Inflation in Europe eases but still in painful double digits
Inflation in Europe has eased for the first time in more than a year as energy prices drifted down from painful highs
Europe’s inflation likely hasn’t peaked, ECB’s Lagarde says
BRUSSELS (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank said Monday she does not believe inflation has peaked after reaching the highest levels on record. ECB President Christine Lagarde also told European lawmakers that the bank isn’t through raising interest rates to combat those price spikes. There...
Portugal's 12-month inflation at 9.9% in November, slows down vs Oct
LISBON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Portuguese consumer prices rose 9.9% year-on-year in November, slowing down slighly from the 10.1% reported in the previous month, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Wednesday.
BBC
Coffee prices jump as food inflation hits new high
Food prices rose at a record rate in the year to November, with meat, eggs, dairy and coffee climbing particularly sharply, new data shows. Food inflation hit 12.4%, up from 11.6% in October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). The rocketing cost of energy, animal feed and transport were...
Dip in Australia’s inflation rate in October raises hopes price rises may have peaked
Headline CPI rate eases from 7.3% to 6.9%, lower than economists’ expectations, but fuel prices still rose as full excise rate returned
The mystery of rising prices. Are greedy corporations to blame for inflation?
Inflation has been pushing prices up all year, but economists and politicians don't agree on where it's coming from.
Big euro zone inflation drop bolsters hopes for smaller ECB hike
FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation eased far more than expected in November, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.
German inflation dips slightly in November to 10%
BERLIN (AP) — German inflation slipped back slightly to 10% in November, official figures showed Tuesday, but galloping prices remain a major headache for Europe’s biggest economy. The annual inflation rate was off its peak of 10.4%, reached in October, as the increase in energy prices over a...
BoE's Mann to keep eye on medium-term inflation expectations
LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said on Tuesday she viewed medium-term inflation expectations as one of the best gauges for how much further the BoE will need to raise interest rates, and when they can start to be cut.
Europe's STOXX 600 closes slightly lower; focus on euro zone inflation data
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index slipped in cautious trading on Tuesday as a fall in technology and chemicals stocks offset a rally in commodity-linked shares spurred by hopes that Beijing could ease COVID-19 curbs following recent protests.
French consumer spending falls in October, inflation unchanged in November
PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - France's economy eked out meagre growth in the third quarter of 2022 while household spending fell more than expected in October and inflation remained at a high of 7.1% in November.
Eurozone inflation eases to 10%, first decline in 17 months
Inflation in the eurozone dropped for the first time in 17 months in a needed breather for consumers on the continent despite it still rising double digits at 10% in November, according to European Union's Eurostat.
German inflation eased in November but too soon for 'all-clear'
BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Germany's inflation cooled slightly in November, but remained near a record high, suggesting that while cost pressures have eased in Europe's largest economy they are unlikely to weaken the European Central Bank's resolve to tame prices.
Europe’s Inflation Is on Fire
Inflation in the United States is not nearly over and will look like Europe’s inflation soon.
CNBC
Euro zone inflation rate eases slightly to 10% as surge in energy prices slows
Energy and food continued to contribute to the lofty inflation figures, but with a noticeable drop in the former. Energy is expected to have stood at an annual rate of 34.9% in November, compared with 41.5% in October, according to Eurostat. Inflation in the euro zone slowed slightly in November,...
US News and World Report
Bank of Mexico Upbeat on Inflation, Growth; End of Rate Hike Cycle in View
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday issued more upbeat forecasts for inflation and economic growth, while highlighting that the end could be in sight for its interest rate hiking cycle, which kicked off in June 2021 . Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, said headline...
Brexit partly to blame for high inflation, says Bank of England economist
Brexit is partly to blame for high levels of inflation in the UK, the Bank of England’s chief economist has said.Huw Pill said Britain’s exit from the EU was having an impact on prices, as food inflation surged to 12.4 per cent to hit a new record high during the cost of living crisis.“Brexit has probably reduced some of the competitive pressure in the goods market, because it just is harder to import things into the UK from Europe … that has probably proved to be somewhat inflationary,” the chief economist told a conference on Wednesday.Asked about the wider contribution...
CNBC
Transitory inflation talk is back. But economists say higher prices are here to stay
Stocks bounced when October's U.S. consumer price index came in below expectations earlier this month, as investors began to bet on an easing of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. While most economists expect a significant general decline in headline inflation rates in 2023, many are doubtful that this...
coinchapter.com
Turtleneck Sweaters Can Save Japan from Inflation
WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — If it were not in the news and only heard on the street, one may not believe it – but it is true! Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is asking citizens to wear turtlenecks to assist in cutting energy bills this winter. Ms. Koike said people...
