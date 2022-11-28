Read full article on original website
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
85-inch Samsung 4K HDR TV falls to cheapest ever price in Black Friday sale
Grab a truly massive 85-inch 4K HDR TV now
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last
It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
Digital Trends
You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)
The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Phone Arena
Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more
Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
laptopmag.com
Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349
One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
Digital Trends
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
15 killer Cyber Monday deals on cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Best Cyber Monday sales on Samsung Galaxy S22 cases. Casetify Impact Case Series for Galaxy S22. $47 $55 Save $8. Instead of the average bland,...
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday is your last chance to get an iPhone for $99
It’s a deal that keeps getting better and better as time passes. You can get an iPhone SE (2020 edition) that is locked to Straight Talk, one of America’s best prepaid phone plans, for only $99 at Walmart. That’s $50 off of the standard price of the locked phone at $149 and way lower than you’ll be able to get an unlocked iPhone SE for, but you need to hurry if you want to avail yourself of it because similar offers are already sold out. Thanks to being part of Cyber Monday phone deals, this is the lowest price yet on this particular phone, but today’s your last chance to take advantage of it. There’s no other major shopping event remaining this year, so you should buy the iPhone SE now to get it in time for the holidays.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales
Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
Cyber Monday TV deals live blog: the biggest discounts on LG, Sony and Samsung OLEDs, QLEDs and LCDs
Our pick of the very best Cyber Monday TV deals, including the LG C2, Samsung S95, Sony A90K and more...
The best Cyber Monday deals on Apple iPads to shop right now
Cyber Monday is still a great time to find some hot deals on Apple’s popular tablet. Whether you want to watch movies and shows, handily surf the web, play games or find the best recipes for pumpkin pie, sales are now abound on a few different models, including $100 off on the just-released 2022 iPad Pro.
Android Headlines
Android 13 rolls out to Galaxy Tab S7, F6 & more Samsung devices
Samsung keeps on pushing Android 13 to more of its Galaxy devices. It recently released the update for the Galaxy Tab S7 series and the Galaxy F62. The Wi-Fi versions of the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets are also picking up the new Android version, complete with the company’s One UI 5.0 custom software.
Upgrading to an OLED TV is more tempting than ever with this Cyber Monday deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's hard to match the vibrant colors and deep blacks of an OLED panel, which is why it's so refreshing to see the price drop so dramatically for Cyber Monday. Between the 55" 4K 120Hz panel, the striking OLED colors with near-perfect blacks, and Dolby Vision support, the only thing that looks better than this TV is the $1000 price tag.
Digital Trends
This 70-inch 4K TV is $450 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday
Black Friday has come and gone, but if you’re still on the hunt for that perfect bargain, then rest assured that there are plenty of great Cyber Monday deals for the taking right now. Of course, that includes some great bargains on TVs, which have been among the most popular items for sale this year, and if your home cinema needs a new screen, then Best Buy has a solid offer up for grabs on the 70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K television. For a limited time, a $60 discount knocks it down below $500, letting you grab this big-screen TV for $450 while stock lasts. Here’s what we like about it.
Samsung’s self-repair program may soon let you fix your Galaxy smartwatch or earbuds
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is among the few smartphone makers to provide a self-service repair program for some of its devices. Announced in late March 2022, the Korean giant started selling self-repair replacement parts, tools, and guides for the Galaxy S20, S21, and Galaxy Tab S7+ in the US in August in partnership with iFixit. A new patent trademark filing from Samsung suggests the self-repair program could expand to include more device types, with repair guides becoming easier to obtain.
Samsung's best mid-range phones are on sale for Cyber Monday — which should you pick?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to Cyber Monday deals, it's not always about the latest and greatest. While you'll occasionally see sales on new releases, you're better off looking at older gadgets. Retailers look to the holidays as a method for clearing out their warehouses, which can help you score great products at killer prices — and Samsung is no exception.
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday sales on Samsung, Surface, MacBook and Huawei laptops
November is nearly over and that can only mean one thing – Black Friday has come to an end. But, fear not, for Cyber Monday brings with it some just as amazing – if not even better – bargains.The shopping bonanza saw prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing. And we’ve already seen some great deals from Very, Boots, Currys and Amazon, with all of them offering huge discounts across technology, televisions and laptops.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowHere, we’re focusing on the best Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals...
