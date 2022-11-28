Read full article on original website
Will Louisiana Workers Get Christmas Bonuses This Year?
While most of us are getting back to normal and have returned to work, many companies are still struggling to meet the bottom line. That is expected to impact how much big businesses hand out in Christmas bonuses this year. What's going to happen in Louisiana with bonuses this year? We don't really know the answer to that one yet.
Watch the Dueling Endorsements in Shreveport Mayor’s Race
It was a busy day of politics in Shreveport. Both of the candidates for Mayor rolled out the red carpet to get help from other political leaders in the run for the city's top job. Republican Tom Arceneaux kicked off the day with an event which included the endorsements from...
Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires
After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
What’s on the Ballot in Shreveport on December 10?
We know about the runoff in the Shreveport Mayoral race. Former Shreveport City Councilman, Republican attorney Tom Arceneaux faces Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver for the top seat in city hall. Both men have been working for several months to explain to voters why they are the best choice for the city.
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
Severe Weather Moves into North Louisiana
Stormy weather is moving into the region and this system could bring some severe storms across parts of Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and northern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas, and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. This tornado...
KTBS
Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
2 Louisiana women allegedly stole over $1M from USAA Bank members
Louisiana law enforcement is searching for a third suspect.
KPLC TV
Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting is underway for the Dec. 10th election and many of you are asking what is the focus of Louisiana Amendment One. Amendment One deals with whether non U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana. While it may seem like that’s already spelled out in Louisiana law, some argue there’s a loophole that needs to be closed.
houmatimes.com
Turning Data Into Decisions: LSU AgCenter Works to Give Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers a Sweeter Deal Using AI, Drones
This story was published in fall 2022 in “Working for Louisiana: AI in Action.”. Slattery McCollam farms 2,800 acres of sugarcane near Schriever and Thibodaux in southern Louisiana, in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish. It’s a large farm—a land area equivalent to half of all football stadiums in the world.
theadvocate.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
Here Are the Best Snacks You Can Score at Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee's the best gas station of all time announced in January of 2019 that they would open their first-ever Non-Texan Buc-ee's store. Since then we have been begging for one in Shreveport-Bossier. The Texas-sized gas station company opened the biggest gas station Alabama has ever seen in 2021 and every...
Louisiana Living: Double P Farms (recorded)
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Trae, and Katelyn Milam joins Ashley Doughty to discuss their Double P Farm. For more information on the Double P Farm, watch the video above.
theadvocate.com
Early learning standards spark new arguments, months after Louisiana board gave approval
Backers of new learning standards for young children urged Louisiana's top school board to give the changes final approval despite ongoing criticism that the benchmarks need more public input. Jan Moller, executive director of the Louisiana Budget Project and the father of two children, said he read the revised guidelines.
Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
an17.com
Former Amite Police Chief, City Councilman, and additional do-conspirator sentenced in vote buying conspiracy
A former police chief in Amite City, Louisiana and a former Amite City councilmember were each sentenced yesterday to one year in prison for violating federal election laws as part of a conspiracy to pay, or offer to pay, voters for voting in a federal election. In addition to the...
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Christmas is truly a magical time of the year. So when I saw a listing of the best Christmas towns in Louisiana on Only in Louisiana I decided to look into it and see if they were right. We narrowed them down to the best 7 towns where you can...
ktalnews.com
Tornado Watch in effect through 7 p.m.
Updated 12: 30 p.m. A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Watch has been issued for several ArkLaTex Louisiana parishes until 7 p.m. A tornado outbreak is likely east of our region later this afternoon, but a few of the storms could initially develop over the ArkLaTex. The parishes included are Bienville, Red River, DeSoto, Natchitoches, and Sabine.
Shreveport Man Gets Lengthy Sentence for Manslaughter
A Shreveport man put a guilty plea in Caddo District Court Monday, November 28, 2022, for killing a woman in the Highland neighborhood. Ricky Dewayne Wafer, 36, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the September 18, 2019 gunshot slaying of Princess Cooper, 25. Ms. Cooper was shot at the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Egan Street. After shooting Ms. Cooper, Wafer immediately fled. A Shreveport Police officer patrolling the area heard the shots and responded. The officer attempted to perform lifesaving measures on Cooper but was unsuccessful. Wafer was arrested a few days later.
