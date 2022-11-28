ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ithaca.com

Undefeated Football Advances to Tournament Quarterfinals

As the Ithaca College football team took the home field for Saturday’s Division III playoff game, there were very few students in attendance, as most of them were still on Thanksgiving break. That did not feel normal. The home crowd was about half as boisterous as the visiting crowd....
ITHACA, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Syracuse’s struggles start with starting backcourt

Syracuse was soundly routed by Illinois, 73-44, on Tuesday evening. Here are some quick hits from the game. We need to talk about a Syracuse guard’s slump. Judah Mintz has made just 5-of-his-last-26 shots and committed 11 turnovers going back to the second half of the game against St. John’s. Maybe making two of his last four shots against the Illini is a sign he is coming around.
SYRACUSE, NY
Woonsocket Call

Outside noise not the focus for Bryant head coach Jared Grasso

SMITHFIELD – Given the opportunity to return fire in response to the choice words delivered by Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim after Saturday’s last-second 73-72 win, Bryant’s Jared Grasso chose to take the high road after Monday night’s 98-44 victory over Division III Framingham State. “Jim...
SMITHFIELD, RI
orangefizz.net

Rotation Inconsistency Is The Biggest Problem

Where to begin. If Jim Boeheim sent the same guys out for a similar number of minutes game in and game out, this wouldn’t be as big of an issue. But Syracuse’s 3-4 record entering the month of December speaks to nobody seemingly knowing where he fits in Boeheim’s blueprint. It has changed from game to game, occasionally in drastic ways. That’s not a good thing.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball blown out by Illinois; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim gets animated talking with Justin Taylor (5) and Judah Mintz (partially hidden) during the first half of Tuesday night’s game against Illinois in the ACC-BigTen Challenge in Champaign, Ill. The Illini won, 73-44. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
SYRACUSE, NY
thetalontimes.com

FSU Versus Syracuse

Saturday night, in the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York, Florida State Seminoles took on the Syracuse Orange. After dominating Syracuse 38-3, Florida State improved to a 7-3 record on the season and against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, finished 5-3. In the first quarter, FSU scored 14 points. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot

The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year

Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Dean Jens Ohlin Says Cornell Law Will Not Withdraw from U.S. News Rankings

Cornell Law School Dean Jens Ohlin released a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 23 addressing the trend of top law schools withdrawing from the U.S. News and World Report rankings. Cornell will not withdraw from the rankings at this time, according to the statement. Cornell Law refrained from issuing a statement...
ITHACA, NY

