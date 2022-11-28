ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

On the weekend afternoon, the dyke covered with white reeds in Hanoi was crowded with people to take pictures and check-in

By vinlove
vinlove.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
vinlove.net

The fish that used to be full of no one knows, is now a famous specialty that is strangely popular, $16/kg

Housewives who want to buy must order a whole month in advance for $16 / kg, equivalent to about 10,000 – 15,000 VND ($0,6)/ child. In the West, there are many famous specialties that make tourists happy, just enjoy them once and will never forget them! In it, there is a type of fish with a very unique name – False black lance catfish, which is welcomed and “favored” by many people.
vinlove.net

The ideal locations for holding year-end parties, bonding with colleagues near Hanoi

A place to have fun together, look back on what has been and done in the past year, and at the same time bond with colleagues. Preparing for another year is about to end and the last months of the year are the time when companies and businesses organize and prepare for meetings and year-end parties. And if your company is looking for a place to hold the Year End Party near Hanoi, scroll down to see some great options for the end of this year!
vinlove.net

‘Pao’s house’ buckwheat flower season

HA GIANG – A 75-year-old house with typical Hmong architecture, the scene of the movie “The Story of Pao”, attracts tourists when coming to Ha Giang in the buckwheat season. Lung Cam cultural and tourism village, in Sung La commune, located in the valley of Dong Van...
vinlove.net

“Stunned” with billions of trees on the terrace of Hanoi boys

The garden “in the clouds” of this Hanoi boy sometimes has up to 200 artistic trees, some trees cost up to several hundred million dongs. About a year ago, Mr. Nguyen Hoang Anh (lane 29 Khuong Ha Street, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi) knew about mini and super mini bonsai trees. He successfully auctioned a mini bonsai pot for 18 million VND.
vinlove.net

Suggested places not to be missed in Hue

HUE – Coming to Hue, visitors can stay at the comfortable Dang Tuan hotel, enjoy coffee at Vy Da Xua, and have a pot of rice at Khai Hoan restaurant…. Located in the central area, Vy Da Xua restaurant, Khai Hoan, Happy Land; or Dang Tuan Hotel, Vy Da motels and residences… are addresses that meet the diverse needs of both Hue people and tourists.
vinlove.net

The famous ancient village of Hanoi, everyone wants to visit once because the scenery is so peaceful

Hanoi – a prosperous and busy land, the flow of people “races” according to the development of society and the cycle of life. But not far from the city center, there is an ancient village that is extremely peaceful and unbelievably quiet. It is Duong Lam ancient village (in Son Tay town) or also known as the “forgotten ancient town” – which still retains the basic features of an old village: communal house, banyan tree, water wharf, etc. temple….
vinlove.net

Trang Bang dew-dried rice paper: The quintessential convergence dish

Dew-dried rice paper is considered the “unique” culinary quintessence of Trang (Tay Ninh). With skillful hands and heirloom experience through generations, artisans in the countryside of Trang Bang have created a unique and delicious rice paper, the flavor is not mixed with any other type of rice paper.
vinlove.net

Tourists flock to Ba Den Mountain after the mysterious “flying saucer” phenomenon

The level of tourists flocking to Ba Den mountain (Thach Tan commune, Tay Ninh city) after this spiritual landscape appeared mysterious “flying saucer clouds” increased sharply. Ba Den Mountain is more than 100km from Ho Chi Minh City, famous for its majestic natural scenery associated with thrilling spiritual...
vinlove.net

Growing thorny plants full of himself, 7x An Giang earned tens of millions of dong

While satisfying her own passion, Tien has earned an additional income of 60-70 million VND/year from this thorny tree. ($1=25,000 VND) Falling in love with cactus after seeing a cactus that someone dumped on the side of the roadside garbage, Ms. Phan Thi Phung Tien (SN 1978), residing in Cai Dau town, Chau Phu district (An Giang) picked it up. About planting and caring in the home garden.
vinlove.net

Lonely Planet introduces the 8 most amazing mountain climbing routes in Vietnam

Lonely Planet travel site shared that if visitors combine a hiking or mountain climbing trip with a visit to a village, they will be able to escape the hustle and bustle and embrace the hospitality and culture. The uniqueness has put Vietnam on the tourist map. Hiking cultural discovery from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy