ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Merriam-Webster chooses ‘gaslighting’ as its word of the year for 2022

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mf3E_0jPY3XyI00

Merriam-Webster has chosen “gaslighting” as its word of the year for 2022.

Searches for the word on merriam-webster.com increased 1,740% in 2022 over the year before. But unlike many other words of the year, there was not one single event that drove significant spikes in curiosity around the word.

Merriam-Webster’s editor-at-large Peter Sokolowski told The Associated Press exclusively ahead of Monday’s unveiling that lookups were pervasive all year long. Typically there is a single event that drives searches.

The word “gaslighting” refers to a form of psychological coercion.

Merriam-Webster chooses its word of the year based solely on data.

Mr Sokolowski and his team weed out evergreen words most commonly looked up to gauge which word received a significant bump over the year before.

“It’s a word that has risen so quickly in the English language, and especially in the last four years, that it actually came as a surprise to me and to many of us,” Mr Sokolowski said.

“It was a word looked up frequently every single day of the year,” he said.

Merriam-Webster’s top definition for “gaslighting” is the psychological manipulation of a person, usually over an extended period of time, that “causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one’s emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator”.

“Gaslighting” is a heinous tool frequently used by abusers in relationships — and by politicians and other newsmakers. It can happen between romantic partners, within a broader family unit and among friends. It can be a corporate tactic, or a way to mislead the public. There is also “medical gaslighting”, when a health care professional dismisses a patient’s symptoms or illness as “all in your head”.

Despite its relatively recent prominence — including Gaslighter, The Chicks’ 2020 album featuring the rousingly angry titular single — the word was brought to life more than 80 years ago with Gas Light, a 1938 play by Patrick Hamilton.

It birthed two film adaptations in the 1940s. One, George Cukor’s Gaslight in 1944, starred Ingrid Bergman as Paula Alquist and Charles Boyer as Gregory Anton. The two marry after a whirlwind romance and Gregory turns out to be a champion “gaslighter”. Among other instances, he insists her complaints over the constant dimming of their London townhouse’s gaslights is a figment of her troubled mind. It was not.

The death of Angela Lansbury in October drove some interest in lookups of the word, Mr Sokolowski said. She played Nancy Oliver, a young maid hired by Gregory and told not to bother his “high-strung” wife.

The term “gaslighting” was later used by mental health practitioners to clinically describe a form of prolonged coercive control in abusive relationships.

“There is this implication of an intentional deception,” Mr Sokolowski said. “And once one is aware of that deception, it’s not just a straightforward lie, as in, you know, ‘I didn’t eat the cookies in the cookie jar’. It’s something that has a little bit more devious quality to it. It has possibly an idea of strategy or a long-term plan.”

“Gaslighting”, Mr Sokolowski said, spent all of 2022 in the top 50 words looked up on merriam-webster.com to earn top dog word of the year status. Last year’s pick was “vaccine”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Palace accused of institutional racism over remarks made to black charity boss

Buckingham Palace is facing accusations of “institutional racism” after the late Queen’s lady in waiting challenged a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse on where she “really came from”. Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s godmother, resigned from the household and apologised...
InsideHook

“Gaslighting” Beats Out “Oligarch” and “Cancel Culture” to Become the Official Word of 2022

Vaccine, pandemic, they, justice, feminism, surreal. These are just a few of the terms that have previously been crowned Merriam-Webster’s word of the year, an accolade that spans the better part of the last two decades. It’s a seemingly random assortment taken together, but on their own, each word offers unambiguous insight to the most significant events of that year. Which is what makes this year’s word that much more interesting.
newschain

Jury retires in trial of builder accused of murdering two escorts

A jury has retired to decide the verdict in a double murder trial. The trial of Mark Brown, who is accused of murdering two escorts six months apart in 2021, came to a close on Tuesday at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex. The jury of 10 men and two women...
newschain

Mother tells of ‘heart-breaking’ disappearance of daughter missing from yacht

The mother of a 41-year-old woman who went missing from a yacht in the US Virgin Islands has said her “heart is breaking” over her daughter’s disappearance. Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, Hampshire, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8 2021.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Toxic People Target Victims With Weak Boundaries

Growing up, I had absolutely no boundaries in place. Anyone who came into my life was welcomed with open arms, and many amazing people entered through those imaginary doors. Along with the good, many toxic people entered through those doors as well because you will inevitably get some bad apples when you let everyone in.
Mark Randall Havens

Opinion: The truth about narcissists

Narcissists are atypical people who are deeply self-conscious and egotistical. Their inflated sense of self makes them difficult to live with and trust. They often feel entitled to control others, and will make other people feel bad or wrong. Their self-esteem is extremely fragile, and they do not take criticism well, which makes them difficult to live with.
newschain

First by-election test for Sunak as voters take to the polls in Chester

Rishi Sunak is facing his first test at the ballot box as voters go to the polls to choose a new City of Chester MP. The contest will give both Labour and the Tories a glimpse into how voters are reacting to a tumultuous six months for the Government, as it marks the first Westminster by-election since Boris Johnson’s defenestration and the market chaos that defined Liz Truss’s short stint in No 10.
newschain

Member of Palace household asked black guest ‘Where do your people come from?’

A prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse has revealed how she was repeatedly asked by a member of the Buckingham Palace household at the Queen Consort’s reception where she “really came from”. Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, described the conversation as a “violation”...
newschain

Ministers ‘considering plans to allow migrants to be held for up to 96 hours’

Ministers are reportedly considering changing the law to allow Channel migrants to be held at the Manston processing centre for up to 96 hours. According to The Daily Telegraph, the change would allow migrants to be held for three or four days – up from the current statutory limit of 24 hours – to give officials more flexibility in the event of another surge in Channel arrivals.
newschain

Investigators estimate around 20 deaths are linked to blunder in Covid-19 lab

A blunder at a lab which saw thousands of positive Covid-19 cases reported as negative could have led to the deaths of at least 20 people, according to new estimates. The error at the Wolverhampton lab meant that around 39,000 PCR tests were reported as negative when they should have been positive between September 2 and October 12 2021 – mostly in the south-west of England.
newschain

US House of Representatives votes to avert rail strike and impose deal on unions

The US House of Representatives moved urgently to head off the looming nationwide rail strike on Wednesday, passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement. The proposed settlement was reached in September but rejected by some of the unions involved. The measure passed by a...
newschain

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie dies aged 79 following short illness

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie has died following a short illness at the age of 79, her family have confirmed. The British-American rock band, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever. Their best-known songs include Dreams,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Badenoch defends Australia trade deal after criticism by former minister

Kemi Badenoch has conceded that deadlines in negotiations are “unhelpful” as she faced questions about high-profile criticism of the post-Brexit trade deal with Australia. Appearing before the International Trade Committee, Ms Badenoch was forced to defend UK free trade deals with Australia and New Zealand after stinging criticism from former environment secretary George Eustice earlier this month, who said that the Australian agreement “was not actually a very good deal” as the UK “gave away far too much for far too little in return”.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Germany and history to be made

Four of Europe’s big guns face potential World Cup elimination on Thursday as Groups E and F are settled. Germany are the side with most work to do as they head into their final Group E game against Costa Rica with just a point to their name. Group leaders Spain still have a job to finish against Japan, whose hopes are also still alive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy