Busy Christmas season slated

December is fast approaching and holiday events are scheduled.

This year’s theme is Lights…Camera…Christmas!

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Destination Downtown Edenton’s ‘Sip and Shop,’ begins the month of activities.

A day later on Friday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. is the town Christmas Tree Lighting, along with the ‘Winter Wonderland Christmas’ community tree lighting in the Cupola House Garden.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, many treats are in store for families with children.

Activities start at 4 p.m. at the downtown waterfront, and include a Holiday Trolley Tour (reservation required), face painting, children’s inflatables, food truck dining, story time and crafts.

The Flotilla Boat Parade, an annual event that gets more breathtaking each year, begins at 6 p.m.

The Holiday Trolley for children continues on Sunday, Dec. 4. Call (252) 482-7800 for tickets.

The 41st annual Christmas Candlelight Tour weekend begins at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 and continues on Saturday, Dec. 10. Public buildings feature floral decorations by the Garden of Eden Club.

The 1758 Cupola House will open with a British tradition, wassail and cookies. The Chowan Arts Council will host its ‘Confection Perfection’ and the 1767 Chowan Courthouse is opening with the Friends of Historic Edenton State Historic Sites.

The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library offers activities for all ages from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Penelope Barker House will serve eggnog, punch, and savories. These events are open at no charge.

The Christmas Candlelight Tour begins at 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets ($30.00 before the event) are available at the Penelope Barker House. Call (252) 482-7800 or visit www.ehcnc.org.

New this year is more music. The Albemarle Chorale presents its concert, “Star of Wonder” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, Edenton United Methodist Church.

Christmas caroling takes place at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the historic 1767 Chowan Courthouse with the newly formed men’s choir, Gabriel’s Men. Douglas Jackson, Professor of Music at Elizabeth City State University, will perform Christmas music showcasing his trumpet arrangements. The 1758 Cupola House will offer music with the Renaissance Consort from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on tour days.

As visitors travel the Candlelight Tour route to the decorated private homes, they will encounter ‘The Doorway Singers’ — two groups from the Hampton Roads area of Virginia singing a cappella.

On Friday evening, 4:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m., the singers serenade from the beautiful porch of 405 Court Street and also on the lawn at 216 East King Street. The group serenades Saturday only on the lawn at 216 East Water Street, 4:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the traditional Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, will commence. Bands, floats, cars and more (including the special man in the red suit!) will entertain all ages.

The parade takes place on Broad Street, beginning at 10 a.m. To register your parade entry, call (252) 482-3400 or email susancreed@edentonchamber.org.

Following the parade, the Taylor Theater offers free matinees, beginning at noon. Also available on Friday at noon, the movies are “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the live action “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

More entertainment happens at the 1767 Courthouse as Epic Music Theatre presents performances of “A Christmas Carol” on tour weekend. See www.epicmusictheatre.com for details on times and ticket reservations.

Finally, as a grassroots movement takes hold, homes around town will feature ‘the Joy of Edenton.’ Front yard trees decorated in exuberant colors and in uniquely cheerful ways, will be perfect for photos.