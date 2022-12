What’s Formula 1 doing in Las Vegas? The international racing event is reaching new heights, particularly in America, thanks to the success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, which turned not only drivers but the team managers working behind the scenes into global stars. Before the debut of the Miami event earlier this year, the only Grand Prix to take place in the U.S. was Austin’s Circuit of the Americas. Though the latter race has been known as the United States Grand Prix, that title might soon be up for debate.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO