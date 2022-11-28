ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

The Albemarle Chorale presents “Star of Wonder”

By Pat Winter For the Chowan Herald
Chowan Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UND6X_0jPXtkOT00

Several Christmases ago, Albemarle Chorale Director Lynwood Winslow, was so captivated by the music playing on his car radio from PBS that he stayed behind the wheel until the end of the cantata, even though he was parked in his own driveway.

The piece he was listening to is the main work for this year’s Christmas concerts, “The Star of Bethlehem” composed by Josef Rheinberger.

This Christmas, Winslow is fulfilling a wish he made after hearing this music for the first time, his wish that the Albemarle Chorale could perform this cantata for you.

Save the date to hear one of the Sunday concerts: at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Edenton United Methodist Church, 225 Virginia Road, Edenton or at 4 pm. Dec. 11 at First United Methodist Church, 201 South Road Street, Elizabeth City.

This Christmas music, new to the Chorale and its audiences, tells the Biblical story of Christ’s birth in an operatic way. Rheinberger wrote this piece for presentation in the theater and not for use in sacred settings.

His wife, Fanny, a well-known poetess and one of his former students, wrote the lyrics for this work which can be described as richly descriptive word painting. Fanny died, however, before Josef was able to complete the work.

As a result, he never heard his finished “Der Stern von Bethlehem” performed because it brought back painful recollections of Fanny’s illness and death.

“The Star of Bethlehem,” written in 1890, has nine scenes which lyrically portray the Christmas story. Each choral scene adds another element to the Biblical narrative and is accompanied by a string octet, woodwinds, organ and/or piano.

Soprano and baritone soloists will help to bring the scenes alive in a romantic and dramatic way.

In planning the second half of the concert, Winslow used the concept of the Star of Bethlehem as the centerpiece for the more traditional carols. This repertoire includes “There shall a Star from Jacob come forth,” two different renditions of “Behold the Star,” “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” and “We Three Kings.” All five carols are very different musical genres and will keep your toes tapping and familiar words on your lips.

Admission to the concerts is free. Donations are greatly appreciated.

Learn more about the upcoming concerts, their soloists and musicians by finding the information on the Facebook page, Albemarle Chorale.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Town of Nags Head announces holiday happenings

The Town of Nags Head has announced a full schedule of upcoming holiday events. “Celebrate love, hope, and the joy of giving with family and friends in our family-friendly coastal community,” invited the town’s announcement. All events are free. Start the season off with a stop at...
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

OBX’s must-see Christmas houses

For the past nine years, Deborah and Dave Mennicucci have been spreading holiday cheer while also raising money for the Beach Food Pantry by lighting up their yard at 206 Clamshell Drive in Kill Devil Hills. And this year, the Mennicuccis hope to beat last year’s donations that totaled $4,833 and 1,108 pounds of food.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

William Henry “Beans” Weatherly, III, of Elizabeth City, November 27

William Henry “Beans” Weatherly, III, 93, of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, November 27, 2022, in the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Mr. Weatherly was born in Elizabeth City, NC on March 17, 1929, to the late, William Henry Weatherly, Jr., and Dorothy Aycock Weatherly. He was a retired real estate agent, a member of Christ Episcopal Church and attended University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC. Mr. Weatherly was inducted in the NC Ducks Unlimited Hall of Fame, he enjoyed playing a round of golf with friends, and relished the time he was able to spend on the river as an accomplished sailor and instructor in the art of sailing. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving his Country in the United States Coast Guard.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
southernladymagazine.com

Holiday Homes: Christmas Candlelight Tour in Edenton, North Carolina

In the 300-year-old coastal town of Edenton, North Carolina, beautiful homes on the annual Christmas Candlelight Tour beckon visitors back in time to enjoy the beauty and grandeur of holidays past. Step into a pair of historic dwellings, dressed in their festive finery and brimming with the spirit of the season.
EDENTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kill Devil Hills honors Eagle Scout, discusses e-bikes

Kill Devil Hills commissioners opened their regularly scheduled November 14 meeting with a discussion about electric bicycles. During public comment, several community members shared concerns about e-bike safety. Jack McCombs said that he’s concerned with people who go from using a regular bike to an electric bike with very little...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
peninsulachronicle.com

The White Oak Lodge In Hampton Open Again

HAMPTON—If The White Oak Lodge located at 3533 Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton looks like it should be on the shores of a lake in Michigan it could be because when it was constructed in 1935 (at least according to what the log-burning fireplace says), the surrounding landscape was probably much more rural. But for those looking for good food, good drinks, and good company, owner Jack Robinson hasn’t met a stranger yet.
HAMPTON, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Virginia Beach, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Norfolk Collegiate School basketball team will have a game with Bayside High School on November 30, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth family loses everything in fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth family lost everything to a fire at their Clifford Street home earlier in November and they’re looking for help. The fire took place Nov. 1 in the 4000 block of Clifford Street in the Westhaven area of the city, with the call coming in at 11:53 a.m. A photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows the house fully engulfed in flames.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Welcoming the Future with Open Arms. We Got This.

It’s been a challenging few years. Between the pandemic and the economy, many people have experienced higher levels of exhaustion, disappointment, and loss. As an organization, The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group certainly has had to navigate some rough seas too. Still, we’re choosing to celebrate our many wins and to be grateful as 2022 comes to a close.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

DIGITAL DISCUSSION: Chesapeake mass shooting one week later

It has been a week since a gunman killed six people at the Chesapeake Walmart off Battlefield Boulevard. A lot of information has unfolded in a week’s time, so 10 On Your Side hosted a special digital discussion Wednesday afternoon to review what we know and try to answer any questions you have.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Possible dredging project a win for agencies, Hatteras Island

At the beginning of each meeting of the Dare County Waterways Commission, Chairman Steve Coulter calls on the U.S. Coast Guard for a report about buoy placement and updates. The Coast Guard representative details the monthly results of the Aids to Navigation Team’s work in Hatteras Inlet, such as repositioning buoys 9 and 10 that were blown off station and reporting that buoy 10 is missing. Team members visited the Cape Hatteras Secondary School’s College and Career Fair Nov. 17 and were available to talk about that work.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
428
Followers
983
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy