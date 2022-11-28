In case you haven’t heard, the Albemarle Chorale will present its annual concert at 4 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Edenton United Methodist Church. And next Sunday, Dec. 11, 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City.

As usual – actually, more than “as usual” – this concert is not to be missed. It’s all about the Bethlehem Star. Each of the six separate choral offerings center on this mystical light. The entire first half of the concert is the cantata, “The Star of Bethlehem” by Joseph Rheinberger. I believe that this will be the first time – maybe ever – that this great work has been performed in our region.

That Star of Christmas is the reason why we festoon everything in lights. We might climb up on a wobbling step-ladder next to a bulbous hyper-tinselled tree with old-fashioned fat multi-colored bulbs chained together in bakelite cords like “the Old Man” in The Christmas Story. Or worse, we might nail “250 strands of lights, 100 individual bulbs per strand, for a grand total of 25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights” right into the shingles like Clark Griswold.

By the way, Art – Clark’s cranky father-in-law who suffered from a case of freezing baguettes – pointed out that the Italian lights failed to twinkle.

In any case, all these lights that we plug in, all the candles and luminaria that we light, are all there because of that first “Star of Wonder,” that mysterious star that guided the Wise Men “from the East” all the way to Bethlehem, where “they saw the Child with Mary His mother, and they fell down and worshiped Him” (Matthew 2.11).

That climactic moment is sung gloriously and dramatically in Rheinberger’s sixth movement: “They see it before them going, so wondrous bright its ray, o’er Bethlehem it is glowing … There! There! There where the young Child lay.”

A few notes on this, some of which might be surprising. The Gospel of Matthew is the only Scripture that tells of the Star and the Wise Men. They are actually called “Magi,” which was a scholarly class in ancient Persia. While the text in Matthew doesn’t say so, traditionally (and we really shouldn’t blithely skip over tradition) it is said that there were three Wise Men, and that their names were Gaspar, Melchior, and Balthasar.

Time was, in the ancient days when wisdom wasn’t so muddled (as it has been for a blue moon), scholarly folk spent a lot of time – like the Wise Men from the East – meditating upon the night sky. Back then, just about everyone could tell by the night sky not only what time it was, but the season. And not only the four seasons, but many more. The position of the Moon and the constellations along the Zodiac belt (ie, the elliptic), which is tilted at about 23 degrees, told primitive scientists – which was every farmer, builder, and sailor – when it was time to plant and harvest, when the tides rose and fell (precisely), when it was about the right time for many different endeavors, even where they were located on the globe (and yes, all the wise men knew that the earth was round long before Columbus).

So it’s not to be wondered why the Magi, when they perceived the abrupt appearance of a new sight in the night, understood this Star as a calling.

We modern folk don’t appreciate the fact that the Nativity of Christ was in many ways anticipated all over the world, far beyond the borders of Israel. Many cultures – even across the ocean – had some mystical, poetic notion that the mysterious unknown absolute Creator was about to reach for his creation and to do something wonderful.

But here is a possible fact that might be a little off-putting. Nowhere is it mentioned in the Gospel of Matthew (or anywhere else, near as I can tell) that the Bethlehem Star was seen by anyone other than the Wise Men.

I know, I know. You’ve probably heard all sorts of stuff over the decades about astronomers having noticed some supernova or other astrophysical event. We’ve heard about comets, novas, asteroids plunging into Jupiter or Saturn. Recently, someone even raised the possibility of a black hole wandering around the Solar System (gee, I hope not).

There is an insurmountable problem with all these astronomical theories. I have to be a skeptic here, but really – how can any of these supposed astrophysical events square with the fact that “the Star which they had seen in the East went before them, till it came to rest over the place where the Child was” (Matthew 2.9)?

My patron saint, St John Chrysostom (who did so much to literally put Christmas on the calendar in the Fourth Century), had a theory. He suggested – not as dogma but only as a helpful possibility – that the Bethlehem Star was a “spiritual” light. It was no less real for being spiritual – in fact, in Orthodox tradition, the more spiritual something is, the more real it gets. It may have been, suggested my eloquent patron, that this mystic Starlight was carried by an angel, maybe even Michael or Gabriel, to guide Wise Men to their heart’s home in Bethlehem.

I love this possibility. It means that the Bethlehem Star may never have gone out. Maybe it still shines for all Magi who are left in the world who wander, and wonder.

Maybe there is still a light that so shines in the darkness – a darkness that “comprehendeth it not” – guiding anyone and everyone wandering in a moment when wisdom is so muddled.

Maybe that Star of Wonder has never been turned off. Maybe Someone has always been keeping the light on the back porch of His House, waiting for children who’ve stayed out after curfew …

… the House that is every heart’s home.