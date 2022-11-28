ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Star of Wonder...

By Jonathan Tobias Columnist
Chowan Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CiDYj_0jPXtn2e00

In case you haven’t heard, the Albemarle Chorale will present its annual concert at 4 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Edenton United Methodist Church. And next Sunday, Dec. 11, 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City.

As usual – actually, more than “as usual” – this concert is not to be missed. It’s all about the Bethlehem Star. Each of the six separate choral offerings center on this mystical light. The entire first half of the concert is the cantata, “The Star of Bethlehem” by Joseph Rheinberger. I believe that this will be the first time – maybe ever – that this great work has been performed in our region.

That Star of Christmas is the reason why we festoon everything in lights. We might climb up on a wobbling step-ladder next to a bulbous hyper-tinselled tree with old-fashioned fat multi-colored bulbs chained together in bakelite cords like “the Old Man” in The Christmas Story. Or worse, we might nail “250 strands of lights, 100 individual bulbs per strand, for a grand total of 25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights” right into the shingles like Clark Griswold.

By the way, Art – Clark’s cranky father-in-law who suffered from a case of freezing baguettes – pointed out that the Italian lights failed to twinkle.

In any case, all these lights that we plug in, all the candles and luminaria that we light, are all there because of that first “Star of Wonder,” that mysterious star that guided the Wise Men “from the East” all the way to Bethlehem, where “they saw the Child with Mary His mother, and they fell down and worshiped Him” (Matthew 2.11).

That climactic moment is sung gloriously and dramatically in Rheinberger’s sixth movement: “They see it before them going, so wondrous bright its ray, o’er Bethlehem it is glowing … There! There! There where the young Child lay.”

A few notes on this, some of which might be surprising. The Gospel of Matthew is the only Scripture that tells of the Star and the Wise Men. They are actually called “Magi,” which was a scholarly class in ancient Persia. While the text in Matthew doesn’t say so, traditionally (and we really shouldn’t blithely skip over tradition) it is said that there were three Wise Men, and that their names were Gaspar, Melchior, and Balthasar.

Time was, in the ancient days when wisdom wasn’t so muddled (as it has been for a blue moon), scholarly folk spent a lot of time – like the Wise Men from the East – meditating upon the night sky. Back then, just about everyone could tell by the night sky not only what time it was, but the season. And not only the four seasons, but many more. The position of the Moon and the constellations along the Zodiac belt (ie, the elliptic), which is tilted at about 23 degrees, told primitive scientists – which was every farmer, builder, and sailor – when it was time to plant and harvest, when the tides rose and fell (precisely), when it was about the right time for many different endeavors, even where they were located on the globe (and yes, all the wise men knew that the earth was round long before Columbus).

So it’s not to be wondered why the Magi, when they perceived the abrupt appearance of a new sight in the night, understood this Star as a calling.

We modern folk don’t appreciate the fact that the Nativity of Christ was in many ways anticipated all over the world, far beyond the borders of Israel. Many cultures – even across the ocean – had some mystical, poetic notion that the mysterious unknown absolute Creator was about to reach for his creation and to do something wonderful.

But here is a possible fact that might be a little off-putting. Nowhere is it mentioned in the Gospel of Matthew (or anywhere else, near as I can tell) that the Bethlehem Star was seen by anyone other than the Wise Men.

I know, I know. You’ve probably heard all sorts of stuff over the decades about astronomers having noticed some supernova or other astrophysical event. We’ve heard about comets, novas, asteroids plunging into Jupiter or Saturn. Recently, someone even raised the possibility of a black hole wandering around the Solar System (gee, I hope not).

There is an insurmountable problem with all these astronomical theories. I have to be a skeptic here, but really – how can any of these supposed astrophysical events square with the fact that “the Star which they had seen in the East went before them, till it came to rest over the place where the Child was” (Matthew 2.9)?

My patron saint, St John Chrysostom (who did so much to literally put Christmas on the calendar in the Fourth Century), had a theory. He suggested – not as dogma but only as a helpful possibility – that the Bethlehem Star was a “spiritual” light. It was no less real for being spiritual – in fact, in Orthodox tradition, the more spiritual something is, the more real it gets. It may have been, suggested my eloquent patron, that this mystic Starlight was carried by an angel, maybe even Michael or Gabriel, to guide Wise Men to their heart’s home in Bethlehem.

I love this possibility. It means that the Bethlehem Star may never have gone out. Maybe it still shines for all Magi who are left in the world who wander, and wonder.

