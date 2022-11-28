ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Busy Christmas season slated

By SallyFrancis Kehayes Edenton Historical Commission
Chowan Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FG3tC_0jPXtlHC00

December is fast approaching and holiday events are scheduled.

This year’s theme is Lights…Camera…Christmas!

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Destination Downtown Edenton’s ‘Sip and Shop,’ begins the month of activities.

A day later on Friday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. is the town Christmas Tree Lighting, along with the ‘Winter Wonderland Christmas’ community tree lighting in the Cupola House Garden.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, many treats are in store for families with children.

Activities start at 4 p.m. at the downtown waterfront, and include a Holiday Trolley Tour (reservation required), face painting, children’s inflatables, food truck dining, story time and crafts.

The Flotilla Boat Parade, an annual event that gets more breathtaking each year, begins at 6 p.m.

The Holiday Trolley for children continues on Sunday, Dec. 4. Call (252) 482-7800 for tickets.

The 41st annual Christmas Candlelight Tour weekend begins at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 and continues on Saturday, Dec. 10. Public buildings feature floral decorations by the Garden of Eden Club.

The 1758 Cupola House will open with a British tradition, wassail and cookies. The Chowan Arts Council will host its ‘Confection Perfection’ and the 1767 Chowan Courthouse is opening with the Friends of Historic Edenton State Historic Sites.

The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library offers activities for all ages from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Penelope Barker House will serve eggnog, punch, and savories. These events are open at no charge.

The Christmas Candlelight Tour begins at 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets ($30.00 before the event) are available at the Penelope Barker House. Call (252) 482-7800 or visit www.ehcnc.org.

New this year is more music. The Albemarle Chorale presents its concert, “Star of Wonder” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, Edenton United Methodist Church.

Christmas caroling takes place at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the historic 1767 Chowan Courthouse with the newly formed men’s choir, Gabriel’s Men. Douglas Jackson, Professor of Music at Elizabeth City State University, will perform Christmas music showcasing his trumpet arrangements. The 1758 Cupola House will offer music with the Renaissance Consort from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on tour days.

As visitors travel the Candlelight Tour route to the decorated private homes, they will encounter ‘The Doorway Singers’ — two groups from the Hampton Roads area of Virginia singing a cappella.

On Friday evening, 4:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m., the singers serenade from the beautiful porch of 405 Court Street and also on the lawn at 216 East King Street. The group serenades Saturday only on the lawn at 216 East Water Street, 4:30 p.m. — 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the traditional Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, will commence. Bands, floats, cars and more (including the special man in the red suit!) will entertain all ages.

The parade takes place on Broad Street, beginning at 10 a.m. To register your parade entry, call (252) 482-3400 or email susancreed@edentonchamber.org.

Following the parade, the Taylor Theater offers free matinees, beginning at noon. Also available on Friday at noon, the movies are “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the live action “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

More entertainment happens at the 1767 Courthouse as Epic Music Theatre presents performances of “A Christmas Carol” on tour weekend. See www.epicmusictheatre.com for details on times and ticket reservations.

Finally, as a grassroots movement takes hold, homes around town will feature ‘the Joy of Edenton.’ Front yard trees decorated in exuberant colors and in uniquely cheerful ways, will be perfect for photos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Town of Nags Head announces holiday happenings

The Town of Nags Head has announced a full schedule of upcoming holiday events. “Celebrate love, hope, and the joy of giving with family and friends in our family-friendly coastal community,” invited the town’s announcement. All events are free. Start the season off with a stop at...
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

OBX’s must-see Christmas houses

For the past nine years, Deborah and Dave Mennicucci have been spreading holiday cheer while also raising money for the Beach Food Pantry by lighting up their yard at 206 Clamshell Drive in Kill Devil Hills. And this year, the Mennicuccis hope to beat last year’s donations that totaled $4,833 and 1,108 pounds of food.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
southernladymagazine.com

Holiday Homes: Christmas Candlelight Tour in Edenton, North Carolina

In the 300-year-old coastal town of Edenton, North Carolina, beautiful homes on the annual Christmas Candlelight Tour beckon visitors back in time to enjoy the beauty and grandeur of holidays past. Step into a pair of historic dwellings, dressed in their festive finery and brimming with the spirit of the season.
EDENTON, NC
WITN

WinterLights Virginia Dare Night moved to Monday, Nov. 28

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabethan Gardens is hosting WinterLights Virginia Dare Night Monday night. It was originally scheduled for November 27 but was rescheduled due to forecasted rain. All scannable tickets reserved online for Sunday, November 27, will be honored on Monday, November 28. However, the night has been...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

William Henry “Beans” Weatherly, III, of Elizabeth City, November 27

William Henry “Beans” Weatherly, III, 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, November 27, 2022, in the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Mr. Weatherly was born in Elizabeth City, NC on March 17, 1929, to the late, William Henry Weatherly, Jr., and Dorothy Aycock Weatherly. He was a retired real estate agent, a member of Christ Episcopal Church and attended University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC. Mr. Weatherly was inducted in the NC Ducks Unlimited Hall of Fame, he enjoyed playing a round of golf with friends, and relished the time he was able to spend on the river as an accomplished sailor and instructor in the art of sailing. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving his Country in the United States Coast Guard.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Signs of holiday stress in seniors

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kristie Annis from Commonwealth Senior Living joined us with helpful advice and support tips with aging loved ones and caregivers. 11 communities in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore. You can find the community nearest you and connect with the care team by visiting commonwealthsl.com.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Crystal Eugenia Forbes

Crystal Eugenia Forbes was born on May 24th 1962 in Radford, VA to the late Carl Edwards Forbes and the late Julie Hodge (McCoy). Crystal met her husband Steven Crapps and settled in Dublin, VA. They eventually moved to Chesapeake, VA. Crystal battled a tedious long-term illness which she succumbed to on November 22, 2022.
DUBLIN, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

NCDOT plans two projects in Ahoskie

AHOSKIE – The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to invest just over $15 million in two projects on Ahoskie’s busiest road: Memorial Drive. In what NCDOT officials describe as projects that will “improve mobility and travel conditions along U.S. 13 (Memorial Drive),” they propose to widen that road from its intersection with South Academy Street (at the hospital) to Peachtree Street (adjacent to Feyer Ford).
AHOSKIE, NC
WAVY News 10

Chris Makes Patrice Cry

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAV) – Acting class 101! On a prompt from Chris, Patrice Covington does her best soap opera camera turn.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth family loses everything in fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth family lost everything to a fire at their Clifford Street home earlier in November and they’re looking for help. The fire took place Nov. 1 in the 4000 block of Clifford Street in the Westhaven area of the city, with the call coming in at 11:53 a.m. A photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows the house fully engulfed in flames.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
428
Followers
983
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy