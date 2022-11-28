Over a decade of Republican dominance in Michigan, perhaps no individual shaped school policy as much as Betsy DeVos.Michigan has some of the nation’s highest concentrations of charter schools run by for-profit companies, and key aspects of their financial operations, such as teacher salaries, are shielded from public scrutiny. In Detroit, schools can open and close anywhere in the city at any time without input from local authorities. Teachers unions in...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO