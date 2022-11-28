Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 8, Kraken 9 (OT) – “Mass Confusion”
LAK – Anze Kopitar (5), Assists: Kevin Fiala (16), Drew Doughty (12) SEA – Matty Beniers PPG (8), Assists: Alexander Wennberg (6), Justin Schultz (11) SEA – Jared McCann (9), Assists: Jordan Eberle (12), Justin Schultz (12) LAK – Viktor Arvidsson PPG (5), Assists: Sean Durzi (10)...
FOX Sports
Winnipeg hosts Colorado following Dubois' 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche after Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals in the Jets' 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Winnipeg is 9-4-1 overall with a 7-2-0 record in...
Josi scores in overtime as Predators beat Ducks 2-1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi scored at 3:50 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Juuse Saros made 34 saves and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who have won two of their last three games. Matt Duchene had two assists. Nashville played for the first time since last Monday, after a water main break flooded Bridgestone Arena on Friday, leading to the postponement of that afternoon’s game against Colorado and Saturday’s game against Columbus. “It was great to be back,” Josi said. “I think we were all a little sad we couldn’t play this weekend, a game after Thanksgiving.”
Ovechkin tops Gretzky for most road goals, Caps beat Canucks
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most road goals in NHL history, and the Washington Capitals beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Tuesday night. Ovechkin has scored 403 of his 793 career goals away from home. Gretzky holds the overall record with 894. “It’s always nice when you beat the Great One,” Ovechkin said. “It doesn’t matter what kind of milestone it is. It’s history.” Anthony Mantha added a goal and an assist for the Capitals (10-11-3). John Carlson and Martin Fehervary also scored, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 31 shots.
Clarkson scores 33 as Jazz end losing streak, 125-112
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The losing streak is finally over. Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23 […]
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER JOHAN GARPENLOV TO TAKE OVER BEHIND THE BENCH FOR HOMETOWN TEAM
Johan Garpenlov, who played more than 650 games in the NHL over the course of 10 years, is the new head coach of his hometown team, the team he played for both before and after his NHL career. Djurgårdens, based in Stolkholm, announced Monday that Garpenlov would take over for Joakim Fagervall, who was fired after a disappointing start to the season. It should be noted that this is taking place in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier hockey league. Djurgårdens was relegated there from the SHL at the end of 2021-22. Garpenlov played for the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers and Atlanta Thrashers during his NHL career. He had some good years, getting a career high 66 points (22G, 44A), and then 53 points (18G, 35A) in San Jose from 1992 to 1994. Injuries kept him from being consistent, and shortened his playing career.
Canucks reassign 2019 first-round pick Vasily Podkolzin
The Vancouver Canucks assigned forward Vasily Podkolzin and defenseman Jack Rathbone to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks on Monday evening, according to a team tweet. Podkolzin, 21, is enduring a bit of a classic sophomore slump. The 10th overall selection in 2019 has just three assists through 16 games, although he has been limited to playing just 12:34 per game. It’s his first demotion to the minors this season. It would be his first regular-season AHL contest if he suits up with Abbotsford. He had two points in two playoff games last season.
Monk and Barnes score 22 each, Kings beat Pacers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk each scored 22 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Indiana Pacers 137-114 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Monk has scored 20 points or more in five games this season for Sacramento (11-9). “Malik was fantastic,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “He should start getting some mention for that Sixth Man of the Year stuff. Especially if we keep playing well.” Prior to the three-game skid, the Kings had won seven straight games and are off to their best 20-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings were 14-6 that year. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. De’Aaron Fox added 19 points.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
