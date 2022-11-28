The market’s volatility levels continue to remain high but are still forming clear trend waves. The US Dollar and US Stocks are forming a retracement this morning but both managed to climb to a new weekly high (US Dollar) and weekly low (US Stocks). In general, the market proceeded as expected with no major shocks. The only major economic release over the past 24-hours was the US Consumer Confidence which came in slightly lower, which was expected.

20 HOURS AGO