Related
US football player lauded for hugging heartbroken Iranian opponent
Team USA football player Antonee Robinson has been lauded after hugging Iranian opponent Ramin Rezian after the US beat Iran 1-0, booting the team out of the World Cup in Qatar and advancing the US to face the Netherlands in the round of 16. “Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places they’ve ever visited,” a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment thinktank, Karim Sadjadpour, tweeted on Wednesday morning after the Tuesday game. “It was a competitive and respectful game...
Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests
HONG KONG (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started refreshing constantly, and saving videos, and taking screenshots of what I could before it got censored,” said Wang, who only agreed to be quoted using his English name, in fear of government retaliation. “A lot of my friends were sharing the videos of the protests in Shanghai. I shared them too, but they would get taken down quickly.” That Wang was able to glimpse the extraordinary outpouring of grievances highlights the cat-and-mouse game that goes on between millions of Chinese internet users and the country’s gargantuan censorship machine.
Hong Kong official warns lockdown protests hurt security
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s security minister has warned that the city’s protests against China’s anti-virus restrictions are a “rudiment of another color revolution” and urged residents not to participate in activities that might hurt national security. Chris Tang said some events on university campuses and the city’s streets had attempted to incite others to target China’s central government in the name of commemorating a deadly fire in the country’s far west last week. Protests erupted in major mainland cities over the weekend after the blaze that killed at least 10 in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region, prompted angry questions about COVID restrictions. The rallies in Hong Kong were the biggest in more than a year under rules imposed by Beijing to crush a pro-democracy movement.
Australia steps up calls for US to drop WikiLeaks charges
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he recently told U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to bring the prosecution of the WikiLeaks founder to a close. Albanese’s comments to Parliament on Wednesday appear to be an escalation of Australia’s diplomatic pressure on the United States to drop spying charges against Australian citizen Julian Assange. The 51-year-old is resisting extradition from Britain. Albanese did not say whether he had discussed Assange with Biden when the pair met in mid-November on the sidelines of a summit in Cambodia. But Albanese said he had advocated for Assange “recently in meetings.”
Paul Whelan, American detained in Russia, reportedly moved to prison hospital and unable to call home
Paul Whelan, an American wrongfully detained in Russia, has reportedly been moved to a prison hospital and has been unable to contact his family for a week, according to his brother. The lack of communication has raised serious concerns for the family, said David Whelan, who questioned the penal colony’s...
Chinese stocks rally after the country's top pandemic official signals a softening of the country's draconian Covid-zero stance
Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said China's pandemic is at a "new stage" that comes with new tasks. Sun's words carry weight as she's the face of China's hardline Covid-zero approach. Hong Kong and Chinese stocks are higher on optimism China is eyeing an exit from a Covid-zero policy. Hong Kong...
US joins protests over arrest of Cambodian labor leader
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The United States has joined local human rights groups in Cambodia in calling for the release of a labor union leader who was involved in a year-long protest at a casino and arrested last week upon her return from a trip abroad. The State Department said it’s “deeply concerned” by the arrest of Chhim Sithar and urged that charges against her and other detained trade unionists be dropped. Chhim Sithar was a union leader at the NagaWorld casino in the capital Phnom Penh and was first arrested in January after leading a demonstration of nearly 400 other dismissed employees who demanded to be rehired. Police say she violated the terms of her bail when she traveled abroad.
Colombia asks for legal status for its people already in US
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia wants the Biden administration to grant temporary legal status to its citizens now living in the United States, noting its own efforts to address regional migration by hosting 2 million Venezuelans who fled their homes. Colombia’s ambassador to the United States says the new president, Gustavo Petro, is committed to his predecessor’s generous policies toward Venezuelans but needs help. In a letter to U.S. officials released Tuesday, Ambassador Luis Alberto Murillo Urrutia asked President Joe Biden to grant Colombians already in the U.S. a form of temporary status called Deferred Enforced Departure.
China’s Xi discusses trade, Russia, Taiwan with EU’s Michel
BEIJING (AP) — China says president and ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping was holding talks Thursday with visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing, amid frictions over trade, Russia and Taiwan. The official Xinhua News Agency gave no details about the discussions Thursday. However, EU officials say...
Palestinian man killed during Israeli raid in West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian man during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank as a recent spike in deadly violence shows no signs of slowing. The Israeli army says it entered the village of Yabad in the northern West Bank on Wednesday to arrest a wanted militant. It says troops opened fire after local militants shot at them and lobbed explosives. It arrested the militant and confiscated an automatic weapon and some $15,000 in cash. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed one death but gave no further details. Yabad is located near Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian militants where the Israeli army has conducted near-daily arrest raids for months.
