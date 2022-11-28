Read full article on original website
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
Fortune
Citi CEO Jane Fraser: ‘If grandma’s investing in crypto, we better have protections in place.’
On this week’s episode of Fortune‘s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi, about the massive turnaround job she was tasked with, problems in the crypto world, and how Fortune played a role in her decision to move to the U.S.
financemagnates.com
Liquidity.net Promotes Tim Rudland to Head of Institutional Trading
Liquidity.net, a London-headquartered multi-asset liquidity provider, has promoted Tim Rudland, who was previously its Liquidity Manager, to Head of Institutional Trading. Rudland fulfilled his previous duty for a year and one month from November 2021. Rudland, whose role is based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, announced his promotion...
financemagnates.com
Binance Acquires 12th License after Acquisition in Japan
Binance, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced on Wednesday it acquired a full stake in Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a crypto platform from Tokyo regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA). According to the press release, the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. By...
financemagnates.com
BVNK Gains UK EMI License by Acquiring SPS
London-based BVNK, a cryptocurrency-based payment and banking platform, has secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in the United Kingdom by acquiring the paytech firm, System Pay Services (SPS). With the EMI license, SPS offers e-money services, e-wallets and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive and process payments. The...
financemagnates.com
LSEG Hires Paul Beatty as Director of Bank Relationships (Capital Markets)
The London Stock Exchange Group (LON: LSEG), which operates the largest stock bourse in the UK, has hired Paul Beatty Jr. as the Director of Bank Relationships for Capital Markets. According to his Linkedin profile, he is based in New York and assumed the new role earlier this month. Beatty...
financemagnates.com
Plum Works with Bitpanda, Offers Crypto Investing in the EU
Plum Fintech Limited, a smart money app operator licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has added crypto assets to its investment products line due to the partnership agreement with Bitpanda. Plum with clients from France, Belgium, Ireland and Spain can now buy, hold and sell five of the most popular cryptocurrencies .
financemagnates.com
B2C2 Expands Its Use of KX's Analytical Software
B2C2, a cryptocurrency liquidity provider owned by Japan's SBI Holdings, has expanded its partnership with KX, a provider of database and analytics engines, for more advanced trading analytics and offering expansion. According to the press release, B2C2 will use high-performance and real-time analytics solutions provided by KX, including KX Dashboards,...
financemagnates.com
Trading Technologies Expands Coverage to Four APAC Exchanges
Trading Technologies (TT), a provider of professional software for traders, announced on Wednesday that it is extending its market coverage by adding four popular exchanges from the Asia-Pacific (APAC ) region. According to the press release, the TT Premium Order Types, the company's new algorithmic execution strategies tool integrated with...
financemagnates.com
RBC Buys HSBC Business in Canada for $10.1b
HSBC Overseas Holdings (UK) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc, reported on Tuesday that it agreed to sell its Canadian banking business to the locally-headquartered Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). The acquisition, which is still subject to governmental and regulatory approval, will allow RBC to obtain 100% of...
Amazon Must Address Injury Rates at Its Warehouses | Opinion
As the next holiday shopping season begins, Amazon must stop denying the dangers and comply with the orders to fix hazards.
financemagnates.com
CrossTower Taps into Prime Brokerage with New Acquisition, BEQUANT
CrossTower, a New York-based cryptocurrency exchange , has agreed to acquire BEQUANT, a prime brokerage and digital asset exchange. Neither of the companies disclosed the financial terms of the deal. Announced on Monday, the closure of the deal will bring more than 600 professional exchange clients, generating a turnover of...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
financemagnates.com
Exclusive: Zenfinex Enters MENA with New DFSA License
Zenfinex, a London-headquartered FX and CFDs broker, has gained a Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) license to expand its services in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Finance Magnates learned exclusively. "Zenfinex's DFSA license will allow us to expand our professional and institutional offerings across the MENA region and...
financemagnates.com
AAAFx’s Journey to Recognition in the Forex Industry
Starting its journey in 2007, AAAFx has gone from strength to strength. Thanks to its unmatched service transparency, the broker has received some of the highest-ranking awards multiple times, securing an industry-leading position. AAAFx, the pioneering brokerage, specializes in CFD trading and offers excellent client services and trading expertise. It...
financemagnates.com
FCA Wants to Make Financial Advice in UK Less Expensive
A growing number of citizens have excess cash to invest. However, the high cost of advice prevents access to professional help. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Great Britain's financial market watchdog, has proposed a set of new rules to lower the cost of financial advice for the average UK investor and to make investing more accessible.
financemagnates.com
Crypto Startup Kiln Raises $17.6m to Expand Staking
Kiln, an Ethereum staking-as-a-service startup, announced the closure of its Series A funding round on Monday, raising €17 million ($17.6 million). It will utilize the proceeds to broaden the current staking product range and infrastructure. The newest financing round was led by Illuminate Financial with the participation of many...
Black Enterprise
Greenwood Inc. Continues To Lead ‘Bank Black’ Movement With Another $45 Million In Venture Capital Funding
Greenwood Inc., which kicked off the “Bank Black” movement in 2020, announced that it has raised $45 million in venture capital funding to expand its digital banking services. Forbes reports the Atlanta-based digital banking platform is co-founded by former entertainment executive Ryan Glover, tech entrepreneur Paul Judge, 90-year-old...
financemagnates.com
Japan’s LINE Shuts Down Crypto Exchange Bitfront, Cites Industry Challenges
Japanese messaging giant LINE has decided to shut down its Bitfront cryptocurrency exchange and will halt all withdrawals from the platform in March 2023. Bitfront announced the development on Monday in a statement published on its website, noting the decision “is unrelated to recent issues related to certain exchanges that have been accused of misconduct.”
ffnews.com
astrantiaPay Selects SaaScada to Enrich Swiss Landscape of Business Payments and Fill Market Gap
Cloud-native core banking engine, SaaScada, today announced it was selected by astrantiaPay to launch a Swiss point of contact for international businesses looking to open and run corporate bank accounts in Switzerland. Once regulatory approval is in place, astrantiaPay will provide mission-critical payment services to sophisticated Swiss, European, and global companies.
