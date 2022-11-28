ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make your holiday style Old World rustic

By By Katie Laughridge
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

Tribune News Service

Every year in January, the team and I make the trek to market in Atlanta in search of the finest baubles and jewels to adorn our shop for the holidays. I know what you are thinking: Who in their right mind is thinking about Christmas in January? But, we are!

We keep a keen eye out for timeless styles, rather than trends, and scour through floors and floors of decor to curate themes and items.

For months, boxes of Christmas decor have been arriving. I always love watching the magic of the items we lovingly picked one by one become a cohesive, beautiful display.

Old World rustic was the first Christmas theme that came together on the floor this year — and it immediately became a favorite. While collecting my thoughts for this piece, I reminisced with the members of our team who collaborated on the look. Our lovely product coordinator shared, “We loved the different textures that evolved, from shiny to galvanized and birch to fur, it all just came together.”

I’m immediately struck by the details that come together to make this holiday scene. Like the little pop of the citrus-inspired deep oranges and yellows. I love a classic dried fruit element, and these colors speak to that without being too literal. The colors add some dimension to this organic look.

TREE AS CORNERSTONE

The tree is the cornerstone of this holiday look, and this one is certainly dressed to impress. Wanting to re-create the look at home? Our team has a few different approaches, all of which lead to a beautiful end result. This method is easy to follow and leads to a well-balanced design.

When building this tree, we began by layering with picks to make the tree fuller. I like the organic elements found in the weepy white branches and cranberry-colored stems placed throughout – very rustic. Next we anchor the larger elements to the tree: a jolly Santa, fur-trimmed sleighs of varying sizes and showers of galvanized bells. We saw the potential at market right away, and our visuals team had some great ideas for their use, like tucked into a tree, collected in a basket, perched on a coffee table or nestled into the mantel.

After the larger elements have found their places dispersed throughout the tree, it’s time to add your ribbon. You can cascade it down the tree, or weave throughout depending on the look you prefer. Once your ribbon is placed, start at the center point (or focal point) of the tree and begin placing the smaller ornaments and work your way out from there. Small loops of ribbon can have a large impact if you aren’t wanting an ornament heavy tree.

We carried this theme throughout the room, incorporating both natural and elegant accents for a look that is both rustic and refined. A wood and metal lantern paired with a shimmering golden reindeer, dressed up with greenery and ribbon make for the perfect coffee table vignette. Add some candle sticks and a smaller lantern for a larger space, or pare down by removing a piece or two that doesn’t work for you. Play until you have the right mix, one that gives you the right amount of volume and movement.

I just adore the depth and texture this look offers. It’s the perfect theme to kick off our Christmas features, too! Stay tuned — over the next few weeks, we will be featuring many more holiday looks.

