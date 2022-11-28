ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

The Albemarle Chorale presents “Star of Wonder”

By Pat Winter For the Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UND6X_0jPXumC800

Several Christmases ago, Albemarle Chorale Director Lynwood Winslow, was so captivated by the music playing on his car radio from PBS that he stayed behind the wheel until the end of the cantata, even though he was parked in his own driveway.

The piece he was listening to is the main work for this year’s Christmas concerts, “The Star of Bethlehem” composed by Josef Rheinberger.

This Christmas, Winslow is fulfilling a wish he made after hearing this music for the first time, his wish that the Albemarle Chorale could perform this cantata for you.

Save the date to hear one of the Sunday concerts: at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton or at 4 pm. Dec. 11 at First United Methodist Church, 201 South Road Street, Elizabeth City.

This Christmas music, new to the Chorale and its audiences, tells the Biblical story of Christ’s birth in an operatic way. Rheinberger wrote this piece for presentation in the theater and not for use in sacred settings.

His wife, Fanny, a well-known poetess and one of his former students, wrote the lyrics for this work which can be described as richly descriptive word painting. Fanny died, however, before Josef was able to complete the work.

As a result, he never heard his finished “Der Stern von Bethlehem” performed because it brought back painful recollections of Fanny’s illness and death.

“The Star of Bethlehem,” written in 1890, has nine scenes which lyrically portray the Christmas story. Each choral scene adds another element to the Biblical narrative and is accompanied by a string octet, woodwinds, organ and/or piano.

Soprano and baritone soloists will help to bring the scenes alive in a romantic and dramatic way.

In planning the second half of the concert, Winslow used the concept of the Star of Bethlehem as the centerpiece for the more traditional carols. This repertoire includes “There shall a Star from Jacob come forth,” two different renditions of “Behold the Star,” “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” and “We Three Kings.” All five carols are very different musical genres and will keep your toes tapping and familiar words on your lips.

Admission to the concerts is free. Donations are greatly appreciated.

Learn more about the up-coming concerts, their solo-ists and musicians by find-ing the information on the Facebook page, Albemarle Chorale.

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
