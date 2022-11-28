ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coburg, OR

nbc16.com

Non-injury two vehicle crash on Highway 99

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a funeral hearse was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99, Wednesday morning, November 30. EPD says the crash was blocking traffic on Highway 99; a Eugene Police Community Service Officer responded to assist with traffic issues. The two vehicles were eventually moved to the Brew and Cue parking lot.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Coos Bay Woman in Fatal Crash, Lane Co., Nov. 30

On November 27, 2022 just before 9:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Rd. near the McKenzie View intersection. Preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2002 Ford F150 had been traveling southbound on Coburg Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan. The driver of the Mazda, 53-year-old Cerina Anne McPherson of Coos Bay, died as a result of the crash. A passenger in the Mazda was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the F150 fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Law enforcement personnel flooded the area and located him approximately three hours after the crash. He was identified as 27-year-old Marco Itehua-Sanchez of Eugene. This case remains under active investigation and alcohol use is being considered as a factor. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Eugene Police Department, and Springfield Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Drivers identified in fatal Coburg Road crash

COBURG, Ore. -- The drivers of two vehicles that collided and left one dead and one injured on Coburg Road on Sunday night have been identified, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. According to the LCSO, they arrived to the crash on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection just...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

One man dead after high speed chase leads to crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- One man is dead after a high speed chase lead to a crash along Highway 126. According to officials with the Springfield Police Department, one of their officers was stopped at a red light on 42nd Street and Main Street, when they saw a dark-colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main Street. They said the car was going 80-90 miles per hour. They said this happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kcfmradio.com

Wreck Impedes Traffic on 101 Near Dunes City

Oregon State police and Oregon Department of Transportation are on the scene of a wrecked tractor trailer on Highway 101 at Milepost 197 in Dunes City. Both lanes of travel are affected. Unknown Injuries.
DUNES CITY, OR
klcc.org

Police still seeking information in fatal shooting case of Cottage Grove man

A year after his death, relatives of Larry Mell still want answers – and closure – in a case that remains unsolved. On November 30th, 2021 Mell was driving his red 2003 Dodge Ram truck westbound on Highway 38 near Putnam Valley Road west of Drain, when he was fatally shot. The 72-year old Cottage Grove resident was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, who had overcome heart surgery, a brain injury, and cancer.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kezi.com

Oakridge man struck and killed by train

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A man is dead after being struck by a train the day after Thanksgiving, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO said that on November 25, they heard that a man had been hit by a train on the railway along Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge. The LCSO said Oregon State Police trooper were first on the scene, and attempted lifesaving efforts including CPR to keep the man alive. However, the LCSO said the man, identified at Derek Lee Berling, 57, passed away from his injuries.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits

The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
COOS BAY, OR
nbc16.com

Found, suspect photo released: Vehicle stolen from worksite

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports that the vehicle was spotted by a local landscaper on Hawthorne and Doris near River Avenue, parked in front of a home. Police also released a photo of the person seen taking the vehicle:. Original Story:. EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Landslide closes OR 36 near OR 126

TripCheck is reporting a landslide on OR 36 has closed all lanes four miles east of the Florence-Eugene Highway OR 126. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.
FLORENCE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon man dies from fentanyl hours after leaving treatment. His drug dealers called ‘immoral’ by judge

The very morning he left a residential drug treatment program he successfully completed, a Douglas County man went straight to his former drug dealer and bought a pill. Hours later, Chase Gill’s grandparents found the 25-year-old in a barn on their ranch in rural Drain, dead from acute fentanyl intoxication, according to his family, court records and testimony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Should River Street be closed?

BLUE RIVER: A plan to block one of Blue River's few paved roads will be decided following a public hearing by the Lane County Board of Commissioners. If approved, a section of the road would lose public status and revert to private ownership. The request to vacate part of the...
BLUE RIVER, OR
Emerald Media

Breaking: Students evacuated from multiple halls due to chemical spill

Eugene police and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department evacuated people in Pacific, Columbia and Lawrence Hall at the University of Oregon for a chemical spill Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to police. Onyx Bridge was also evacuated. Students said they were in class when an alarm rang and they were...
EUGENE, OR