Taliban silence Voice of America broadcasts in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Voice of America says the Taliban have banned FM radio broadcasts from VOA and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Afghanistan, starting Thursday. VOA said Taliban authorities cited “complaints they have received about programming content” without providing specifics. VOA and RFE are funded by the U.S. government, though they claim editorial independence. The Taliban overran Afghanistan in August 2021 as American and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war. The advocacy group Reporters Without Borders said recently that Afghanistan has lost 40% of its media outlets and 60% of its journalists since the Taliban takeover.
Qatar World Cup chief says between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died in projects connected to the tournament
World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament — a greater figure than Qatari officials have cited previously. In an interview with Piers Morgan which aired on TalkTV on Monday,...
Airbus to pay $16 million fine, end French corruption probe
PARIS (AP) — French financial prosecutors say a Paris court has approved an agreement with Airbus that will see the planemaker pay a 15.8- million-euro ($16.3 million) fine. The deal will end a corruption investigation focusing on sales to Libya and Kazakhstan more than a decade ago. Prosecutors said Wednesday it’s an extension to a 2020 deal that led Airbus to pay a record fine of 3.6 billion euros to France, the U.S. and Britain. They said Wednesday’s decision focuses on bribery related to the sale of commercial aircraft, helicopters and satellites to Libya and Kazakhstan, mostly between 2006 and 2011. Airbus said it covers “past matters relating to the use of intermediaries in sales campaigns” before 2012.
UK’s Rishi Sunak says ‘golden era’ with China over
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared that the U.K.’s “golden era” of ties with China was over in his first major speech on foreign policy, and described China’s growing authoritarianism as a “systemic challenge to our values and interests.” But Sunak stopped short of calling China a threat. Some members in his Conservative Party had until recently expected Sunak to class China as a “threat” to U.K. security as part of an update of the government’s foreign and defense policies. In his speech Monday, Sunak said the U.K. would stand up to global competitors like China “not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism.”
Jiang Zemin, former leader who paved the way for China’s rise, dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the Chinese communist leader who paved the way for the country’s emergence as a global superpower, has died, state-run Xinhua news agency announced Wednesday. He was 96. The former chief of the ruling Communist Party and state president died of leukemia and associated multiple organ failure on...
EU sees 6-year high in numbers of people seeking asylum
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s asylum agency says the number of people seeking asylum in Europe has hit a six-year high, with Syrian nationals once again seeking international protection more than people from any other country. New figures Wednesday show that around 98,000 asylum applications were lodged in September in the 27 EU member countries plus Norway and Switzerland. People who arrive in Europe fleeing conflict or persecution are far more likely to be granted asylum than those fleeing poverty alone. Some 15,500 Syrians officially sought international protection, while 13,700 Afghans applied. Afghans had been the largest applicant group every month since the Taliban takeover in the summer of 2021.
EU warns Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules
LONDON (AP) — A top European Union official has warned Elon Musk that Twitter needs to beef up to protect users from hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content to avoid violating new rules. The EU’s commissioner for digital policy, Thierry Breton, told Musk on Wednesday that the social media platform will have to significantly increase efforts to comply with the rules that threaten big fines or even a ban in the 27-nation bloc if tech giants don’t comply. The two held a video call to discuss Twitter’s preparedness for the rules. Breton says Musk told him that the new EU rules were “a sensible approach to implement on a worldwide basis.”
North Korea’s Kim calls for meeting to review state affairs
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for a major political conference before the end of the year to talk about key state affairs, where he’s expected to address his increasingly tense relations with Washington and Seoul over the expansion of his nuclear and missile programs. North Korea has ramped up missile testing to a record pace this year, dialing up pressure on Washington and Seoul. But Kim has also been struggling to improve a heavily sanctioned economy made worse by pandemic border closures. That’s an issue he may also address during the year-end meeting. In recent years, Kim has used political conferences in late December or early January to reveal his most important goals.
IS says leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle
BEIRUT (AP) — The spokesman for the Islamic State group says its leader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in battle recently. The spokesman did not give further details in the audio released Wednesday. Al-Qurayshi is the second IS leader to be killed this year at a time when the extremist group has been trying to rise again with its sleeper cells carrying out deadly attacks in Iraq and Syria. Little had been known about al-Qurayshi, who took over the group’s leadership following the death of his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, in a U.S. raid in February in northwest Syria.
South Dakota governor bans state employees from using TikTok on government devices
South Dakota’s governor signed an executive order on Tuesday banning state agencies, employees and contractors from accessing TikTok on government devices, citing “the growing national security threat” posed by the Chinese-owned social media platform. “South Dakota will have no part in the intelligence gathering operations of nations...
