Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ithaca.com
Undefeated Football Advances to Tournament Quarterfinals
As the Ithaca College football team took the home field for Saturday’s Division III playoff game, there were very few students in attendance, as most of them were still on Thanksgiving break. That did not feel normal. The home crowd was about half as boisterous as the visiting crowd....
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Syracuse’s struggles start with starting backcourt
Syracuse was soundly routed by Illinois, 73-44, on Tuesday evening. Here are some quick hits from the game. We need to talk about a Syracuse guard’s slump. Judah Mintz has made just 5-of-his-last-26 shots and committed 11 turnovers going back to the second half of the game against St. John’s. Maybe making two of his last four shots against the Illini is a sign he is coming around.
Woonsocket Call
Outside noise not the focus for Bryant head coach Jared Grasso
SMITHFIELD – Given the opportunity to return fire in response to the choice words delivered by Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim after Saturday’s last-second 73-72 win, Bryant’s Jared Grasso chose to take the high road after Monday night’s 98-44 victory over Division III Framingham State. “Jim...
Joe Girard’s mystifying struggles amplify Syracuse basketball’s lack of perimeter firepower
Champaign, lll. – The perimeter shooting was going to be a likely issue this season. Syracuse graduated three of its top four shooters. It brought a half-dozen young players into the program to restock.
orangefizz.net
Rotation Inconsistency Is The Biggest Problem
Where to begin. If Jim Boeheim sent the same guys out for a similar number of minutes game in and game out, this wouldn’t be as big of an issue. But Syracuse’s 3-4 record entering the month of December speaks to nobody seemingly knowing where he fits in Boeheim’s blueprint. It has changed from game to game, occasionally in drastic ways. That’s not a good thing.
Former Syracuse assistant Tim Lester has been fired at Western Michigan
Syracuse, N.Y. — Western Michigan has fired football coach Tim Lester after six seasons, the school announced Monday. Lester, a former Syracuse assistant from 2013-15, finished 5-7 this past season, his first losing season since he was hired at his alma mater in 2017. Lester’s dismissal comes within a...
Syracuse basketball manages a mere 44 points, and Illinois wins big (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Champaign, Ill. — Syracuse came into the State Farm Center after a tough home loss to Bryant. The No. 16 Illini were certain to be a difficult test, particularly on their home court, where students ring the bottom bowl and are very, very loud. Illinois took a 30-23 lead...
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #16 Illinois
Champaign, ILL. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its third straight game on Tuesday, falling on the road to #16 Illinois 73-44. Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds. He fouled out for the second straight game. Illinois had four players finish in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr., […]
Syracuse basketball blown out by Illinois; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim gets animated talking with Justin Taylor (5) and Judah Mintz (partially hidden) during the first half of Tuesday night’s game against Illinois in the ACC-BigTen Challenge in Champaign, Ill. The Illini won, 73-44. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
thetalontimes.com
FSU Versus Syracuse
Saturday night, in the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York, Florida State Seminoles took on the Syracuse Orange. After dominating Syracuse 38-3, Florida State improved to a 7-3 record on the season and against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, finished 5-3. In the first quarter, FSU scored 14 points. The...
Section III boys basketball team will travel more than 2,000 miles to complete schedule
The Utica Academy of Science boys basketball team must trek more than 2,000 miles this winter to play its season. After finishing as the Section III Class B runner-up last season, UAS, a charter school, had its boys basketball team moved up to Class A for this winter.
This Is the Snowiest City in New York State
Syracuseis a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.
Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot
The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year
Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
Onondaga County to start planning Micron-fueled communities. No ‘bottom feeding’ allowed
Syracuse, N.Y. – Long before Micron Technology starts construction on a chip fab, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is ramping up plans for housing and commercial development related to the massive semiconductor project planned in the town of Clay. McMahon will ask county legislators next week to approve hiring...
Matt Driscoll, former Syracuse mayor, to step down from NY Thruway Authority
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse Mayor Matthew Driscoll will step down as executive director of the state Thruway Authority, a spokesperson confirmed. Driscoll, 64, was named director by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017 to oversee that state’s 570-mile highway. Before that, he was the Department of Transportation’s commissioner.
Cornell Daily Sun
Dean Jens Ohlin Says Cornell Law Will Not Withdraw from U.S. News Rankings
Cornell Law School Dean Jens Ohlin released a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 23 addressing the trend of top law schools withdrawing from the U.S. News and World Report rankings. Cornell will not withdraw from the rankings at this time, according to the statement. Cornell Law refrained from issuing a statement...
Black leaders in Syracuse angered and mystified by lawsuit that halts years of work on I-81
Syracuse, N.Y. – For more than 15 years, various Black leaders in Syracuse have pushed for the removal of a crumbling elevated highway that carries 100,000 cars a day past public housing and through poor neighborhoods on the South Side. By removing the eyesore and diverting most of the...
On the year’s biggest drinking night, Syracuse out-performed the country. Yes, there’s data
The night before Thanksgiving, sometimes called Drinksgiving, is typically one of the busiest evenings for bars across the country. And the Syracuse area is often one of the leaders. That held true again this year, as the Syracuse market once again stood out, according to data from BeerBoard, an Armory...
Controversial doctor sanctioned for providing negligent patient care at Auburn hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. – A controversial doctor formerly employed by Auburn Community Hospital has been disciplined by the state for providing negligent care to patients. Dr. Jeremy Barnett was fined $5,000 and issued a censure and reprimand by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct.
Comments / 0