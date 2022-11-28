ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Coffee prices jump as food inflation hits new high

Food prices rose at a record rate in the year to November, with meat, eggs, dairy and coffee climbing particularly sharply, new data shows. Food inflation hit 12.4%, up from 11.6% in October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC). The rocketing cost of energy, animal feed and transport were...
Reuters

Big euro zone inflation drop bolsters hopes for smaller ECB hike

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation eased far more than expected in November, raising hopes that sky-high price growth is now past its peak and bolstering, if not outright sealing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.
The Associated Press

German inflation dips slightly in November to 10%

BERLIN (AP) — German inflation slipped back slightly to 10% in November, official figures showed Tuesday, but galloping prices remain a major headache for Europe’s biggest economy. The annual inflation rate was off its peak of 10.4%, reached in October, as the increase in energy prices over a...
Reuters

BoE's Mann to keep eye on medium-term inflation expectations

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said on Tuesday she viewed medium-term inflation expectations as one of the best gauges for how much further the BoE will need to raise interest rates, and when they can start to be cut.
Reuters

German inflation eased in November but too soon for 'all-clear'

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Germany's inflation cooled slightly in November, but remained near a record high, suggesting that while cost pressures have eased in Europe's largest economy they are unlikely to weaken the European Central Bank's resolve to tame prices.
CNBC

Euro zone inflation rate eases slightly to 10% as surge in energy prices slows

Energy and food continued to contribute to the lofty inflation figures, but with a noticeable drop in the former. Energy is expected to have stood at an annual rate of 34.9% in November, compared with 41.5% in October, according to Eurostat. Inflation in the euro zone slowed slightly in November,...
The Associated Press

Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests

HONG KONG (AP) — Videos of hundreds protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat Saturday night. Showing chants about removing COVID-19 restrictions and demanding freedom, they would only stay up for only minutes before being censored. Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed. “I started refreshing constantly, and saving videos, and taking screenshots of what I could before it got censored,” said Wang, who only agreed to be quoted using his English name, in fear of government retaliation, . “A lot of my friends were sharing the videos of the protests in Shanghai. I shared them too, but they would get taken down quickly.” That Wang was able to glimpse the extraordinary outpouring of grievances highlights the cat-and-mouse game that goes on between millions of Chinese internet users and the country’s gargantuan censorship machine.
US News and World Report

Bank of Mexico Upbeat on Inflation, Growth; End of Rate Hike Cycle in View

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday issued more upbeat forecasts for inflation and economic growth, while highlighting that the end could be in sight for its interest rate hiking cycle, which kicked off in June 2021 . Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, said headline...
The Independent

Brexit partly to blame for high inflation, says Bank of England economist

Brexit is partly to blame for high levels of inflation in the UK, the Bank of England’s chief economist has said.Huw Pill said Britain’s exit from the EU was having an impact on prices, as food inflation surged to 12.4 per cent to hit a new record high during the cost of living crisis.“Brexit has probably reduced some of the competitive pressure in the goods market, because it just is harder to import things into the UK from Europe … that has probably proved to be somewhat inflationary,” the chief economist told a conference on Wednesday.Asked about the wider contribution...
CNBC

Transitory inflation talk is back. But economists say higher prices are here to stay

Stocks bounced when October's U.S. consumer price index came in below expectations earlier this month, as investors began to bet on an easing of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. While most economists expect a significant general decline in headline inflation rates in 2023, many are doubtful that this...
coinchapter.com

Turtleneck Sweaters Can Save Japan from Inflation

WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — If it were not in the news and only heard on the street, one may not believe it – but it is true! Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is asking citizens to wear turtlenecks to assist in cutting energy bills this winter. Ms. Koike said people...
WISCONSIN STATE
