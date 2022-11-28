ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Liquidity.net Promotes Tim Rudland to Head of Institutional Trading

Liquidity.net, a London-headquartered multi-asset liquidity provider, has promoted Tim Rudland, who was previously its Liquidity Manager, to Head of Institutional Trading. Rudland fulfilled his previous duty for a year and one month from November 2021. Rudland, whose role is based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, announced his promotion...
Binance Acquires 12th License after Acquisition in Japan

Binance, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced on Wednesday it acquired a full stake in Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), a crypto platform from Tokyo regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA). According to the press release, the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. By...
BVNK Gains UK EMI License by Acquiring SPS

London-based BVNK, a cryptocurrency-based payment and banking platform, has secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in the United Kingdom by acquiring the paytech firm, System Pay Services (SPS). With the EMI license, SPS offers e-money services, e-wallets and multi-currency accounts for merchants to make, receive and process payments. The...
LSEG Hires Paul Beatty as Director of Bank Relationships (Capital Markets)

The London Stock Exchange Group (LON: LSEG), which operates the largest stock bourse in the UK, has hired Paul Beatty Jr. as the Director of Bank Relationships for Capital Markets. According to his Linkedin profile, he is based in New York and assumed the new role earlier this month. Beatty...
Plum Works with Bitpanda, Offers Crypto Investing in the EU

Plum Fintech Limited, a smart money app operator licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has added crypto assets to its investment products line due to the partnership agreement with Bitpanda. Plum with clients from France, Belgium, Ireland and Spain can now buy, hold and sell five of the most popular cryptocurrencies .
B2C2 Expands Its Use of KX's Analytical Software

B2C2, a cryptocurrency liquidity provider owned by Japan's SBI Holdings, has expanded its partnership with KX, a provider of database and analytics engines, for more advanced trading analytics and offering expansion. According to the press release, B2C2 will use high-performance and real-time analytics solutions provided by KX, including KX Dashboards,...
Trading Technologies Expands Coverage to Four APAC Exchanges

Trading Technologies (TT), a provider of professional software for traders, announced on Wednesday that it is extending its market coverage by adding four popular exchanges from the Asia-Pacific (APAC ) region. According to the press release, the TT Premium Order Types, the company's new algorithmic execution strategies tool integrated with...
RBC Buys HSBC Business in Canada for $10.1b

HSBC Overseas Holdings (UK) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc, reported on Tuesday that it agreed to sell its Canadian banking business to the locally-headquartered Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). The acquisition, which is still subject to governmental and regulatory approval, will allow RBC to obtain 100% of...
CrossTower Taps into Prime Brokerage with New Acquisition, BEQUANT

CrossTower, a New York-based cryptocurrency exchange , has agreed to acquire BEQUANT, a prime brokerage and digital asset exchange. Neither of the companies disclosed the financial terms of the deal. Announced on Monday, the closure of the deal will bring more than 600 professional exchange clients, generating a turnover of...
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?

Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
Exclusive: Zenfinex Enters MENA with New DFSA License

Zenfinex, a London-headquartered FX and CFDs broker, has gained a Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) license to expand its services in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Finance Magnates learned exclusively. "Zenfinex's DFSA license will allow us to expand our professional and institutional offerings across the MENA region and...
AAAFx’s Journey to Recognition in the Forex Industry

Starting its journey in 2007, AAAFx has gone from strength to strength. Thanks to its unmatched service transparency, the broker has received some of the highest-ranking awards multiple times, securing an industry-leading position. AAAFx, the pioneering brokerage, specializes in CFD trading and offers excellent client services and trading expertise. It...
FCA Wants to Make Financial Advice in UK Less Expensive

A growing number of citizens have excess cash to invest. However, the high cost of advice prevents access to professional help. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Great Britain's financial market watchdog, has proposed a set of new rules to lower the cost of financial advice for the average UK investor and to make investing more accessible.
Crypto Startup Kiln Raises $17.6m to Expand Staking

Kiln, an Ethereum staking-as-a-service startup, announced the closure of its Series A funding round on Monday, raising €17 million ($17.6 million). It will utilize the proceeds to broaden the current staking product range and infrastructure. The newest financing round was led by Illuminate Financial with the participation of many...
Japan’s LINE Shuts Down Crypto Exchange Bitfront, Cites Industry Challenges

Japanese messaging giant LINE has decided to shut down its Bitfront cryptocurrency exchange and will halt all withdrawals from the platform in March 2023. Bitfront announced the development on Monday in a statement published on its website, noting the decision “is unrelated to recent issues related to certain exchanges that have been accused of misconduct.”
astrantiaPay Selects SaaScada to Enrich Swiss Landscape of Business Payments and Fill Market Gap

Cloud-native core banking engine, SaaScada, today announced it was selected by astrantiaPay to launch a Swiss point of contact for international businesses looking to open and run corporate bank accounts in Switzerland. Once regulatory approval is in place, astrantiaPay will provide mission-critical payment services to sophisticated Swiss, European, and global companies.

