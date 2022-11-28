ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Bertie Ledger-Advance seeks letters to Santa

 2 days ago

Boys and girls, get out your pencils and paper. No, we’re not giving a test.

Instead, it’s time for each youngster to take time to write his or her annual letter to Santa Claus.

Bertie Ledger-Advance Staff Writer John Foley received a telephone call Monday morning from the North Pole. The call was from the Jolly Old Elf himself, seeking this newspaper’s help with information from all Bertie County boys and girls.

Santa said he wanted us to collect letters for him and forward them to the North Pole for his elves to prepare the best possible holiday list.

So, that’s exactly what is happening at the Bertie Ledger-Advance.

Beginning today, we are accepting our annual Letters to Santa from boys and girls who live or go to school here in Bertie County.

Letters should be submitted to:

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Attn: Santa

109 South King St.

Windsor, NC 27983.

Anyone wishing to use email to send the letters can do so by emailing bertienews@ncweeklies.com. Please make sure the subject line says “Letter to Santa.”

Those wishing to drop them off at the office should bring them to 109 South King St. in Windsor.

Those letters will be gathered and published in our Dec. 22 edition, as well as being forwarded to the North Pole.

Individuals wishing to submit letters should do so by 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.

Local school classrooms and daycares are also encouraged to work on a project together and submit them as a class. Those letters should be submitted by 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 as well.

Windsor, NC