Maybe there is still a light that so shines in the darkness – a darkness that “comprehendeth it not” – guiding anyone and everyone wandering in a moment when wisdom is so muddled.

Maybe that Star of Wonder has never been turned off. Maybe Someone has always been keeping the light on the back porch of His House, waiting for children who’ve stayed out after curfew …

… the House that is every heart’s home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outerbanksvoice.com

OBX’s must-see Christmas houses

For the past nine years, Deborah and Dave Mennicucci have been spreading holiday cheer while also raising money for the Beach Food Pantry by lighting up their yard at 206 Clamshell Drive in Kill Devil Hills. And this year, the Mennicuccis hope to beat last year’s donations that totaled $4,833 and 1,108 pounds of food.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Town of Nags Head announces holiday happenings

The Town of Nags Head has announced a full schedule of upcoming holiday events. “Celebrate love, hope, and the joy of giving with family and friends in our family-friendly coastal community,” invited the town’s announcement. All events are free. Start the season off with a stop at...
NAGS HEAD, NC
southernladymagazine.com

Holiday Homes: Christmas Candlelight Tour in Edenton, North Carolina

In the 300-year-old coastal town of Edenton, North Carolina, beautiful homes on the annual Christmas Candlelight Tour beckon visitors back in time to enjoy the beauty and grandeur of holidays past. Step into a pair of historic dwellings, dressed in their festive finery and brimming with the spirit of the season.
EDENTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Mystery surrounds late night loud noises

Washington residents have heard loud noises late at night for the past month, but no one seems to know what it is or where it is coming from. There have been guesses on Facebook of what it could be – everything from Seneca Guns, to fireworks, to military practice to squirrels blowing a fuse on transformers.
WASHINGTON, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

The White Oak Lodge In Hampton Open Again

HAMPTON—If The White Oak Lodge located at 3533 Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton looks like it should be on the shores of a lake in Michigan it could be because when it was constructed in 1935 (at least according to what the log-burning fireplace says), the surrounding landscape was probably much more rural. But for those looking for good food, good drinks, and good company, owner Jack Robinson hasn’t met a stranger yet.
HAMPTON, VA
islandfreepress.org

A Beachcomber’s View: The Unusual and Extinct Ecphora Shell

In September I was in Norfolk, Virginia, and had the opportunity to beachcomb along the shores of the Chesapeake Bay. By sheer coincidence, I was able to beachcomb on the Bay during a new moon, which is significant to a beachcomber because of the effects the moon can have on the tidal heights, which impact the shells that wash up on the shoreline.
NORFOLK, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Crystal Eugenia Forbes

Crystal Eugenia Forbes was born on May 24th 1962 in Radford, VA to the late Carl Edwards Forbes and the late Julie Hodge (McCoy). Crystal met her husband Steven Crapps and settled in Dublin, VA. They eventually moved to Chesapeake, VA. Crystal battled a tedious long-term illness which she succumbed to on November 22, 2022.
DUBLIN, VA
wtaj.com

Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That’s how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before a Nov. 22 employee meeting.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth family loses everything in fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth family lost everything to a fire at their Clifford Street home earlier in November and they’re looking for help. The fire took place Nov. 1 in the 4000 block of Clifford Street in the Westhaven area of the city, with the call coming in at 11:53 a.m. A photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows the house fully engulfed in flames.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
wunc.org

Virginia city honors the 6 victims of last week's Walmart shooting

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing) Tis grace that brought me safe thus far. MCCAMMON: Flanked by more than a dozen police officers providing security on either side of the stage, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin quoted passages from the Bible and offered prayers for the victims. GLENN YOUNGKIN: And we pray that Lorenzo,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Welcoming the Future with Open Arms. We Got This.

It’s been a challenging few years. Between the pandemic and the economy, many people have experienced higher levels of exhaustion, disappointment, and loss. As an organization, The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group certainly has had to navigate some rough seas too. Still, we’re choosing to celebrate our many wins and to be grateful as 2022 comes to a close.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Earwitness says loved one’s shooting death in Chesapeake wasn’t a case of road rage

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — 30-year-old Tiquan Smith was an Air Force veteran, father of two daughters, and a business owner. Loved ones say all who knew him, loved him. “He didn’t have any problems with anybody out here on these streets. There was nothing but love out here, so whoever did this to him didn’t know him; they did not know him,” said his mother, Sharon Barnes.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
428
Followers
983
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy