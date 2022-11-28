Read full article on original website
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
nbc16.com
Non-injury two vehicle crash on Highway 99
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a funeral hearse was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99, Wednesday morning, November 30. EPD says the crash was blocking traffic on Highway 99; a Eugene Police Community Service Officer responded to assist with traffic issues. The two vehicles were eventually moved to the Brew and Cue parking lot.
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Woman in Fatal Crash, Lane Co., Nov. 30
On November 27, 2022 just before 9:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Rd. near the McKenzie View intersection. Preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2002 Ford F150 had been traveling southbound on Coburg Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan. The driver of the Mazda, 53-year-old Cerina Anne McPherson of Coos Bay, died as a result of the crash. A passenger in the Mazda was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the F150 fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Law enforcement personnel flooded the area and located him approximately three hours after the crash. He was identified as 27-year-old Marco Itehua-Sanchez of Eugene. This case remains under active investigation and alcohol use is being considered as a factor. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Eugene Police Department, and Springfield Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
kezi.com
Drivers identified in fatal Coburg Road crash
COBURG, Ore. -- The drivers of two vehicles that collided and left one dead and one injured on Coburg Road on Sunday night have been identified, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. According to the LCSO, they arrived to the crash on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection just...
kezi.com
One man dead after high speed chase leads to crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- One man is dead after a high speed chase lead to a crash along Highway 126. According to officials with the Springfield Police Department, one of their officers was stopped at a red light on 42nd Street and Main Street, when they saw a dark-colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main Street. They said the car was going 80-90 miles per hour. They said this happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
KATU.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office: Can you identify this man connected with a theft
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man or his vehicle connected to a theft. Officials say he was recently involved with a theft that occurred west of Lebanon. The vehicle is a grey Dodge Journey with a Pittsburg...
kcfmradio.com
Wreck Impedes Traffic on 101 Near Dunes City
Oregon State police and Oregon Department of Transportation are on the scene of a wrecked tractor trailer on Highway 101 at Milepost 197 in Dunes City. Both lanes of travel are affected. Unknown Injuries.
klcc.org
Police still seeking information in fatal shooting case of Cottage Grove man
A year after his death, relatives of Larry Mell still want answers – and closure – in a case that remains unsolved. On November 30th, 2021 Mell was driving his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck westbound on Highway 38 near Putnam Valley Road west of Drain, when he was fatally shot. The 72-year old Cottage Grove resident was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer.
kezi.com
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing his father, law enforcement says
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his father in the abdomen with a knife, according to the Cottage Grove Police Department and Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officials said CGPD responded to a reported stabbing at a house on Eighth Street just...
kezi.com
Oakridge man struck and killed by train
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A man is dead after being struck by a train the day after Thanksgiving, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO said that on November 25, they heard that a man had been hit by a train on the railway along Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge. The LCSO said Oregon State Police trooper were first on the scene, and attempted lifesaving efforts including CPR to keep the man alive. However, the LCSO said the man, identified at Derek Lee Berling, 57, passed away from his injuries.
KATU.com
Oregon man running with headphones on hit and killed by train, officials say
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A man was fatally struck by a train while running on railroad tracks in the Oakridge area, and officials say he was wearing headphones at the time. On Nov. 25, officials responded to a report that a man was hit by a train along the Union Pacific rail by Salmon Creek Road.
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
nbc16.com
Found, suspect photo released: Vehicle stolen from worksite
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports that the vehicle was spotted by a local landscaper on Hawthorne and Doris near River Avenue, parked in front of a home. Police also released a photo of the person seen taking the vehicle:. Original Story:. EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police...
kezi.com
Eugene police say road rage has become more common, especially during holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's a busy time of year; with it comes impatience and stress, and police are seeing that transfer onto the streets, saying every day calls come in regarding some kind of road rage situation. Sergeant Scott Dillon with the Eugene Police Department said they don't have specific...
kezi.com
After several crashes, Lane County officials remind residents about holiday travel safety
EUGENE, Ore. -- After several crashes on Lane County roads, some leading to fatalities or injuries, officials are reminding residents to be safe on the road while traveling for the holidays. According to the Lane County Government and Lane County Sheriff’s Office, there have been two fatal crashes and three...
nbc16.com
Landslide closes OR 36 near OR 126
TripCheck is reporting a landslide on OR 36 has closed all lanes four miles east of the Florence-Eugene Highway OR 126. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.
Oregon man dies from fentanyl hours after leaving treatment. His drug dealers called ‘immoral’ by judge
The very morning he left a residential drug treatment program he successfully completed, a Douglas County man went straight to his former drug dealer and bought a pill. Hours later, Chase Gill’s grandparents found the 25-year-old in a barn on their ranch in rural Drain, dead from acute fentanyl intoxication, according to his family, court records and testimony.
Oregon Husband And Wife Sentenced After Man Overdoses And Dies From Their Dope
An Oregon couple known for distributing drugs was sentenced to federal prison today after they were linked to the overdose death of a man to whom they had sold drugs to for more than a year. Brian Joseph Ramos, 49, and Christine Marie Ramos, 41,
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Should River Street be closed?
BLUE RIVER: A plan to block one of Blue River's few paved roads will be decided following a public hearing by the Lane County Board of Commissioners. If approved, a section of the road would lose public status and revert to private ownership. The request to vacate part of the...
Emerald Media
Breaking: Students evacuated from multiple halls due to chemical spill
Eugene police and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department evacuated people in Pacific, Columbia and Lawrence Hall at the University of Oregon for a chemical spill Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Onyx Bridge was also evacuated. Students said they were in class when an alarm rang and they were...
