Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Has One of the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in North America
Sometimes, you don't want to worry about anything on vacation, and this resort that can help with that. When we think of all-inclusive resorts, we think of Mexico, the Caribbean, or Hawaii—Montana is never mentioned. Would you be surprised to know that Montana actually has several all-inclusive resorts, including one that's known for its high-quality services?
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Forest in the United States
There are countless forests in the United States. They come in different sizes across different habitats and climates, and each are beautiful in their own right. But the largest forest in the United States is special for many reasons. The Tongass National Forest, located in southeast Alaska, is the biggest forest in this country at almost 17 million acres. It is home to many different species of plants and animals. Additionally, as a temperate rainforest, it soaks up large amounts of carbon which aids us and the planet in the fight against climate change.
Bison Spread As Native American Tribes Reclaim Stewardship
BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (AP) — Indigenous groups in the U.S. and Canada are leading efforts to restore bison across North America more than a century after European settlers drove the species to near extinction. Tribes now have a collective 20,000 bison and that’s been growing steadily along with...
a-z-animals.com
This Majestic Bull Elk Slow Motion Face Plants Over A Fence
Ever seen a majestic Elk face plant? Keep reading for some interesting facts and the hilarious video. Bull elk can weigh between 840 and 1,100 pounds. Elk, moose, and deer antlers can span four feet wide and weigh 20 pounds!. Both hilarious and unpleasant at the same time, almost everyone...
Banning menthol cigarettes and more health warnings are only the start. Australia could look to NZ for how to do tobacco control
This week’s announcement of a raft of new tobacco control measures – including banning menthol products and proposing health warnings on individual cigarettes – are important and welcome. We applaud Australian Health Minister Mark Butler’s aim to re-establish Australia as a global leader in tobacco control alongside fellow OECD nations, such as New Zealand and Canada. His announcement comes a decade after Australia implemented world-leading laws that required all tobacco products to be sold in plain packs. But there is still scope for more comprehensive action to reduce the burden smoking imposes on Australia and particularly on Australia’s Indigenous peoples. ...
Atlas Obscura
Along New Zealand’s Demon Trail, a Family Hunts for True ‘Wildness’
Excerpted and adapted with permission from In the Name of Wild: One Family, Five Years, Ten Countries, and a New Vision of Wildness, by Phillip Vannini and April Vannini, with Autumn Vannini, published November 2022 by On Point Press and distributed by the University of Chicago Press. About an hour’s...
Comments / 0