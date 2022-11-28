Read full article on original website
financemagnates.com
Liquidity.net Promotes Tim Rudland to Head of Institutional Trading
Liquidity.net, a London-headquartered multi-asset liquidity provider, has promoted Tim Rudland, who was previously its Liquidity Manager, to Head of Institutional Trading. Rudland fulfilled his previous duty for a year and one month from November 2021. Rudland, whose role is based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, announced his promotion...
financemagnates.com
Tradesmarter Integrates TradingView’s Charting Tool into Wow Trader
Tradesmarter, a trading technology provider, has partnered with TradingView, a charting and social network platform, to integrate the latter’s charting tool into Wow Trader, its white-label trading solution platform. The update comes with over 80 technical indicators, different chart types and drawing tools, among other features, Tradesmarter said in...
financemagnates.com
Finalto won Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime)
Finalto has been named Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at the Finance Magnates London Summit Awards 2022, on November 23rd. The Finance Magnates London Summit Awards mark the end of the FMLS22 and has a transparent voting system, with votes cast only by those working within the finance and fintech industry.
financemagnates.com
Plum Works with Bitpanda, Offers Crypto Investing in the EU
Plum Fintech Limited, a smart money app operator licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has added crypto assets to its investment products line due to the partnership agreement with Bitpanda. Plum with clients from France, Belgium, Ireland and Spain can now buy, hold and sell five of the most popular cryptocurrencies .
financemagnates.com
Why FX Algo Execution is The Future
Algorithmic trading has evolved in sophistication since its beginning. For example, order slicing techniques (dividing a large quantity order into multiple orders, known as “child orders”) have evolved from very simplistic approaches (time based or a number of divisions) to more complicated approaches, which dynamically adapt to market conditions.
financemagnates.com
Trading Technologies Expands Coverage to Four APAC Exchanges
Trading Technologies (TT), a provider of professional software for traders, announced on Wednesday that it is extending its market coverage by adding four popular exchanges from the Asia-Pacific (APAC ) region. According to the press release, the TT Premium Order Types, the company's new algorithmic execution strategies tool integrated with...
financemagnates.com
LSEG Hires Paul Beatty as Director of Bank Relationships (Capital Markets)
The London Stock Exchange Group (LON: LSEG), which operates the largest stock bourse in the UK, has hired Paul Beatty Jr. as the Director of Bank Relationships for Capital Markets. According to his Linkedin profile, he is based in New York and assumed the new role earlier this month. Beatty...
financemagnates.com
Investor's Attention Shifts to Powell's Speech And Other Key Data
The market’s volatility levels continue to remain high but are still forming clear trend waves. The US Dollar and US Stocks are forming a retracement this morning but both managed to climb to a new weekly high (US Dollar) and weekly low (US Stocks). In general, the market proceeded as expected with no major shocks. The only major economic release over the past 24-hours was the US Consumer Confidence which came in slightly lower, which was expected.
thenewscrypto.com
CrossTower Announces Acquiring Trading Platform BEQUANT
CrossTower will get access to over 600 additional professional exchange clients. Lydian Group is supporting CrossTower’s purchase. After months of looking around at other cryptocurrency startups, including a revised bid for Voyager Digital’s assets, cryptocurrency exchange CrossTower Inc has agreed to purchase digital asset trading platform BEQUANT. Through...
financemagnates.com
Belarusian Forex Brokers’ Clientele Climbs 30% in 9 Months to 240k
The client base of forex brokers in Belarus jumped 30% during the first months of 2022 even as the share of non-resident clients increased to 93.9% during the period. As of October 1, 2022, the total number of clients reached 239,400 clients. The figure previously stood at about 185,000 clients.
financemagnates.com
The Parts of Crypto That Work
It’s been a miserable year for crypto, hit by (or bringing upon itself), catastrophe after catastrophe, with the ultimate meltdown coming in the form of FTX’s collapse, which includes staggering levels of dishonesty, mismanagement, and what many observers would contend is blatant criminality. On top of all this,...
financemagnates.com
CrossTower Taps into Prime Brokerage with New Acquisition, BEQUANT
CrossTower, a New York-based cryptocurrency exchange , has agreed to acquire BEQUANT, a prime brokerage and digital asset exchange. Neither of the companies disclosed the financial terms of the deal. Announced on Monday, the closure of the deal will bring more than 600 professional exchange clients, generating a turnover of...
financemagnates.com
BVNK Gains UK EMI License by Acquiring SPS
London-based BVNK, a cryptocurrency-based payment and banking platform, has secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in the United Kingdom by acquiring the paytech firm, System Pay Services (SPS). With the EMI license, SPS offers e-money services, e-wallets and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive and process payments. The...
financemagnates.com
Japan’s LINE Shuts Down Crypto Exchange Bitfront, Cites Industry Challenges
Japanese messaging giant LINE has decided to shut down its Bitfront cryptocurrency exchange and will halt all withdrawals from the platform in March 2023. Bitfront announced the development on Monday in a statement published on its website, noting the decision “is unrelated to recent issues related to certain exchanges that have been accused of misconduct.”
financemagnates.com
Risk-on takes a hit as China protests spark unease
Yen jumps, yields slip as anti-lockdown protests in China dent sentiment. Oil slumps to one-year low amid rising concerns about Chinese demand. Stocks start the week in the red as NFP and other crucial data eyed. Growing protests in China rattle markets. Risk assets took a knock at the start...
financemagnates.com
Tipping Scale for Crypto Adoption: Usability vs. Accessibility
One of the biggest problems associated with the crypto ecosystem is low adoption. Despite quite a tremendous growth rate since its inception, just about 300 million people out of a global population of over 7 billion are crypto regulars. And, hence comes the all-important question. Which of the two main...
financemagnates.com
Travelex Ends Q3 2022 with 160% YoY Revenue Rise
New Travelex Group, the restructured business of Travelex, published its financials for the third quarter of 2022, reporting revenues of £129.6 million. The figure has increased by 160 percent from 2021 but declined by 17 percent from 2019. The year-to-date revenue at the end of September came in at...
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
Dubai Is Designing the Global Future of Virtual Assets
With a new regulatory environment, Dubai has become one of the leading centers in the world helping to grow digital assets, protect investors and attract the brightest talents – making it ideal for associations to tap into the latest developments in the sector and wider Web3 ecosystem. First in...
financemagnates.com
Introducing Rod Kafer, OnePrime’s Head of Prime
Over the past year, global brokerage OneRoyal celebrated its 15 years of successful operations. Rod Kafer, the Head of Prime of OnePrime, the Sydney-based and ASIC-regulated institutional arm of OneRoyal, offers his take on the industry, and what sets OnePrime apart from other companies. 1. Please introduce yourself and tell...
financemagnates.com
The Bahamas Will Not Share Information on FTX Probe: Attorney General
The FTX debacle shook the priorities of the Bahamian authorities. The country's attorney general, Ryan Pinder, has defeated the actions of the "nation of laws" against the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange. In a 23-minute pre-tapped speech released on YouTube, Pinder reiterated that the country would not share information on the ongoing...
