wild in the forests, including ginseng through rock. Rock ginseng is also known as rock ginseng and wire ginseng. Only places above 1000m high have special soil and climatic conditions for the rock-penetrating ginseng to grow and develop. In...
Growing thorny plants full of himself, 7x An Giang earned tens of millions of dong
While satisfying her own passion, Tien has earned an additional income of 60-70 million VND/year from this thorny tree. ($1=25,000 VND) Falling in love with cactus after seeing a cactus that someone dumped on the side of the roadside garbage, Ms. Phan Thi Phung Tien (SN 1978), residing in Cai Dau town, Chau Phu district (An Giang) picked it up. About planting and caring in the home garden.
The kind of tree that grows all over the bush, people praise and criticize, people grow it for 30 days, pick it up and sell it for money all year round
Thanks to growing fish mint, many households earn hundreds of millions of dong. fish mint also has other names such as fish fillet, leaf, fish mint leaf, fish wormwood, heart leaf, lizard tail. This is a familiar vegetable in the countryside of Vietnam from time immemorial. They grow wild everywhere,...
Lonely Planet introduces the 8 most amazing mountain climbing routes in Vietnam
Lonely Planet travel site shared that if visitors combine a hiking or mountain climbing trip with a visit to a village, they will be able to escape the hustle and bustle and embrace the hospitality and culture. The uniqueness has put Vietnam on the tourist map. Hiking cultural discovery from...
The man owns up to 500 antique cassettes, priced at tens of millions of dong/piece
In just 6 years, this man has collected 500 antique cassettes, with prices up to tens of millions of dong. Le Phuoc Trung started collecting antique cassettes 6 years ago. To date, he has about 500 units, priced from a few hundred to tens of millions of dong/piece. He said...
In the “lucky season” rising from the rock, people go to fetch it and sell it for millions of dong/kg
This is a specialty that grows naturally on rocky cliffs but only appears in winter, from September to January of the next lunar year, with a selling price of up to 3.5 million VND/kg dry.($1=25,000 VND) From the beginning of September to December of the lunar calendar, people in coastal...
