Chowan Herald taking letters to Santa

Boys and girls, get out your pencils and paper.

No, we’re not giving a test.

Instead, it’s time for each youngster to take time to write his or her annual letter to Santa Claus.

The Chowan Herald Staff Writer Tyler Newman received a telephone call Monday morning from the North Pole. The call was from the Jolly Old Elf himself, seeking this newspaper’s help with information from all Chowan County boys and girls.

Santa said he wanted us to collect letters for him and forward them to the North Pole for his elves to prepare the best possible holiday list.

So, that’s exactly what is happening at the The Chowan Herald.

Beginning today, we are accepting our annual Letters to Santa from boys and girls who live or go to school here in Chowan County.

Letters should be submitted to:

Chowan Herald

Attn: Santa

423 South Broad St.

Edenton, NC 27932

Anyone wishing to use email to send the letters can do so by emailing dprizer@apgenc.com. Please make sure the subject line says “Letter to Santa.”

Those wishing to drop them off at the office should bring them to 423 South Broad St. in Edenton.

Those letters will be gathered and published in our Dec. 22 edition, as well as being forwarded to the North Pole.

Individuals wishing to submit letters should do so by 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.

Local school classrooms and daycares are also encouraged to work on a project together and submit them as a class. Those letters should be submitted by 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 as well.